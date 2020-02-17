Profitable Software Startup Dovetail Raises $4M in Seed Funding, Led by Blackbird Ventures, to Revolutionize Customer Research and Accelerate Growth

SYDNEY, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer research platform Dovetail announced today that the company has raised $4M in seed funding. Participating investors include Blackbird Ventures, Felicis Ventures and Culture Amp's CEO and co-founder, Didier Elzinga. Dovetail (dovetailapp.com) was co-founded by Benjamin Humphrey and Bradley Ayers, two ex-Atlassian employees who identified a gap in the product development process and set out to build a platform to enable customer research and share data-backed insights in real-time with the broader business. After just two years of self-funded growth, the founders achieved profitability and built a customer base with dozens of blue chip clients. Today, cornerstone investor Blackbird's round will be used to fuel the company's global expansion into the enterprise market.

Global from the beginning, Dovetail enables thousands of user researchers at organizations including Air New Zealand, Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, CSIRO, Deliveroo, Deloitte, Elsevier, Kayak, Mastercard, Sketch, Shopify, Square, Target, Thoughtworks, and VMware.

Identifying a gap in the product development process, Benjamin (CEO) and Bradley (CTO) set out to build a platform to promote customer research and share data-backed insights to the broader business. Nick Crocker, from lead investor Blackbird, says, "It's rare to come across a product as elegantly and intuitively built as Dovetail, and when you combine that product with Dovetail's passionate customer base, you have the makings of something special. As Dovetail grows the product team and expands their global presence, we think they will become the go-to tool for companies who want to understand their customers and make data-backed product decisions."

The Dovetail team is currently comprised of 11 people with decades of combined experience working in customer-led product teams at Atlassian, Canva, Intercom, and Microsoft. Over the next 12 months, Dovetail will grow to around 25 full-time employees based in Sydney, and the company has plans to open a U.S. office later this year.

Dovetail is a cloud-based user research and customer feedback software for analysis, organization, collaboration, and storage of research data and insights. With Dovetail, researchers, analysts, designers, and product managers store their research data in one place, analyze qualitative data to discover patterns and insights, and share findings with the rest of their organization.

