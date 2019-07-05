ProfNet Expert Alerts Available on Gender and Power, Homosexuality and Religion, Youth Suicide Prevention

NEW YORK, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Power Doesn't Have a Gender

Bridging the Gap Between Homosexuality and Religion

3 Tools for Youth Suicide Prevention

Power Doesn't Have a Gender

Lisa Z. Lindahl

Inventor, artist, entrepreneur, author

"Strength is an acquired trait. These days, we are talking about how there are different sorts of power – and abuses therein. A person's insecurity and fear can foster the need to create power over another, the all-too-familiar power struggle motif of our current dominator culture. We like to think this is a very male model, but it is present in female culture, too. Power doesn't have a gender."

Lisa Z. Lindahl is an inventor, artist, entrepreneur, and author. Early in her career, Lisa invented the first sports bra because she started running, joining the fitness revolution of the late 1970s. More than 40 years later, nearly every woman owns at least one. Today, the invention of the sports bra is considered one of the primary factors in the remarkable rise of women athletes worldwide, leading to a shift in perspective of what is possible for women in all sectors. Her latest book highlights her journey and its impact on the world: "Unleash the Girls: The Untold Story of the Invention of the Sports Bra and How It Changed the World (& Me)." For more information, visit www.LisaLindahl.com.

Bridging the Gap Between Homosexuality and Religion

Dr. Kim O'Reilly

Author, conflict resolution consultant

Intercultural Solutions

"So many are torn between their love for someone who is gay and accepting or welcoming them in the face of strongly held beliefs against homosexuality. It is essential that we, as a society, learn to understand, respect, and appreciate other cultures in our workplaces and relationships – while still maintaining and respecting our own. Striking that balance does not often come naturally, but it can be taught."

Conflict-resolution consultant and author Dr. Kim O'Reilly is the lesbian daughter of a conservative evangelical minister. Her training and consulting firm Intercultural Solutions is dedicated to preparing businesses, community leaders, and educators with knowledge and strategies to address cultural differences. She is the author of "We Love You, But You're Going to Hell. Christians and Homosexuality: Agree, Disagree, Take a Look."

Kim holds a Ph.D. in Education/Curriculum and Instruction as well as a B.A. in History and Secondary Education from the University of Iowa. Her Masters of Science degree in Multicultural Education was earned at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. A former high school teacher, she went on to serve as professor of Cultural Studies and Teacher Education at the University of Nevada – Reno for 17 years.

Kim's extensive conflict-resolution background includes her membership in the U.S. Education Delegation to the University of Hamburg, where she partnered with German educators to redesign Holocaust education in German schools. She was also selected for the Northern Ireland Peace and Conflict Delegation, where she worked with Irish educators to develop new curriculum policy for Irish students. Currently, she offers training and consulting programs in Diversity and Inclusion, Anti-Bullying and Conflict Resolution, Cultural Competence, and Multicultural Education. Her favorite pastime is hiking to waterfalls in the Sierra or Rocky Mountains. To learn more, visit www.interculturalsolutions.net.

3 Tools for Youth Suicide Prevention

Cholet Josué

Physician, author, neuropsychiatrist

"Anxiety, depression, and stress are now reaching epidemic level among college students. What is the solution? Self-compassion, first and foremost, then emotional intelligence and critical thinking. Most people have adequate emotional intelligence and critical thinking, but almost everyone could use a lot of more self-compassion in an increasingly competitive, diverse, interconnected, and interdependent world. Life cannot be sustained on a long-term basis without the practice of self-compassion. Otherwise, people continuously suffer under the weight of feelings like shame, resentment, and lack. Self-compassion has to come first. From there, emotional intelligence and critical thinking are grounded in a genuine valuing of one's own life – which one must have to truly value the lives of others, as well. It's all connected."

Dr. Cholet Kelly Josué received his medical degree from Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia and did his residency at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Currently Cholet practices medicine in the greater Washington, D.C. area with a functional and integrative approach and draws on his special interest in behavioral neurology and neuropsychiatry. He is a member of the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the Maryland Psychiatric Association, the American Neuropsychiatric Association, the Cognitive Neuroscience Society, and the Society for Neuroscience. His forthcoming book (May 2019) is entitled: "Twelve Unending Summers: Memoir of an Immigrant Child." Visit www.drjosue.com.

****************

