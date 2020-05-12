Professional Transition Strategies Congratulates Espire Dental and Ken Gasper, DDS, on New Partnership Agreement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Transition Strategies (PTS), a company that represents dental practice buyers and sellers and offers brokerage and practice consulting services, today congratulates Espire Dental, a private equity-backed Integrated Dental Organization, and Ken Gasper, DDS, who operates the Aesthetic Dentistry by Design practice in Colorado Springs, for completing a partnership agreement on April 30. The timing is significant because it's the only transaction of its type during the COVID-19 crisis.

"PTS is proud to have played a role in successfully brokering this agreement under the pre-COVID-19 terms when all other private equity-backed DSOs are extending practice transitions for months, altering deal terms, or both," said Kyle Francis, founder and president of PTS. "The credit goes to Espire for honoring the original agreement, and it speaks to Dr. Gasper's commitment to join Espire's elite team and expand the DSO's market reach. Espire is defining the 'new normal' in dentistry in uncertain times."

Headquartered in Denver, Espire Dental is a growing dentist-led DSO raising the bar within the dental industry. The company actively seeks practices with a clinical philosophy that focuses on the patient experience, with a significant emphasis on care quality and employee engagement. That the company honored the terms of an agreement made before the pandemic paused routine practice operations reveals its commitment to its partners and determination to grow by acquiring elite practices.

"Dr. Gasper is a great fit for Espire because of his commitment to building his team and culture, while delivering a luxury patient experience – both align deeply with our organizational values," said Dr. Jennifer Derse, Co-Founder and VP of Patient Experience at Espire. "We've created something special at Espire – it's more accurate to call us an Integrated Dental Organization rather than a DSO because Espire brings all acquisition practices into our unique culture and operational approach, which drives our success."

"The Espire team, led by CEO Rob Linder, is one of the most professional and forward-thinking DSOs I have had the privilege to work with, especially during an unprecedented situation like a pandemic," said Stanton Kensinger, lead broker at PTS. "The fact that the Espire team stayed true to the original deal terms speaks volumes about their integrity. Espire is truly redefining the category, and it was an honor to work with one of the top emerging leaders in the industry."

Business uncertainty in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak has all but stopped the dental practice transition industry. But as the agreement brokered by PTS between Espire and Dr. Glasper demonstrates, patient-centered organizations and future-focused practice leaders are actively pursuing opportunities. To learn more about PTS, please visit professionaltransition.com. Find out more about Espire Dental at espiredental.com.

About Espire Dental

Espire Dental is a multi-specialty group practice founded and operated by doctors with a vision to create something extraordinary: a practice where excellence in dentistry meets luxury hospitality. Espire is pioneering a new practice category, operating as an Integrated Dental Organization (IDO) instead of a DSO to create a large, top quality group practice operating under a single, trusted brand. With a focus on quality care and creating exceptional experiences for patients and employees, Espire believes that when you love what you do, work doesn't feel like work. Espire is currently looking to build its presence in Colorado and the surrounding region. Learn more at www.espiredental.com.

About Professional Transition Strategies

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Professional Transition Strategies helps dentists buy, sell or start practices, move to new offices or expand at a current location. The company is committed to client success and provides expert consulting services to help dental professionals improve operations, marketing, accounting and other facets of practice management. PTS donates a percentage of its profits to Give Back a Smile, a cosmetic dentistry charitable foundation that restores the smiles of victims of violence. Find out more about PTS at www.professionaltransition.com.

Contact:

Melanie Swan

[email protected]

SOURCE Professional Transition Strategies

Related Links

http://www.professionaltransition.com

