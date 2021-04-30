ProfNet Expert Alerts for April 30, 2021

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Contactless policing

Risk appetite

Can Illness Actually Heal?

Military Working Dog Demand Surges — But What Happens When They Retire?

Virtual Dating Is Here to Stay: 8 Sexy Video Chat Games

How We Can Capitalize on the Coming Hemp Economy

3 Obstacles to Spiritual Guidance — And How to Remove Them!

4 Steps to Make Calm Your New Normal

Two Years After the Fire: Where Is Notre-Dame Now?

The State of Press Freedom and 7 Ways to Support Journalists

Blog Profiles: Spring Cleaning Blogs

Contactless policing

Amanda Arnall Couch

Program Director

Oklahoma Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion Program

"As states look to improve safety on the roads, assist citizens who are struggling to get affordable insurance and navigate challenging revenue environments, programs like Oklahoma's can have a big impact. What's more, because they use existing resources, they can be scaled quickly and cost-effectively."

Contactless policing. She can talk about the proactive approach they are taking to increase compliance without pushing people into the path of traffic stops and court dates. The latest stories on traffic stops that have resulted in violence continue to raise police bias awareness. Experts agree that a critical first step is to minimize traffic stops. The fewer stops, the fewer opportunities for problems especially those related to bias. Technology can help accomplish this - but how does it work best? Police departments have largely looked to technology to help increase the identification and capture of criminal suspects, but what if the main goal of technology use, instead, was on minimizing stops in the first place? The Oklahoma Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion (UVED) Program is using vehicle and license plate recognition technology to identify uninsured drivers - and is seeing great results in a short period of time - without traffic stops. Typically, uninsured OK drivers would be randomly stopped by police and handed heavy fines. This might happen to the same driver multiple times, so it put drivers in fear of getting caught each time they drove their vehicle. The State's District Attorneys Council that handles uninsured motorists, knew this was a losing battle, and took a different approach with the UVED program. A key goal was to divert non-compliant vehicle owners away from the court system, which they've done successfully by using vehicle recognition technology to identify vehicles without a stop at all. The focus is on the vehicle, not the driver - eliminating the potential for bias. The system simply sends a letter to the registered owner and outlines how they can avoid a fine by enrolling in a Diversion program and securing low cost insurance from one of many options the system presents. In the past three months since the implementation of a new platform and additional traffic cameras from Rekor Systems, the number of uninsured drivers has fallen by 100,000 and continues to decrease daily. Motorists who have received the notices and purchased insurance through the program are happy with the results. Many report that they didn't know how to get help and avoid fines. You can see personal feedback from drivers on this video https://www.uvedok.org/#learn-more.

https://statetechmagazine.com/article/2021/03/tech-behind-uninsured-vehicle-diversion-programs

Website: https://www.uved.org

Media contact: Lisa Throckmorton, [email protected]

Amanda Arnall Couch is a career prosecutor responsible for the legal, financial and management aspects of the Oklahoma Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion Program. In addition to approving program actions, she represents UVED in state and local committee meetings, public outreach and trainings. As an attorney and a mom, she believes stronger enforcement and fewer uninsured drivers lead to safer roadways for all.

Risk appetite

Nitin Rakesh

CEO

Mphasis

"Most often a company's risk appetite is dictated by the mental model of its business leader. If the management of the organization is averse to risk owing to fear of failure, it is very unlikely that the company will be a leader in its sector. In a democratic business environment where competition can come from any player, in any industry, the need for increased risk appetite is crucial for long-term success."

Rakesh can discuss business technology, IT, computers, telecom, computer science, engineering, automotive technology, and financial services.

Co-author, "Transformation in Times of Crisis"

https://www.linkedin.com/in/nitin-rakesh

Website: https://www.mphasis.com

Media contact: Joy Dumandan, [email protected]

Nitin Rakesh is a distinguished leader in the technology and financial services industries. He' been CEO of Mphasis since 2017. A computer science engineer at heart, Nitin's lifelong passion for innovation and technology is evident throughout his career. Coupled with his deep domain expertise in banking, financial services and insurance verticals, strong customer orientation and an entrepreneurial mindset, he's been able to bring cutting-edge offerings consistently to accelerate value creation for customers, shareholders and employees.

Can Illness Actually Heal?

Dr. Jan Bonhoeffer

Author, infectious disease and vaccine safety expert

Dr. Jan Bonhoeffer

"I will advise parents differently and start to raise their awareness that if they are able to give their children emotional support and special care while they are suffering, it will strengthen their bodies and their resilience.

As well as developing within their children the foundation of basic trust in their own self-healing ability, it will also teach them the value of staying together as a family during times of suffering."

Dr. Jan Bonhoeffer (SAY Yon Bon-hoffer) is a global expert on infectious diseases and vaccine safety, and a thought leader on efforts to transform how medical professionals care for their patients — and themselves. His new book is "Dare to Care — How to Survive and Thrive in Today's Medical World." Visit heartbasedmedicine.org.

Online Press Kit: DrJanBonhoeffer.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: heartbasedmedicine.org

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Military Working Dog Demand Surges — But What Happens When They Retire?

Kristen Maurer

President

Mission K9 Rescue

"These dogs are essential military assets that protect both U.S. and coalition forces in all areas. They bring life-saving capability to the fight against terrorism. [Let's ensure] they are not forgotten for their service to our country and our allies."

Kristen Maurer is the president of Mission K9 Rescue, an animal welfare group dedicated solely to rescuing, reuniting, rehoming, repairing, and rehabilitating American working dogs. Since 2013, the group has provided a wide array of services to working dogs in an effort to offer them a comfortable and peaceful retirement. Mission K9 focuses on retrieving dogs both from overseas and national shelter situations where they are suffering without proper care or medical attention. Their work has been featured numerous times in the national media, including appearances on "America With Eric Bolling" and "Pit Bulls & Parolees." Learn more at MissionK9Rescue.org.

Online Press Kit: MissionK9Rescue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: MissionK9Rescue.org

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Virtual Dating Is Here to Stay: 8 Sexy Video Chat Games

Susan Bratton

CEO, Co-founder

Personal Life Media, Inc.

"1. Top 10 Touch: In this game, you agree to share back and forth with each other 10 ways you enjoy being touched.

2. Mirror Movement Minute: Set a timer on your phone for one minute. One person follows the other person's movements by mirroring exactly what they do as closely as possible. Laugh as much as you can!

3. Romantic Reveal: Take your partner on a tour of the most romantic locations in your home. Explain what it is about this room, the location, the memories… that makes this the place you envision a romantic interlude. Switch.

4. Lion's Play: In this game, you're going to pretend you are two lions on the Serengeti separated by a magic glass wall. Flirt with your lion or lioness. How can you show your lion(ess) that you'd like to roll around with them in play? This game can easily morph into…

5. Animalistic Impersonation: Now that you've explored your feline side, what other animals do you admire for their ability to play and to feel good? A dolphin cavorting the waves? A snake awakening your kundalini energy? A coyote howling at the moon? Show off your best impersonation of animals showing the joy of being alive.

6. Ecstatic Dance: Put on some freeform dance music that you like. Both of you dance to it by surrendering yourself to the music. Dance long enough that you start feeling comfortable and having fun.

7. King's/Queen's Choice: This is an advanced game best done after a few video chat dates or sexy date game nights at home. This game requires you to be vulnerable. Take turns brainstorming ideas of things the two of you could do to have fun over video. If this is a date between lovers or potential lovers, you are welcome to make this as sexy as you think the other person would like.

8. Circling: Our final game is a technique used in personal growth groups in San Francisco. It's a technique called 'Circling,' invented by Guy Sengstock, Jerry Candelaria (RIP), and a band of merry group analysis aficionados. Basically you share your body sensations with your partner. After you go, they share the body sensations they were having as you spoke and what body sensations they feel at the moment."

Intimacy expert to millions, Susan Bratton is a champion and advocate for all who desire intimacy and passion their whole life long. She is co-founder and CEO of two corporations: Personal Life Media, Inc., a publisher of heart-connected lovemaking techniques and bedroom communication skills, and The20, LLC., a manufacturer of organic and botanical supplements that enhance sexual vitality. Susan is the best-selling author and publisher of 34 books and programs including "Sexual Soulmates'' and "Relationship Magic." Learn more at SusanBratton.com and The20Store.com.

Online Press Kit: susanbratton.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: SusanBratton.com and The20Store.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

How We Can Capitalize on the Coming Hemp Economy

Mathew Harmon

Author

"Marijuana Hater's Guide to Making a Billion Dollars From Hemp"

"From farming to processing to creating new hemp-based products, the opportunity is enormous. Hemp has myriad uses, many of which are just being tapped. With the potential to grow 100 million acres in the next 50 years, I would estimate the market potential from this plant to be more than $1 trillion just in the United States."

"Hemp historian" Matthew Harmon is a successful businessman, documentary filmmaker, and author of the new book, "Marijuana Hater's Guide to Making a Billion Dollars From Hemp." He advocates for America to unshackle a potential $1 trillion industrial hemp economy to build a prosperous and sustainable future. Learn more at hempguide.com.

Online Press Kit: matthewharmon.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: hempguide.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

3 Obstacles to Spiritual Guidance — And How to Remove Them!

Diana Cole

Spirit Translator, author

Diana Cole

"1) Fearing what you'll find: People are often afraid to begin dialoging directly with spirit because they're afraid of the emotions they might feel — as if going that deep will be like opening Pandora's box. We're taught to believe that more emotion equals more pain, but the opposite is actually true.

What to do about it: Acknowledging and allowing our feelings, letting them move through us, leads to less pain. Emotions are the language of the soul. If we welcome them, we can't go wrong. Even emotions that arise from traumatic memories can be useful and can bring a more complex understanding of ourselves and others.

2) Doing the avoidance dance: It's clear in our world that many of us avoid the full depth and breadth of our emotional selves. We have too many responsibilities, too many tasks, too many people needing our time and attention, too many hours already committed to other things to spend any time delving into our emotions — right? Plus, what about the fun we would rather be having? The main issue is that fear is often at the root of our avoidance. Over time, this avoidance morphs into the repetitive patterns of pain that we see all around us and sometimes in our own lives.

What to do about it: This does not need to be looked at as bad news, or as evidence that we are as flawed as we secretly feared. The repetitive patterns of pain we encounter can also be viewed as a signal that, at a deep soul level, we are seeking healing. We are seeking the freedom to move forward with our lives — freedom to grow, to succeed, to enjoy life. The patterns of pain give us clues about the lessons that we are here to learn for our own growth.

3) Telling yourself to "get over" your pain: When we blame and punish ourselves for "not getting over it already," we miss out on opportunities for healing and growth.

What to do about it: Stop trying to push down your emotions in an attempt to move forward in a forced way. Trying to cover up our true feelings with a veneer of "happiness" or "optimism" or another emotion we do not truly feel simply exacerbates the repeating cycles of pain. Instead, simply be aware of this tendency. Believe it or not, that awareness is often all that is required as you begin to establish communication with your spirit team.

You don't need to exert effort in any way in order to change. Awareness can be the doorway to self-compassion and self-understanding, and it can loosen the hold that fear may have on the full range of your emotions."

Diana Cole is a spirit translator, thought leader, and author. Passionate about spirit guidance, she is committed to teaching people how to access it for themselves so they may find freedom from pain and limitation and live a life of abundance, fun, and inspiration. Diana offers her empowering tools for spirit guidance in group settings, speaking engagements, live workshops, and through her vibrant Instagram and Facebook communities. She is the author of "Spirit Translator: Seven Truths for Creating Well-Being and Connecting With Spirit" (St. Martin's Press, August 2020) and co-author of "Pillars of Success" (August 2020) with Jack Canfield. Diana's first children's book, "Alina the Positive Thought Warrior," is due to be released at the end of 2020. Learn more at DianaCole.com.

Online Press Kit: dianacole.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: DianaCole.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

4 Steps to Make Calm Your New Normal

Joey Klein

International Corporate Transformation Expert

The Inner Matrix

"1) Acknowledge and be sensitive to when the feeling of stress is present, because we can't change what we can't see. Awareness is the first step.

2) Learn to relax your nervous system. Use the appropriate breathing and/or meditation technique to help you access a state of calm. I recommend the four-sided breath.

3) Focus on what you want to create or where you want to go, the outcomes you're looking to fulfill.

4) Identify the actions that you can start taking toward the outcome or vision you want to create."

Joey Klein is the founder and CEO of Inner Matrix Systems, a personal mastery training system for high achievers. He is the author of "The Inner Matrix: Leveraging the Art & Science of Personal Mastery to Create Real Life Results." He has been interviewed by Self Magazine, INC.com, Yahoo Finance, and NBC. Klein has coached leaders from some of the world's top companies, including IBM, Coca-Cola, and the World Health Organization. Learn more at innermatrixsystems.com and JoeyKlein.com.

Online Press Kit: JoeyKlein.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: JoeyKlein.com and theinnermatrix.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

Two Years After the Fire: Where Is Notre-Dame Now?

Michel Picaud

President

Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris

"Despite the constraints created in the wake of the fire by the lead decontamination measures and additionally by the COVID protection measures since last year, the target is still to reopen Notre-Dame to believers and visitors before the end of 2024, even though a full restoration of the cathedral will need several more years."

Michel Picaud is President of Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to raising funds to accelerate the restoration of the iconic Paris cathedral. The group is the official public charity leading the cathedral's international fundraising efforts for rebuilding and restoration. Visit FriendsOfNotreDameDeParis.org.

Online Press Kit: friendsofnotredamedeparis.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: FriendsOfNotreDameDeParis.org

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at [email protected]

THE STATE OF PRESS FREEDOM AND 7 WAYS TO SUPPORT JOURNALISTS. World Press Freedom Day is coming up on May 3. This year's theme is "Information as a Public Good."

BLOG PROFILES: SPRING CLEANING BLOGS. Every week we highlight blogs focusing on a specific topic. This week is all about spring cleaning.

