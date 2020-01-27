ProfNet Expert Alerts Available on Cultural Schemas, Health in Older Adults, the Emerging Gig Economy, Ethical Leadership, Australian Bush Fires

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Cultural Schemas

Health in Older Adults

The Emerging Gig Economy

Ethical Leadership

Australian Bush Fires

Cultural Schemas

Abigail C. Saguy

Professor of Sociology and of Gender Studies

UCLA

"The still unrealized promise of 'coming out' is that it will lead more people to affirm the common humanity and dignity of all people – despite differences from each other and from an abstract idea of what is normal. As more people come out to resist stigma and mobilize for civil rights perhaps we can come together for a more just world."

Abigail Saguy is a cultural sociologist of gender who can discuss how cultural schemas shape power relations and how subordinate groups are sometimes able to increase their control by creating new cultural meaning. Her new book "Come Out, Come Out, Whoever You Are," is the first book to examine how a variety of people and groups use the concept of "coming out" in new and creative ways to resist stigma and mobilize for social change. It examines how the use of coming out in the LGBTQ+ community has shifted over time and examines how four diverse U.S social movements including the fat acceptance movement, undocumented immigrant youth movement, the plural-marriage family movement among Mormon fundamental polygamists, and the #MeToo Movement - have employed the concept of "coming out" to advance their cause. Doing so sheds light on these particular struggles for social recognition and social change, while illuminating broader questions regarding social change, cultural meaning, and collective mobilization.

"Come Out, Come Out, Whoever You Are" is unique in its focus on the role of social movements and how a central tactic and strategy developed in the LGBTQ+ movement has shaped and inspired other social movements. This particular focus means that it speaks more directly to scholars of gender and sexuality and social movement scholars.

Abigail Saguy is professor of sociology and of Gender Studies at UCLA. She holds a PhD from the Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales (1999) and Princeton University (2000). She has been a Robert Wood Johnson Scholar in Health Policy Research at Yale University and a fellow at the center for Advanced Studies in the Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University (2008 - 2009). Abigail's previous books include "What's Wrong with Fat?" (2013, Oxford University Press), "What is Sexual Harassment? From Capitol Hill to the Sorbonne" (2003, California University Press). Abigail has written scores of scientific journal articles and several op-eds for leading news outlets including USA Today, Scientific American, The Washington Post, LA Times, TIME Magazine, and has appeared on NPR and WPR among others.

Website: www.abigailsaguy.com

Contact: Steven Ramotar, Steven.Ramotar@finnpartners.com

Health in Older Adults

William A. Haseltine

Chair and President of ACCESS Health International and Former Professor

Harvard Medical School and Harvard School of Public Health Fidelity Investments

"We are woefully unequipped to handle the changing healthcare needs of tomorrow. Our traditional, hospital centric healthcare system is too costly and inefficient for the challenges that lie ahead. To meet future healthcare needs requires an innovative pioneering spirit that many Americans still hold dear. Since founding ACCESS Health International in 2007, my team and I have been able to identify best practices and innovative solutions from around the world that can serve as models of excellence with the potential to make a real impact on the health and wellbeing of all. Our goal is to help people who are trying to make a difference in health make that difference more effectively."

William A. Haseltine is an expert on the challenges of supporting the health and well-being of older adults around the world and can offer insight on both the challenges and solutions to issues including: providing person-centered long-term care, making palliative care accessible in all healthcare settings and the home, enabling aging-in-place, financing long-term care, improving care coordination and access to care, delivering hospital-level and emergency care in the home and retirement community settings, merging health and social care, supporting people living with dementia and their caregivers, creating communities and employment opportunities that are accessible and welcoming to those of all ages and abilities, and combating the stigma of aging.

William A. Haseltine is an American biologist, entrepreneur and philanthropist. He is known for his groundbreaking work on HIV/AIDS and the human genome. Haseltine was a professor at Harvard Medical School where he founded two research departments on cancer and HIV/AIDS. Haseltine is a founder of several biotechnology companies including Cambridge Biosciences, The Virus Research Institute, ProScript, LeukoSite, Dendreon, Diversa, X-VAX, and Demetrix. Today, he is the founder, chairman, and president of ACCESS Health International, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving access to high quality health worldwide. He was listed by Time Magazine as one of the world's 25 most influential business people in 2001 and one of the 100 most influential leaders in biotechnology by Scientific American in 2015. His books include "WORLD CLASS: A Story of Adversity, Transformation, and Success at NYU Langone Health," "AGING WELL: Solutions to the Most Pressing Global Challenges of Aging," "VOICES IN DEMENTIA CARE: Reimagining the Culture of Care," "STAY YOUNG NAVIGATORS: Caring for Seniors and the Pursuit of Active Aging," and "AFFORDABLE EXCELLENCE: The Singapore Healthcare System"

Website: https://accessh.org/

Contact: Steven Ramotar, Steven.Ramotar@finnpartners.com

The Emerging Gig Economy

Allison Fraiberg

Professor of Business

University of Redlands

"As long as there has been trade, people have had work 'gigs': babysitting as a teenager, side hustles to boost one's income, and entire industries predicated on unique, one-time experiences (e.g. entertainment acts). When we talk about a gig economy, however, the stakes are ultimately higher, because we have started talking about the ways in which societies are betting on their futures. And if the gig economy is going to be the future of work, then there's a lot to be worried about."

Dr. Fraiberg can speak on the emerging Gig economy and the consequences business may face.

Works in progress include: MacQueen, M., Fraiberg, A., and Schroeder, K. (2018); Experiential Learning in Short-Term Business Education Study Abroad: Using Story Maps as a Reflective Observation Tool. Fraiberg, A. (2018); Presentations That Deliver! Resource workbook. Fraiberg, A. (2018); Secrets to Writing Persuasive Reports, Proposals, and Research Projects. Resource workbook; Spee, J. & Fraiberg, A. (2015). Topics, Texts, and Critical Approaches: Integrating Dimensions of Liberal Learning in an Undergraduate Management Course. Journal of Management Education special issue: "Integrating Liberal Learning, Humanities and Management Education," 39 (1), 56-80. Fraiberg, A. (2015). Writing and Presentations Quick Guide. [Study Text]. Fraiberg, A. (2010). Teaching Literature and Language Online. (Review). The Rocky Mountain Review 64(2), 255-257. Fraiberg, A. (2010). "With Edges of Rage and Despair": Anger and the Poetry of Office Life. Journal of Management Inquiry, 19 (3), 196-207. Fraiberg, A. (2010). Fiction, Business Studies, and Leadership: From Know-How to Embracing Impossibility. The Journal of Leadership Studies, 3(4), 97-101. Fraiberg, A. (2009). Blending Globalization, Business, and Liberal Arts. Editors' Choice Selection. Academic Exchange Quarterly, 13(3), 156-162.

Website: www.redlands.edu

Contact: Jennifer Dobbs, jennifer_dobbs@redlands.edu

Ethical Leadership

Thomas Horan

Professor, Business and Dean, School of Business

University of Redlands

Speaking to the recently released report from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Horan says, "this report glosses over the most personal ethical leadership violation, that of Director Joichi Ito, who reportedly received $1M+ contribution into his 'personal' investment fund which has previously been reported and documented. If this is true, it is a classic case of conflict of interest and possibly bribery, but is not addressed (confirmed or dismissed), which makes is omission all the more suspect." Dr. Thomas Horan is a nationally recognized scholar and innovator who serves as dean the University of Redlands School of Business and can speak on the current Epstein Donation Scandal and the effect of failures in ethical and purposeful leadership at institutional levels.

Website: https://www.redlands.edu/study/schools-and-centers/business/staff/thomas-horan/

Contact: Jennifer Dobbs, jennifer_dobbs@redlands.edu

Australian Bush Fires

Nicholas Reksten

Professor, Economics

University of Redlands

"What we see in Australia is, sadly, unsurprising and yet still shocking. The economic impact of these events will continue to resonate beyond the immediate impact, and they unfortunately foreshadow worse disasters to come. This is a taste of what we can expect this century as our climate continues to warm far beyond its natural pace. Of course, the fires in Australia have a short-run impact of lost lives, displaced citizens, destruction of property and ecosystems, and days of business closures and lost labor time. The deployment of firefighters and the mobilization of the military also imposes a fiscal and resource cost on the country."

Dr. Nicholas Reksten is an environmental economist who can speak to the economic impact of the Australia bush fires and other environmental disasters.

Website: https://www.redlands.edu/study/schools-and-centers/college-of-arts-and-sciences/undergraduate-studies/economics/meet-our-department/nicholas-reksten/

Contact: Jennifer Dobbs, jennifer_dobbs@redlands.edu

