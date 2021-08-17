Professional Transition Strategies Ranks No. 522 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

For the second year in a row, PTS appears on the Inc. 5000, with a three-year revenue growth of 938% Tweet this

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543%, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

The 2021 Inc. 5000 list is created according to a percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019 of U.S.-based, privately held, for profit and independent companies. For many, this ranking is a pinnacle of growth and many of the most well-known brands, including Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft and Patagonia, have previously appeared on the list. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

To learn more about PTS, please visit professionaltransition.com .

About Professional Transition Strategies

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Professional Transition Strategies helps dentists buy, sell or start practices, move to new offices or expand at a current location. The company is committed to client success and provides expert consulting services to help dental professionals improve operations, marketing, accounting and other facets of practice management. PTS donates a percentage of its profits to Give Back a Smile, a cosmetic dentistry charitable foundation that restores the smiles of victims of violence. Find out more about PTS at www.professionaltransition.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

CONTACT:

Kaile Vierstra

[email protected]

SOURCE Professional Transition Strategies

Related Links

https://professionaltransition.com/

