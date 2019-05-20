Professor Emanuel "Ely" Sachs, Inventor Of Binder Jet Printing And Co-Founder Of Desktop Metal, Receives SME Industry Achievement Award

"SME's Additive Manufacturing Community established the Industry Achievement Award more than a decade ago to recognize leaders who have made a significant impact in additive manufacturing," said Sandi Bouckley, executive director and CEO, SME. "Professor Sachs has been instrumental in transforming global manufacturing as we know it, and we're proud to recognize his considerable contributions to our industry."

A pioneer in 3D printing and a visionary in rapid prototyping, Sachs and his colleagues at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) first developed the concept of 3D printing in the late 1980s while inventing and establishing binder jet technology.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized with this award," said Sachs. "I find myself incredibly fortunate to have carved out a career in such rewarding and challenging work surrounded by like-minded individuals at MIT, Desktop Metal, and beyond."

In addition to being a co-founder at Desktop Metal, Sachs also serves as the company's co-CTO, where he has played an integral role in the development of the Production System, the world's fastest metal printer for mass manufacturing. Based on his binder jet invention, the system is able to deliver the lowest cost per part with the highest capacity of any metal 3D printing system available.

"We teamed up with Ely to try to make something magical here at Desktop Metal," said Ric Fulop, CEO and co-founder, Desktop Metal. "With his attention to detail and commitment to excellence in bringing our mass production technology to market, quite simply, we could not be doing what we're doing here without him."

At MIT beginning in the late 1980s, Sachs became a visionary in rapid prototyping. With colleagues, he developed the concept of 3D printing, ultimately allowing engineers to create functional parts rather than models or patterns for prototyping and testing, as well as for creating finished product components. 3D printing technology has since been applied to a wide variety of systems and application areas including metal end-use parts. His work in this area has helped launch a brand new industry.

"Ely is more than deserving of this honor," said Scott Crump, co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Stratasys, Inc., who first met Sachs at MIT when he invented binder jet technology. "He was able to take the theory and the physics, and convert that to something that could really work. Without Ely, the whole binder jetting revolution would have been delayed and it may have been an entirely different world for 3D printing today."

In addition to 3D printing, Sachs is also known for his invention of conformal cooled molds and contributions to the manufacturing of photovoltaics, particularly for the invention of processes which make silicon wafers directly from molten silicon with no sawing required. He has co-founded several companies in this field, including 1366 Technologies Inc. He is also known for his work on process control of microelectronic manufacturing.

Sachs became a member of the MIT faculty in 1986 and has continued to help guide the next generation of 3D printing visionaries as a professor of mechanical engineering at MIT, where he earned his SM, MS and PhD in Mechanical Engineering. He has been recognized for pioneering new approaches to teaching undergraduate education, focusing on active, hands-on participation by students in the discovery of knowledge. He has received numerous honors and awards, including membership in the National Academy of Engineering, the Ruth and Joel Spira Award for Distinguished Teaching in 1995; the Institute of Corrosion's T.P. Hoar Award in 2001; the R&D 100 Award in 2004; the TMS Champion H. Mathewson Award in 2006 and being inducted into the TCT Group Hall of Fame in 2018. He has authored more than 110 technical papers.

For a video highlighting Sachs' accomplishments, please click here.

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With more than 85 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through an education foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org , follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg .

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with end-to-end metal 3D printing solutions. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make metal 3D printing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Since its inception, the company has raised $438 million in financing with a portfolio of strategic partners and investors including Ford Motor Company, GV (formerly Google Ventures), GE Ventures, BMW iVentures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Lowe's, New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and more. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world's 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum and named to MIT Technology Review's list of 50 Smartest Companies . For more information, visit www.desktopmetal.com .

SOURCE SME

Related Links

http://www.sme.org

