ProfNet Expert Alerts for April 24, 2020

State of the Media 2020: Top Five Takeaways

Blog Profiles: Sewing Blogs

How Does Fostering a Pet Help People Navigate COVID-19?

Carol Novello

Founder

Mutual Rescue

"When you interact with a pet, molecules of oxytocin click into the receptors embedded deep in your chest and work their magic, slowing your heart rate, relaxing your blood vessels, and lowering your blood pressure — all of which help protect your heart, that pulsing structure that keeps you alive. An adoring dog or cat isn't guaranteed to make you feel better, but there are millions of people around the world to vouch for the fact that it can."

Carol Novello is the founder of Mutual Rescue™ and author of "Mutual Rescue: How Adopting a Homeless Animal Can Save You, Too" (new in paperback, April 2020). Mutual Rescue is a national initiative that highlights the connection between people and pets in order to inspire and support life-saving efforts in communities across the nation and world. Mutual Rescue's first short film, "Eric & Peety," went viral around the globe and has been viewed more than 100 million times. A former senior software executive at Intuit, Carol served as president of Humane Society Silicon Valley for nearly a decade and earned her MBA from Harvard Business School. She is proud to include several rescue animals in her family. Visit www.MutualRescue.org.

Online Press Kit: https://mutualrescue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.MutualRescue.org

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

How hospitals are financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic

Rick Louie

Managing Director

Hospital Pricing Specialists

The coronavirus pandemic is causing hospitals to hemorrhage cash, due to a drastic decrease in profitable elective surgeries and ER visits. In order to avoid a liquidity crunch, hospital are desperately trying to right-size their service lines by focusing on services that make money and dumping the ones that lose money. At Hospital Pricing Specialists, we've seen a dramatic increase in requests by hospitals to identify their profitable service lines.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ricklouie

Media contact: Rick Louie, [email protected]



Social distancing behavior and judgement

Kimberley Coles

Professor of Sociology and Anthropology, Political Anthropologist

University of Redlands

Jennifer Dobbs

"This crisis (and subsequent stress) magnifies and shows us complicated (and not always consistent ways) that people navigate rules and authority structures, including their current like or dislike of political leadership."

Website: www.redlands.edu

https://bit.ly/2yEaK23

Media contact: [email protected]

Nurturing Connection with Your College Student

Tracy Schactman

Founder

SendingSun

"Staying connected with college students can be challenging. When they leave home, they naturally experience a shift in focus as they begin to embrace their independence. Parents, grandparents, and other loved ones who make a special effort to reach out, stay in touch, and show their support as students embark on this personal journey of transformation provide them with a foundation of love that inspires confidence as they grow into the next phase of life."

Tracy Schactman is the founder of SendingSun, a company that provides monthly care packages overflowing with quality, unique, fun items — curated by college students for college students, and packaged with a beautiful and modern touch.

An architect and entrepreneur, Tracy holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Oklahoma State University and a Master's degree in Design Studies from Harvard University. She loves hiking, reading, watching sports, skiing, traveling, and holds a pilot's license. She is a mother of three — including one college student — and caretaker of two rescue dogs. Tracy lives in St. Louis, Missouri. Visit www.SendingSun.com.

Online Press Kit: www.SendingSun.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: www.SendingSun.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Impacting Causes You Care About During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Bob Bryant

Chief Technology Officer

Mission K9 Rescue

"This pandemic is challenging for so many non-profits — but we don't have to allow ourselves to feel helpless. There are still ways we can make a difference in the causes we care most about. Donate to the non-profits you support that may be struggling right now. And even if you can't donate because you're dealing with financial turbulence yourself, you can still take the time to share and spread the word on behalf of the non-profits you're passionate about. There are always opportunities to make a positive impact, even in the midst of a crisis."

Bob Bryant is the chief technology officer of Mission K9 Rescue, an animal welfare group dedicated solely to rescuing, reuniting, rehoming, repairing, and rehabilitating American working dogs. Since 2013, the group has provided a wide array of services to working dogs in an effort to offer them a comfortable and peaceful retirement. Mission K9 focuses on retrieving dogs both from overseas and national shelter situations where they are suffering without proper care or medical attention. Their work has been featured numerous times in the national media, including appearances on "America with Eric Bolling" and "Pit Bulls & Parolees." Learn more at www.MissionK9Rescue.org.

Online Press Kit: www.missionk9rescue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.MissionK9Rescue.org

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Keeping LGBTQ Youth Safe During the Pandemic

Mathew Shurka

Cofounder, strategist

Born Perfect

"Many LGBTQ youth have no safe place of refuge during the pandemic. That isolation is especially dangerous for those who are being subjected to conversion therapy, or who have been in the past. Even though legislative efforts are on hold, it is more important than ever that every LGBTQ child knows they are born perfect."

Mathew Shurka is cofounder and strategist for Born Perfect, a survivor-led national movement working with legal experts to pass legislation outlawing conversion therapy and end the harm it does to LGBTQ youth and their families.

A survivor of conversion therapy from age 16-21, Mathew posted his personal story on YouTube in 2012. As a result, organizations nationwide sought his support to protect LGBTQ youth. Mathew began advocating to end conversion therapy with The National Center for Lesbian Rights. Together they founded Born Perfect in 2014.

Mathew leads the Born Perfect campaign alongside a team of lawyers and conversion therapy survivors seeking to protect LGBTQ+ people through legislation, litigation, and public education. To date, 20 states and almost 70 municipalities in the US have passed laws to protect LGBTQ youth from conversion therapy through the legal work of Born Perfect.

Mathew's influence and personal advocacy has been vital for passing legislation, creating new policy with medical and corporate organizations, and bringing awareness to mainstream media to further educate and help create inclusion for all people. Mathew lives in New York City as a proud out gay man. Learn more at www.bornperfect.org.

Online Press Kit: www.bornperfect.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.bornperfect.org

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

Aviation Circumnavigator's Strategies for Keeping Calm and Carrying On During the Pandemic

Robert DeLaurentis

"Peace Pilot," author, Navy Gulf War veteran, founder

Citizen of the World for the World

"Even with social distancing, we are all still connected. Healthy doses of tough love, compassion, and humor are some of the strategies to drive the offense on this global challenge to stay healthy and keep hope alive."

"Peace Pilot" Robert DeLaurentis is an aviation circumnavigator, author, speaker, pilot, real estate entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Navy Gulf War veteran. He is the founder of the "Citizen of the World for the World" global peace movement to connect humanity through the wonder of flight and the power of courageous action. His latest books include "Peace Pilot: To the Ends of the Earth and Beyond" (coming 2021) and the children's book "The Little Plane that Could." Learn more at Learn more at www.PoleToPoleFlight.com.

Online Press Kit: www.robertdelaurentis.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.PoleToPoleFlight.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

Business Owners: Take the Guesswork out of Personal Wellness

Kristin Grayce McGary

LAc., MAc., CFMP®, CST-T, CLP

Kristin Grayce McGary

"You don't guess what you're going to do in your business next year. You don't guess how many employees you're going to hire or how many big deals you need to close. You don't guess which stocks to invest in. Instead, you make certain choices based on evidence, such as expert recommendations, what the market's been doing, what your consumers need, and the economy. You gather all this information, then you make a discerning choice — so why aren't you doing that with your health? This is where functional blood chemistry analysis comes into play. This is where we can start to take the guesswork out of your healthcare."

Health and lifestyle expert Kristin Grayce McGary (LAc., MAc., CFMP®, CST-T, CLP) is an internationally recognized author and speaker. She is an authority on autoimmunity, functional blood chemistry analysis, thyroid and gut health, pain alleviation, family wellness, extreme exhaustion, resolving blocks to healing, and food as medicine. She specializes in integrating mind, body, and spirit in healthcare through a uniquely individualized approach.

Offering more than two decades of education, clinical experience, and wisdom to her patients, Kristin Grayce seamlessly weaves together dozens of modalities to compassionately meet people where they are and guide them to vibrant health. Renowned for her health detective work, she helps successful high achievers under stress take the guesswork out of healthcare. She works to resolve patients' root imbalances, helping them to regain lasting energy, live optimal vitality, revitalize, and reconnect to their most brilliant self so they can fulfill their life's mission and share their gifts with the world.

Kristin Grayce is the author of "Holistic Keto for Gut Health: A Program for Resetting Your Metabolism" (January 2020) and "Know Your Blood, Know Your Health: Prevent Disease and Enjoy Vibrant Health Through Functional Blood Chemistry Analysis" (April 2020). She is a dancer, athlete, guitar player, singer, gardener, and grandmother, and she is fluent in American Sign Language.

Her extensive health and wellness credentials include a degree from the University of Arizona with a focus on rehabilitation and special education and a minor in biology; Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) National Board Certification; master's degree in acupuncture from Arizona School of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine; nationally licensed acupuncturist (NCCAOM); state licensed acupuncturist in Arizona and Colorado; homeopathy training; functional medicine certification from Functional Medicine University; advanced CranioSacral Therapy certification from Upledger Institute; level 3 training in the life-changing Bruno's Brain Technique from Bruno Chikly Institute; neural therapy, perineural injection therapy, and homeopuncture training; Reiki Master certification; LifeLine Technique certification (and former instructor); Sound Healing training; Cacao Ceremony creator and leader; Kambo Ceremony facilitator; movement/embodiment facilitator; level 1 Integral Coach (Ken Wilber's work); and biological medicine studies with famous physicians such as Dr. Thomas Rau.

Kristin Grayce is nationally board-certified by the National Certification Commission of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM) and a member of the Arizona Society of Oriental Medicine & Acupuncture (AZSOMA) as well as the Acupuncture Association of Colorado, the Colorado Safe Acupuncture Association, and the North American Academy of Neural Therapy. Learn more at www.KristinGrayceMcGary.com.

Online Press Kit: www.kristingraycemcgary.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.KristinGrayceMcGary.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Pandemic Decluttering 101

Darla DeMorrow

Founder, certified professional organizer (CPO®)

HeartWork Organizing, LLC

"1) Cut Back on Consumption: Cutting back on what you buy is the first step in decluttering. Don't be tempted to buy new things and toys just to keep you occupied. Instead, get creative with what you already have instead of adding more boxes to the already-stressed courier delivery systems, along with more clutter to your home. Now more than ever, less is more.

2) Virtual Organizing: Your favorite professional organizer is probably under a stay-at-home order, but that doesn't mean they can't help you! Many clients prefer short one-hour appointments, accountability, and focusing on creating systems, all accomplished online in the same way telemedicine is trendy right now.

3) What to Do With Donation Items: Local donation centers and pickup services are not currently open to accept your donations. Please DO NOT leave furniture or bags of discards at their door, which is both unsafe and illegal. If you have decluttered items that can be passed on immediately to family or a neighbor, here's an idea: disinfect items as best you can, then package and leave it for them in a safe spot (porch, garage, etc.). They should be able to safely retrieve the item after three days, which is the amount of time the CDC says the virus can live on some packaging. The virus cannot live indefinitely without a host.

There are still a few ship-to-donate models still operating, such as GiveBackBox.com and Soles4Souls.org, but you must contact them for details in this rapidly changing environment.

If you cannot safely pass along donatable items, then please store them inside your house for the time being. Package donations in a stackable box to save room in your storage area. Label the box clearly with large letters: TO DONATE. That way, when this is over (and this, too, shall pass), you don't mix your donations in with your keepers and have to start organizing all over again.

4) Can You Sell Your Clutter During the Pandemic? Please be smart about selling on people-to-people sites like Facebook Marketplace, eBay, Craigslist, and others. Online marketplaces are still operating, but it's up to you to stay safe. Arrange for cashless transactions. Disinfect items before shipping them. Recommend that the buyer quarantine items for at least three days or disinfect immediately. Avoid meeting in person to transfer goods. And follow local laws and guidelines, such as stay-in-place orders. Yes, theoretically you could quarantine your items as described above, but is it worth transferring an invisible, deadly virus from one home to another? Can you wait for a few weeks?

5) Should You Put Donations in the Trash?: Municipal trash and recycling services are still operating, so this is actually a great time to declutter your paper files and recyclable items. The recycling market has changed in recent years, so look up your municipality's website and be sure you are only putting the right things into your bin. Make room in your home office and household files by shredding sensitive documents, then recycle those shredded bits with your household recycles.

Don't trash items that could be valuable donations, like on-trend clothing, household goods, and working appliances. Clean, store with clear labeling, and wait until it is safe to donate."

Darla DeMorrow is a certified professional organizer (CPO®), decorator, speaker, and founder of HeartWork Organizing, LLC, based in Wayne, PA. Her mission is to help people achieve a sense of peace and purpose. She is the author of several inspiring books on getting organized, including "The Pregnant Entrepreneur," "Organizing Your Kitchen With SORT and Succeed," and "Organizing Your Home With SORT and Succeed." Her newest book is "The Upbeat, Organized Home Office" (January 2020).

Darla holds a master's degree in business administration from Temple University. She is an active member of NAPO (National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals) at both the national level and locally within the Greater Philadelphia chapter. Darla is a certified photo organizer with the Association of Personal Photo Organizers (APPO). She is a one-day staging professional and a member of the Real Estate Staging Association (RESA). She is a certified Color With No Regrets consultant, using a client-centered approach to provide beautiful, scientifically-based color selections. Darla is also a Certified Evernote Consultant. She is constantly honing her skills to provide her clients the best in organizing and design.

Darla is the host of Organizing Elephants, a local access television show. She is a former member of the volunteer fire department ambulance crew, an avid reader and podcast listener, and the rescuer of a homeless Siamese cat. Darla speaks French and enjoys traveling to France whenever she can.

When not redesigning client spaces, you will often find Darla working on her own home — which she shares with her husband and two young daughters. To learn more, visit www.HeartWorkOrg.com.

Online Press Kit: www.darlademorrow.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.HeartWorkOrg.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Freaking Out During the Quarantine? Try This Calming Energetic Practice.

Diana Cole

Spirit Translator, author

Diana Cole

"These are challenging times, and perhaps the biggest challenge of all is not letting ourselves get caught up in a cycle of fear. Here's something everyone can do. It doesn't matter what religion you are or what you believe; you can take one to three minutes to wrap yourself in healing light. Take a small window of time out of your day to just close your eyes and do this practice.

1) Take 1-3 minutes to yourself. This can be in your bedroom, the bathroom, or even outside if you have a yard, balcony, or patio and it's nice out.

2) Close your eyes and imagine beautiful, warm, healing light washing over you. You can imagine sunlight if that helps you to visualize the sensation.

3) Allow yourself to be fully present, engulfed in this healing protection.

4) If you'd like to add a mantra to this practice, you can repeat the following to yourself: "I am absolute goodness. Beauty is all around me. Everything is working in my favor. I am happy."

Diana Cole is a spirit translator, thought leader, fitness guru, and emerging author. She is committed to teaching people how to find freedom from pain and limitation, and live a life of abundance, fun, and inspiration. She is the author of "Spirit Translator: Seven Truths for Creating Well-Being and Connecting With Spirit" (St. Martin's Press, August 2020) and coauthor of "Pillars of Success" (August 2020) with Jack Canfield.

The daughter of a prominent figure in the New Age movement in the San Francisco Bay Area, Diana's exposure and study with some of the most notable figures in self-help is her foundation. Her early career was born from a desire to lead others out of pain. Through rehabilitation of a back injury, she was inspired to create and teach her own methods for becoming pain-free. Through her gift of communicating and channeling the spirit world, Diana was given clues to apply similar methods to her own life to cure pain of everyday emotional trauma.

Today, through her Spirit Translation Readings, her vibrant online community, speaking engagements, and live workshops, she guides individuals and groups to heal through channeling, positive thought patterning, and meditation. Learn more at www.DianaCole.com.

Online Press Kit: www.dianacole.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.DianaCole.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

What Donation Items Do Animal Shelters Need Most During the Pandemic?

Kurt Krukenberg

President

Humane Society Silicon Valley

"Unopened food for cats and dogs and lightly used blankets and towels are critical supplies for shelters, as well as for people in the community who need help keeping pets in their home and being able to feed them and give them care."

Kurt Krukenberg joined Humane Society Silicon Valley as President in January 2020 after previously serving as Chair of HSSV's Board of Directors. He is thrilled to lead a talented and passionate team that is advancing the cause of animal welfare locally, regionally, and nationally through shelter medicine, scalable rescue partnerships, effective homeless animal prevention strategies, and innovative community engagement programs.

Prior to HSSV, Kurt spent 20 years helping companies create sustainable growth in a variety of operating and advisory roles. As an executive coach, he worked with business and nonprofit leaders to design effective organizations, build high-performing teams, and develop their own leadership skills. As a management consultant at Oliver Wyman, Kurt led engagements for Fortune 500 clients in media, technology, healthcare, and life sciences. He also has deep cross-functional experience in marketing, sales, and product development at industry-leading technology companies including HP/Agilent and Tektronix.

Kurt received his MBA from Harvard Business School and his bachelor's degree in electrical and computer engineering from Rice University. Kurt is eternally grateful to have been rescued by his wife Charu and their dogs including Cooper, a pittie/chihuahua mix and proud HSSV alum.

For more information, visit www.hssv.org.

Online Press Kit: www.humanesocietysiliconvalley.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.hssv.org

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

Business Crisis During the Pandemic? Identify a Path and Rally Your Team.

Domenic Aversa

Crisis manager, corporate restructuring professional, author

Domenic Aversa

"You, your team, and your entire sphere of influence are stronger than you can imagine. Find a way to come together. Focus on saving as much as you can for the most amount of people. It's not easy, but it is absolutely possible. You don't need lawyers and liquidators; you have each other."

Domenic Aversa has worked as a crisis manager and corporate restructuring professional for more than 25 years. He has advised and operated small and middle-market companies in 45 different industries and worked through every possible extreme with his clients, including coup attempts in developing countries, the dot com bust, 9/11, Ponzi schemes, corrupt bankers, and the Great Recession. In his book, "Corporate Undertaker: Business Lessons From the Dead and Dying," he shares his best advice for dealing with adversity and crisis.

Diagnosed with a rare eye disease in 2002, Domenic suddenly lost most of his eyesight and was told he could go completely blind at any time. Amazingly, he continued to grow his business, fighting through personal adversity and using the experience to benefit his clients.

When he's not working, Domenic enjoys cooking and making handmade shoes for loved ones. He holds a bachelor's degree in law from the University of Windsor, a bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of Waterloo, and is a graduate of the Moscow Institute for International Affairs, where he earned a diploma for his study of Eastern European economic development. Domenic and his wife live in Newport Beach, California. Learn more at www.CorporateUndertaker.com.

Online Press Kit: DomenicAversa.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: www.CorporateUndertaker.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

