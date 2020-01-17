Professional Women Need P.O.W.E.R.!

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- P.O.W.E.R. (The Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized), founded by Tonia DeCosimo, brings celebrities, entrepreneurs, and professionals into a vibrant network and magazine dedicated to empowering women and enhancing their recognition.

When you meet Ms. DeCosimo, you are struck with her energetic personality and dedication to P.O.W.E.R and P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. The idea of creating a women's organization came to Tonia in 2004. Years later, while running her own successful publishing company, her original idea to create a women's networking organization resurfaced. She started P.O.W.E.R. to help women gain the recognition they deserve and to provide a place with a club-like atmosphere where they could connect with like-minded individuals. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, her quarterly digital and exclusive print magazine, soon followed. Tonia states, "Women need to understand that if they have a vision and passion for doing something, it's never too late."

What makes P.O.W.E.R. unique is that it melds hard-working everyday women with celebrities and influencers through its website and magazine. They empower women through inspirational success stories shared by these celebrated individuals as well as women in every field. Each quarter, the celebrity cover icon serves as a reminder that anything is possible if you work hard and dream big.

The organization concentrates its networking through member profiles, women in the limelight, blogs, articles, testimonials, events, an annual awards gala, and the magazine.

Fees are quite nominal, and membership includes a complete profile on the website, working directly with thier client-liaison team, social media, targeted email announcements, and a listing or feature in P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. Basic entry onto powerwoe.com is complimentary.

Tonia explains, "Empowerment means inspiring, mentoring, and helping others succeed. Power is having a positive influence on people, having integrity, and helping others reach their goals with honesty and vision. Women are still struggling to be recognized. We need to support and learn from one another. P.O.W.E.R. strives to unify women."

For more information, and to join, please visit: powerwoe.com.

