PROFITsystems Launches New Features for RETAILvantage at High Point Fall Market

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PROFITsystems, a HighJump product and leading provider of solutions for home furniture retail, today reveals new solutions for its server and cloud-based retail management system, RETAILvantage. The latest additions enhance sales and delivery visibility, advance security, and automate sales tax calculation. This is yet another example of PROFITsystems empowering retailers to capitalize on omnichannel sales while meeting the demands of the consumer of tomorrow.

eCommerce, reverse logistics, tighter delivery windows, mobility, and beyond - furniture retailers must evolve to stay competitive in light of millennial expectations. This means providing next-generation experiences to consumers and staff alike. The latest version of RETAILvantage makes this possible with the following capabilities:

Open Sales Manager – Multiple staff handling sales, customer service, delivery or purchasing now have instant access to the same, up-to-date data from a single screen. This enables effective management of open sales while interacting with each other as well as proactive communication with customers about purchases. Potential issues with pre-scheduling, special orders, backorders or non-acknowledged orders are easily identified. Truck routes and deliveries are optimized, resulting in lower delivery costs.

Personal Data Privacy - Retailers must establish personal data privacy plans to protect themselves and their customers in today's digital age. When implementing new technologies or workflows, retailers need to consider capabilities to help meet General Data Protection (GDPR) compliance. New features help retailers to determine who can access data while respecting customer preferences for confidentiality.

Avalara AvaTax Integration – The integration enables seamless calculation of sales tax at point of sale based on the sourcing and delivery jurisdiction of the merchandise. Filing is fully automated - saving time, reducing human error, assuring compliance and limiting the chance of audits.

"PROFITsystems is committed to empowering home goods retailers to continuously improve and evolve with the industry," said Joanne Gulnac, general manager of PROFITsystems. "We're transforming our products so retailers always have the latest technology and capabilities to enhance daily operations and provide the user experience both staff and consumers expect."

Attendees of the High Point Fall Market, October 19-23, 2019 can learn more at Plaza Suites - 1-527 #22, 23, Floor 1.

About PROFITsystems, a HighJump product

PROFITsystems is a complete retail management solution for the modern home goods retailer. Key components include enterprise software, consulting, performance groups, advanced education, eCommerce integration and business intelligence. PROFITsystems features real-time inventory management, customer relations management, point-of-sale and accounting systems.

For additional information on PROFITsystems, please visit the website at www.profitsystems.com.

About HighJump

Today's consumer has ever-higher expectations for purchasing convenience, delivery speed, choice and adaptability. More options for consumers spell greater complexity for the supply chain. It's no longer enough to fulfill demand – you must anticipate it, predict it and make smarter, faster decisions.

With resources tight and competitive pressure relentless, staying ahead means selecting a technology partner with a proven track record of delivering efficiency and a lower cost of ownership. A partner whose flexible, extensible platform integrates quickly and smoothly with your existing systems. All backed by a team with unmatched transportation and logistics expertise – working to help you adapt, grow and succeed.

At HighJump, we're integrating our proven solutions for the warehouse, transportation and logistics ecosystem with emerging technologies – from around our company and around the world – to build the supply chain of the future. Leveraging advanced cloud technology, we can help you ride the wave of data to achieve greater efficiency, uncover actionable insights, and stay ahead of the curve.

HighJump - Supply Chain of the Future: Learn more - https://www.highjump.com

