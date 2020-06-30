Profit.co Announces Strategic Partnership With DigitalWinners

FREMONT, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Profit.co, an OKR (Objectives and Key Results) software company strengthens its European presence by signing a strategic partnership with DigitalWinners, a Germany-based Strategy, Digital Transformation and OKR management consulting firm. While DigitalWinners works with reputed European-based companies, Profit.co brings in an Industry-leading OKR platform with a stellar set of clients.

Profit.co offers an intuitive, cloud-based OKR technology to help organizations define their Corporate Objectives and Key Results and cascade them into departmental, team and individual objectives and key results in a measurable framework. Since its launch in 2018, Profit.co is servicing over 1,000 global clients across various verticals including Technology, Government, BFSI, Media Analytics, Manufacturing, Supply Chain, ITeS, Healthcare and Entertainment. The industry-leading Profit.co OKR software enables organizations with abilities to achieve their corporate goals through iterative business execution.

Commenting on their partnership with DigitalWinners, Profit.co's Founder and CEO Bastin Gerald said, "Our partnership with DigitalWinners will help us to amplify our efforts to create awareness about Profit.co and expand our reach in the European Market. We are quite excited about this relationship and expect to bring in great value for our customers in Europe to execute their strategy and goals using OKRs."

Commenting on Profit.co's partnership with DigitalWinners, Co-Founder and Partner André Steiner said, "We are very excited to usher in our partnership. We look forward to contribute to Profit.co's vision to enable iterative business execution from startups to large corporations in the markets where we have a strong presence."

Founded in 2018,Profit.co, HQ in Fremont, CA, USA, is an enterprise OKR (Objectives & Key Results) platform, integrated with Task Management. With its easy-to-use UI, Profit.co enables businesses to practise OKRs at every level of an organization. Profit has easy-to-use templates to get organisations started and provides customized implementation services using industry-specific templates. Learn more at Profit.co or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Founded in early 2016, DigitalWinners, HQ in Rosenheim near Munich, Germany, is a boutique management consulting firm and recruitment agency for digitalization, strategy, digital transformation and innovation. DigitalWinners has continuously focused on strategy development and execution as well as OKR - supporting the methodology, philosophy and movement with books, workbooks and online courses. Learn more at digitalwinners.net, okr.software, okrexperten.de or connect on LinkedIn, XING, Instagram and Facebook.

