ProfNet Expert Alerts for February 19, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

EXPERT ALERTS

Psilocybin and psycho-therapy

Energy use and windows

Microbe research

MEDIA JOBS

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

10 Influential Black Journalists You Should be Following

Blog Profiles: Action Figure Blogs

Psilocybin and psycho-therapy

Justin Townsend

CEO

Mycomeditations

"Psilocybin is not illegal here, and it's one of the few places in the world where you can actually use these substances."

Townsend can discuss Psilocybin research and psycho-therapy.

Website: www.mycomeditations.com

Media contact: Steve Johnston, [email protected]

Energy use and windows

Darrell Smith

Executive Director

International Window Film Association

"Professionally installed window film offers a high-tech and cost-effective way to help control energy use by reducing heating and cooling costs, delivering safety benefits, and protecting the skin and eyes and furnishings from the sun's damaging UV rays.

Smith can discuss carbon neutrality, utility rebates, skin cancer and UV rays, automotive glass and building design.

Website: https://iwfa.com

Media contact: Steve Capoccia, [email protected]

Microbe research

Niamh B. O'Hara, Ph.D.

CEO

Biotia

"Since wherever we go our microbes follow, even to space, NASA has been running microbial tracking experiments, to better understand the environmental microbiome of spacecraft left by astronauts and accompanying cargo," said Dr. Niamh O'Hara, co-founder and CEO of Biotia. "This work is important for astronauts' health on long-term missions, as they may become immunocompromised. Additionally, this work presents a fascinating experiment in an extraordinary environment," Dr. O'Hara added.

O'Hara can discuss COVID genomic testing tracking, genomic databases, biotech research for microbes and infectious diseases.

Website: www.biotia.io

Media contact: Steve Capoccia, [email protected]

****************

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

*****************

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at [email protected]

10 Influential Black Journalists You Should be Following. To celebrate Black History Month, we're taking a look at 10 journalists of color telling the stories that are an essential part of the panorama of the U.S. These Black media powerhouses are in addition to our lists from 2018 and 2019: http://prn.to/37wjSo3.

Blog Profiles: action figure Blogs. Every week we highlight blogs focusing on a specific topic. This week is all about action figures: http://prn.to/2ZuGrVQ.

****************

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.

To contact ProfNet: [email protected] or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

SOURCE ProfNet

Related Links

http://www.profnet.com

