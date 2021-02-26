ProfNet Expert Alerts for February 26, 2021

Also in This Edition: Media Industry News

Maxed Out and Exhausted? It Could Be Empathy Fatigue.

Healthcare Workers: Dare to Care for Yourself

Is Your Career Potential Growing or Contracting?

Giving Working Dogs the Retirement They Deserve

Strengthen Your Inner Core: The Self-Worth Workout

Evolving Beyond Performance Walls

Helping Kids Dream of Future Careers They'll Love

Speaking Out About Miscarriage Helps Others Navigate It

3 Steps for Building Stronger Relationships

Understanding Trapped Emotions

See a #Givefluencer, Be a #Givefluencer

Agrihoods Are Farm-centric, Food-centric Neighborhoods

A Delicious Approach to Feeling Alive — With a Side Dish of Travel

10 Questions to Ask Before You Publish a New Blog Post

Blog Profiles: Health and Wellness Blogs

Maxed Out and Exhausted? It Could Be Empathy Fatigue.

Julie Potiker

Author, mindfulness expert

Mindful Methods for Life

"Empathy is when you connect with and feel someone else's pain," says Julie. "It's a beautiful way to connect with others, but it gets exhausting because you are in a constant state of giving while not receiving anything back in to fill your own coffers. Compassion is trying to alleviate someone else's pain. Compassion is love in action. When you start to feel tired or drained from giving, that's empathy fatigue. Fortunately, Mindful Self-Compassion can help you overcome it and avoid it in the future."

Julie Potiker is a mindfulness expert with extensive teacher training in a variety of tools and methods, including Mindful Self-Compassion. Through her Mindful Methods for Life program offerings and her book — "Life Falls Apart, but You Don't Have To: Mindful Methods for Staying Calm in the Midst of Chaos" — Julie helps others bring more peace and wellness into their lives. For more information, visit www.MindfulMethodsForLife.com.

Online Press Kit: www.JuliePotiker.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: www.MindfulMethodsForLife.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

Healthcare Workers: Dare to Care for Yourself

Dr. Jan Bonhoeffer

Author, infectious disease and vaccine safety expert

Dr. Jan Bonhoeffer

"In order for healthcare workers to provide the best care for their patients, they need to start from within. When caregivers focus on their mental health, they're more likely to thrive in their personal and work life."

Dr. Jan Bonhoeffer (SAY Yon Bon-hoffer) is a global expert on infectious diseases and vaccine safety, and a thought leader on efforts to transform how medical professionals care for their patients — and themselves. His new book is "Dare to Care — How to Survive and Thrive in Today's Medical World." Visit www.heartbasedmedicine.org.

Online Press Kit: DrJanBonhoeffer.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: www.heartbasedmedicine.org

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Is Your Career Potential Growing or Contracting?

Dave DesRochers

Vice President, Partner

PATH2™

"The growth rate of [the career you choose] is important, based on two factors. One, is there going to be a job [in that field] in 6 – 10 years? This is very important to know if you're about to enter college, or if you're considering a transition. … The other thing that's important about growth is, if it's a growing career or a growing field, you're going to have much more opportunity to grow with it and give yourself other opportunities — versus a contracting career, which may be replaced by artificial intelligence, or it may give you very little opportunity for growth."

PATH2™ Vice President and Partner Dave DesRochers has a gift for connecting with people and building mutually beneficial relationships. A former pro football player for the Seattle Seahawks and an exceptional public speaker, Dave shares lessons from life and work with students, community groups, people in career transition, veterans, HR teams, recruiters, nonprofits, and business leaders. For more information, visit www.PATH2.net.

Online Press Kit: www.PATH2.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.PATH2.net

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]



Giving Working Dogs the Retirement They Deserve

Kristen Maurer

President

Mission K9 Rescue

"Working dogs are an integral part of the efforts American law enforcement, military, and supporting contractors undertake at home and abroad. Sadly, however, many of these dogs end up left at kennels to suffer alone after their usefulness as high-performing working dogs has run its course. Saving as many working dogs as possible helps these heroes have comfortable, peaceful, and loving homes in which to spend the remainder of their lives. Mission K9 Rescue provides a well-deserved retirement for dogs that have given their all in service to people everywhere."

Kristen Maurer is the president of Mission K9 Rescue, an animal welfare group dedicated solely to rescuing, reuniting, rehoming, repairing, and rehabilitating American working dogs. Since 2013, the group has provided a wide array of services to working dogs in an effort to offer them a comfortable and peaceful retirement. Mission K9 focuses on retrieving dogs both from overseas and national shelter situations where they are suffering without proper care or medical attention. Their work has been featured numerous times in the national media, including appearances on "America with Eric Bolling" and "Pit Bulls & Parolees." Learn more at www.MissionK9Rescue.org.

Online Press Kit: www.MissionK9Rescue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.MissionK9Rescue.org

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Strengthen Your Inner Core: The Self-Worth Workout

Anne Ockene Boudreau

Author

Anne Ockene Boudreau

"Through developing a healthy core of inner strength, stamina, resilience, and equanimity, one has the ability to self-actualize and live the healthiest, most meaningful life possible."

Anne Ockene Boudreau is an inspirational author, coach, and executive who is devoted to helping others develop healthy self-worth. In her new book, "A Human Mosaic: Heal, Renew, & Develop Self-Worth," she reveals how self-worth is a critical element for sustainable personal change. Learn more at www.LanguageOfSelfWorth.com.

Online Press Kit: www.anneoboudreau.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.LanguageOfSelfWorth.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Evolving Beyond Performance Walls

Katherine Hosie, M.Sc.

Founder, evidence-based psychology coach

Powerhouse Coaching

"After experiencing considerable success, high-performing CEOs and senior leaders consistently encounter degrees of burnout and a sense of unsustainability for many reasons. They've read all the articles and books, emulated what they've seen elsewhere, and followed the advice of well-meaning mentors, but ultimately what's lacking is their authentic leadership style. What worked for the first half of their career hits a wall as so many of their external, or extrinsic, motivations have run dry, particularly when they've enjoyed considerable success. It becomes time for leaders to discover what will truly drive them heading into the second half of their career: their intrinsic motivation. This challenge is meant to happen, and there are rich opportunities for growth and renewed motivation when it does, but most suffer in silence thinking there's something wrong with them, when there's not. They are exactly where they are meant to be."

Katherine Hosie, M.Sc. (Coaching Psychology) is one of only three coaches in the United States qualified to offer her clients master's-level evidence-based coaching psychology from the University of Sydney, which leads the world in this arena. Visit www.Powerhouse-Coaching.com.

Online Press Kit: www.katherinehosie.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.Powerhouse-Coaching.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

Helping Kids Dream of Future Careers They'll Love

Carolyn McKecuen

President, Executive Director

Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Foundation

"Students dream big dreams and learn how to make their dreams come true. It's about helping the next generation's workforce discover the many different career choices now, so they can consider what they want to pursue later."

The Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Foundation is dedicated to developing innovative strategies and research-based activities in informal educational programs that empower girls and boys in all sectors of society so they may reach their full potential and live fulfilling lives. Through its leadership, expertise, and collaborations, the Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Foundation advocates for changes in social policy and public awareness on behalf of youth. Visit www.daughtersandsonstowork.org.

Online Press Kit: www.takeourdaughtersandsonstowork.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.daughtersandsonstowork.org

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Speaking Out About Miscarriage Helps Others Navigate It

Dr. Alan Lindemann

Obstetric physician and maternal mortality expert

Dr. Alan Lindemann

"Miscarriage is quite common, yet regardless of that simple truth, it remains a challenging and emotionally complex experience for women to navigate. It is often something women deal with privately with their partner, but fortunately some women in the public spotlight have begun to share their experiences more openly. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, recently opened up about her miscarriage last summer, paving the way for women everywhere to connect and feel less alone. She and Prince Harry also just announced that they are expecting another child — a great reminder that pregnancy is very possible after miscarriage."

An obstetrician and maternal mortality expert, "Rural Doc" Alan Lindemann, M.D. teaches women and their families how to create the outcomes they want for their own personal health and pregnancy. In his nearly 40 years of practice, he has delivered around 6,000 babies and achieved a maternal mortality rate of zero! Learn more at LindemannMD.com.

Online Press Kit: www.dralanlindemann.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: LindemannMD.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

3 Steps for Building Stronger Relationships

Joey Klein

International Corporate Transformation Expert

The Inner Matrix

"1. Name the primary emotion that you feel in the relationship. If the primary emotion is fear-based or negative, [go to step two].

2. Ask what the relationship would look like if the primary emotion you brought to it was loved-based and positive, such as compassion, acceptance, joy, and love.

3. What actions would you take based on changing the primary emotion you feel from a negative to positive one?

In relationships our primary focus goes to micro-steps. What little actions are you taking that compound over time to have a negative or positive impact on your relationship?

When people change the primary emotion in their relationship, it changes the primary emotion they bring everywhere else in life, because they don't have five different emotional selves inside. This primary emotion is what we drive with. So if you change that primary emotional driver, you change your results and your ability to perform."

Joey Klein is the founder and CEO of Inner Matrix Systems, a personal mastery training system for high achievers. He is the author of "The Inner Matrix: Leveraging the Art & Science of Personal Mastery to Create Real Life Results." He has been interviewed by Self Magazine, INC.com, Yahoo Finance, and NBC. Klein has coached leaders from some of the world's top companies, including IBM, Coca-Cola, and the World Health Organization. Learn more at www.innermatrixsystems.com and www.JoeyKlein.com.

Online Press Kit: www.JoeyKlein.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.JoeyKlein.com and www.theinnermatrix.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

Understanding Trapped Emotions

Dr. Bradley Nelson

Holistic physician and author

"When you have an intensely difficult experience, the emotions you feel should fade with time. But sometimes they're just too much for you to handle, and your body may hold onto those negative energies in the form of what many call 'emotional baggage.' We call these Trapped Emotions, and energy healing … may help you release them. This can enable emotional healing and help you feel better after enduring traumatic or difficult emotional experiences, even if they happened many years ago."

Veteran holistic physician Dr. Bradley Nelson (D.C., ret.) is one of the world's foremost experts on natural methods of achieving wellness. He has trained thousands of certified practitioners worldwide to help people overcome physical and emotional discomfort by releasing their emotional baggage. His best-selling book "The Emotion Code" provides step-by-step instructions for working with the body's energy healing power. A newly revised and expanded edition of "The Emotion Code" is now available (May 2019, St. Martin's Press). For more information and a free Emotion Code Starter Kit, visit www.emotioncodegift.com.

Online Press Kit: www.drbradleynelson.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.DrBradleyNelson.com and www.DiscoverHealing.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

See a #Givefluencer, Be a #Givefluencer

Ken Honda

Author

Ken Honda

"See a #givefluencer, be a #givefluencer: If you notice someone giving their time, money, or effort towards helping others…

1) Acknowledge them in a meaningful way, whether through a financial gift to support their good work, a personal note of thanks, or public appreciation that boosts their efforts.

2) Build impact by taking inspired action and becoming a #givefluencer yourself."

Money and happiness expert Ken Honda is a best-selling self-development author in Japan, with book sales surpassing seven million copies since 2001. His latest book is called "Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace With Your Money" (June 4, 2019, Simon & Schuster). Ken studied law at Waseda University in Tokyo and entered the Japanese workforce as a business consultant and investor. Ken's financial expertise comes from owning and managing several businesses, including an accounting company, a management consulting firm, and a venture capital corporation. His writings bridge the topics of finance and self-help, focusing on creating and generating personal wealth and happiness through deeper self-honesty. Ken provides ongoing support through mentoring programs, business seminars, therapeutic workshops, and correspondence courses. Ken is the first person from Japan to be voted into the Transformational Leadership Council, a group of personal and professional development leaders. He is fluent in Japanese and English; lived in Boston, Massachusetts for two years; and currently resides in Tokyo, Japan. Learn more at KenHonda.com.

Online Press Kit: www.KenHonda.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: KenHonda.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Agrihoods Are Farm-centric, Food-centric Neighborhoods

Allison Smith

Founding Partner

Olivette Riverside Community and Farm

"There are a lot of foodies living [in agrihoods]. It encourages people to cook, to swap recipes, to share meals — when we can. Of course, COVID has temporarily interrupted that." Smith notes that using the slow-cooker spices up their lives, with not just that tasty transition from work to relaxation in the evening, but its versatility, as well. "From soups to baked potatoes and stews, it's a wonderful way to prepare a whole stuffed squash or prep your baked potatoes. It's very warm and inviting after being outside in the cold. … A lot of the winter crops tend to be carb-heavy, like potatoes and squash, but they're also really good for you. They're nutrient-dense and high in beta-carotene, potassium, and fiber."

Farm-to-table living expert Allison Smith is a founding partner at Olivette Riverside Community and Farm near Asheville, N.C. The region's first "agrihood," Olivette is built around a four-season organic farm and designed to connect people with nature, community, and their food. Olivette recently won the National Association of Home Builders Best in American Living Award for Best Green Community. Visit www.olivettenc.com.

Online Press Kit: www.olivette.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.olivettenc.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

A Delicious Approach to Feeling Alive — With a Side Dish of Travel

Cathy Connally

Author

"Flavour With Benefits: France"

"Food is one of the most important ways we connect with other people, and it's also how we heal and nourish our bodies. … [W]omen all over the world have used food to take charge of their health and their lives."

Cathy Connally is a self-taught food innovator and entrepreneur. Her growing interest in women's nutrition led her to create an approach that never compromises on flavour or health. She coauthored the "Flavour With Benefits" book series — a delicious approach to food and flavours that enhance health, happiness, and sexual vitality, with a side dish of travel. Learn more at FlavourWithBenefits.com.

Online Press Kit: www.flavourwithbenefits.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.flavourwithbenefits.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at [email protected]

10 Questions to Ask Before You Publish a New Blog Post. After all the hard work you put into writing your blog post, hitting "publish" can be as rewarding as sipping a glass of wine after a long, hard day of work. However, before shutting that computer down for the day and relaxing, a blogger should always be referencing a checklist before publishing a new post: http://prn.to/37QSYHQ.

Blog Profiles: health and wellness Blogs. Every week we highlight blogs focusing on a specific topic. This week is all about health and wellness: http://prn.to/3aYdrwf.

