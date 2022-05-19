Professor Peter M. Elias, an expert on the skin barrier, recently praised NEUROMIDE, which promotes ceramide synthesis and strengthens the skin barrier

NEUROMIDE is the key ingredient in CURECODE, a K-Beauty line of intensive skin care products. Dr. Raymond Laboratories, Inc developed and only used in CURECODE skin barrier products.

SAN FRANCISCO , May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The outermost layer of the skin, the stratum corneum, is a thin film with a thickness of about 0.02 mm. The A4 paper we use for copying is about 0.1 mm, meaning the stratum corneum is 1/5 the thickness of this paper. Nevertheless, the stratum corneum is physically very strong, and it plays a vital role in maintaining life in a terrestrial environment – it prevents the loss of internal substances and moisture to the outside atmosphere, while also preventing the intrusion of external microorganisms or the penetration of contaminants into our bodies.

The stratum corneum is tightly bonded in a 'brick and mortar' structure, as explained in the early 1980s by Peter Elias, an MD in dermatology, who has published over 700 peer-reviewed articles on the structure of the skin and its resulting abnormalities in various skin conditions and diseases.

In May 2022, the journal "Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology" published a review on skin barrier restoration methods for atopic dermatitis, authored by Dr. Elias.

In atopic dermatitis, skin barrier function is weakened, and the levels of inflammatory cytokines such as Th2, Th17, and IL-33, are increased. As an alternative to simply increasing the amount of ceramide in a therapeutic agent's ceramide/cholesterol/fatty acid composition, Professor Elias has suggested another way which can promote ceramide synthesis in keratinocytes and strengthen the skin barrier. He recommends using a moisturizer where ceramide, cholesterol, and fatty acids (the main lipids of the stratum corneum) are mixed in an exact and appropriate ratio for ultimate efficacy.

The chemical structure of NEUROMIDE imitates compounds that the microbiome naturally produces to improve skin barrier function. and it promotes the synthesis of ceramide by involving the endocannabinoid system. In an actual human application test, when NEUROMIDE is used continuously, the skin's inherent barrier function is strengthened, and recovery can be rapid even when skin is damaged by external stimuli. Because of these test study results, it has been announced that NEUROMIDE has a beneficial effect on restoration of weakened skin barrier function in the elderly (over 70 years old).

Professor Elias has been researching the skin barrier function for more than 40 years, and this latest review points to a promising approach to restore skin barrier function when it is damaged, such as with atopic dermatitis.

Ref: Optimizing emollient therapy for skin barrier repair in atopic dermatitis, Elias, Peter M. Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, Volume 128, Issue 5, 505 ~ 511, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.anai.2022.01.012

