Profisee Named a Challenger in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Profisee, a leading data management software company, announced today, Gartner has positioned Profisee as a Challenger in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions.* A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

According to the report, "The always complex MDM market is showing a share shift from larger vendors to smaller vendors that are introducing innovative approaches to MDM."

Profisee Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Wilson says, "This year's Magic Quadrant has seen Profisee improve its position compared to the previous year. We believe this is a fantastic result. We look forward to continued customer growth through our multi-channel approach to the market, addressing the needs of all size organizations that have traditionally been shut out by solutions that are too hard, too slow and too costly.

Profisee CEO Len Finkle says, "We are serving the 90% of companies yet to adopt an enterprise MDM platform by offering the first "Fast, Affordable and Scalable" solution. No matter where a company is on their data management journey, we can help them become more strategic. Customers no longer need to choose between cost, performance and speed; they can actually get all three with Profisee.

We feel this Gartner report is a positive reflection of the exciting developments taking place at Profisee. With the release of Version 7 this year, I am confident in our ability to continue to serve the needs of companies looking for a master data management vendor to provide an all in one, easy to use and affordable solution that lets them scale with their data journey."

*Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions," Michael Moran, Bill O'Kane, Simon Walker, Sally Parker, Alan Dayley, 12 December 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Profisee

Profisee makes it easy and affordable for any size organization to ensure a trusted data foundation. Our unique Fast Track Your Data Management™ approach allows companies to leverage enterprise master data management (MDM) capability, without the cost and complexity of traditional MDM solutions. Our customers have the flexibility to deploy their solution on premise, in the cloud, or via hybrid model. Profisee, a fast growing company in the MDM market, is fueled by the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating and lowest total cost of ownership.

SOURCE Profisee

Related Links

https://www.profisee.com

