Professor Andrew Randewich joins First Light Fusion's Scientific Advisory Board

Oxford, England, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Light Fusion, a global leader in researching energy generation via inertial fusion, is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Andrew Randewich to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Professor Randewich is Executive Director, Engineering and Science at AWE, responsible for its Engineering and Scientific community who carry out the design, maintenance and certification of the UK Deterrent. He also leads the company's Strategic External and Industrial Outreach programmes and the International Liaison Office. He was appointed to the Executive Committee in June 2020.

Professor Randewich joined AWE in 1997 where he worked on physics assessment, mathematical modelling, code development and research on space and DT laser plasmas and explosives ageing, before taking on a series of senior management roles. A Chartered Physicist, a Chartered Engineer and a Fellow of the Institute of Physics, Professor Randewich was appointed as a visiting Professor at Imperial College London in 2012.

Professor Randewich brings with him considerable directly relevant expertise and insight to First Light's Scientific Advisory Board. In particular, he was appointed AWE's Head of Plasma Physics in 2011. The Department's main role was using high power lasers to underwrite high energy density physics simulations. He was Asset Manager for the ORION laser, one of the largest science capital investments in the UK, and managed several other science facilities.

First Light's Advisory Board includes:

Jeremy Chittenden (Professor of Plasma Physics at Imperial College);

(Professor of Plasma Physics at Imperial College); Steven Chu ( William R. Kenan, Jr. , Professor of Physics and Professor of Molecular & Cellular Physiology at Stanford University );

( , Professor of Physics and Professor of Molecular & Cellular Physiology at ); Richard Dennis (former Global Director of Research and Development for Doosan Babcock Energy Ltd);

(former Global Director of Research and Development for Doosan Babcock Energy Ltd); Richard L. Garwin (IBM Fellow Emeritus at the Thomas J. Watson Research Center);

(IBM Fellow Emeritus at the Thomas J. Watson Research Center); Sir David King (former UK Government Chief Scientific Adviser);

(former UK Government Chief Scientific Adviser); Arun Majumdar (Jay Precourt Professor at Stanford University , Chair of the SEAB)

(Jay Precourt Professor at , Chair of the SEAB) Steven Rose (formerly of the Rutherford Appleton Laboratory's Central Laser Facility); and

(formerly of the Rutherford Appleton Laboratory's Central Laser Facility); and Ronald Roy (Professor of Mechanical Engineering in the Department of Engineering Science at the University of Oxford ).

More information on the Advisory Board can be found here.

Dr Nick Hawker, CEO of First Light Fusion, said:

"We are delighted that Andrew has agreed to join our Scientific Advisory Board, where we'll be able to draw on his extensive expertise gained through a long career in nuclear physics. His specific experience in plasma physics will prove invaluable as we accelerate our journey towards developing a commercial fusion energy platform."

Professor Andrew Randewich commented:

"I'm very excited to be joining the Advisory Board and working with such an esteemed group of scientists. First Light is pushing the boundaries of our understanding of fusion technology. First Light's unique projectile fusion approach represents a genuine opportunity to develop a scalable, entirely clean new source of baseload power and I very much look forward to being a part of its future".

About First Light Fusion

First Light Fusion was spun out from the University of Oxford in 2011 to address the urgent need to decarbonise the global energy system. First Light's inertial confinement approach aims to create the extreme temperatures and pressures required for fusion by compressing a target using a hypervelocity projectile. First Light's approach to fusion, which is safe, clean, and virtually limitless, has the potential to transform the world's energy system. Unlike existing nuclear, there is no long-lived waste, no meltdown risk, and raw materials can be found in abundance.

