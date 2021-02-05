ProfNet Expert Alerts for February 5, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Want to Bounce Back in 2021? Kick Your Addiction to Positive Thinking.

Expecting Twins? Dr. Alan Answers Your Pregnancy and Delivery Questions.

5 Steps to Boost Your Self-Esteem — Even During Trying Times

Set Your Child up for More Success and Less Debt After High School

How to Become a #Givefluencer

5 Reasons Agrihoods Will Keep Growing in 2021

6 Ways to Overcome Distractions, Depression, and Anxiety

5 Ways to Teach Children the Power of Positive

National K9 Veterans Day Is March 8th

This Year, Practice Transforming Suffering Into Love

The Science of Love and Its Place in Medicine

Do This in Q1 to Kickstart Your Best Year Ever

3 Pitfalls to Positive Change

Do Good — and Declutter Your Home at the Same Time

Float Away Fear With "Magnified Meditation"

Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day is April 22nd

Unique Virtual Events, Trainings for Bloggers and Journalists in February 2021

Blog Profiles: Finance and Investment Blogs

Katherine Hosie, M.Sc.

Founder, evidence-based psychology coach

Powerhouse Coaching

"When we're addicted to seeing only the positive in our organizations, others, and ourselves, we miss all the richness and data of reality. And that's hurting America's business leaders' ability to build robust organizations. Holding the binary assumption that things are black and white, positive or negative, which is a normal response to anxiety, has leaders believing they have only two options:

1. To see everything positively.

2. To come down hard on everything and everyone — including themselves — and be critical and judgmental.

Neither of these is useful. What is useful is a combination of acceptance, compassion, and curiosity.

Acceptance allows us to exhale and look at things with less attachment.

Compassion allows us to look at that reality, including the reality about ourselves, without judgment.

Curiosity is enabled by that lack of judgment and allows us to dig deeper to find true causes and real solutions.

This calm, clear-eyed, and curious approach allows us to investigate things more deeply to improve or solve them. I encourage people not to be overly positive about themselves or their companies. Instead, be positive and hopeful about their ability to create change wherever it's needed — personally and professionally."

Katherine Hosie, M.Sc. (Coaching Psychology) is one of only three coaches in the United States qualified to offer her clients master's-level evidence-based coaching psychology from the University of Sydney, which leads the world in this arena. Visit www.Powerhouse-Coaching.com.

Online Press Kit: www.katherinehosie.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.Powerhouse-Coaching.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

Dr. Alan Lindemann

Obstetric physician and maternal mortality expert

Dr. Alan Lindemann

"1. What are my delivery choices with twins? Is it possible to deliver without surgery?

In most cases, yes, it is possible to deliver twins without a C-section, and even without an episiotomy.

2. How common is it to have one twin delivered vaginally and one by C-section?

To avoid the vaginal/C-section combination delivery, new moms need to know their options and discuss them with their doctor. If your babies are not vertex/vertex (both head down), what is your obstetrician's comfort level with managing the delivery?

3. What unique aspects of being pregnant with twins should I be aware of in each trimester?

First trimester: Nausea, lack of interest in food, and risk of miscarriage are all highest during the first trimester.

Second trimester: Risk of preterm cervical dilation and hypertension increase in trimester two.

Third trimester: When pregnant with twins, preterm delivery is common in trimester three. With twins, 38 weeks is considered term.

4. Does giving birth to multiples lead to higher postpartum baby blues, depression, or psychosis?

A multiple pregnancy can have everything a single pregnancy can have — and have more of it. So yes, more baby blues, more depression, and for some, more post-partum psychosis are possible.

5. Can you share tips for nursing twins?

Most often, nursing is simultaneous and each baby gets one breast. The babies can be held like a football under each arm, with the head on the breast and the body and legs to the mother's sides and back.

6. Giving birth to one baby carries some risks for mother and child. Are those risks the same when giving birth to twins?

Giving birth to twins offers more risks for everything. But in my experience, it's not twice as much risk.

7. Can I maintain my pre-pregnancy exercise regimen when pregnant with twins? What modifications should I make, if any?

Maintaining your pre-pregnancy exercise program depends upon what your pre-pregnancy program was. I would avoid running five miles daily — or even one mile daily. Yoga would be better.

8. Do I need to eat more when pregnant with twins than I would with a singular pregnancy?

Although we know the optimum weight gain for singleton pregnancies, less is known about multiples. My experience with twins indicates you should eat about 50 percent more than with single pregnancies, but not twice as much.

9. What should I do in terms of self-care when pregnant with twins?

Set your mind at ease by learning more about what it means to carry, birth, and raise twins. The more knowledgeable you feel, the more you will be able to advocate for yourself with your care providers, and navigate all the unique realities that having twins will present to you."

An obstetrician and maternal mortality expert, "Rural Doc" Alan Lindemann, M.D. teaches women and their families how to create the outcomes they want for their own personal health and pregnancy. In his nearly 40 years of practice, he has delivered around 6,000 babies and achieved a maternal mortality rate of zero! Learn more at LindemannMD.com.

Online Press Kit: www.dralanlindemann.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: LindemannMD.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

Dr. Bradley Nelson

Holistic physician and author

"1. Build a good relationship with yourself: One way to treat yourself better is to be mindful of the way you speak to yourself. Replace critical self-talk with kind, gentle words. You are from a divine source. Recognize your value.

2. Focus on what you can change: You can't control everything in your life, but you can control your choices and how you show up for yourself. Walk in nature, meditate, journal, consider which goals you want to achieve, and keep the promises you make to yourself.

3. Enjoy the journey: Celebrate your successes, however small you think they may be. Reframe your perceived failures to consider them learning experiences instead. Create the state of mind you need intentionally, to enjoy and be present in the moment.

4. Surround yourself with support: You'll find you feel best when you choose to be around positive, supportive people who care for you. As you practice being a better friend yourself you will engage with good, supportive people. Friendship is a gift.

5. Heal your past traumas: Clears negative energy from traumatic events of the past, allowing your heart, spirit, and body to heal naturally and feel their best. When past drama is gone, it is easier to feel love for yourself and for others."

Veteran holistic physician Dr. Bradley Nelson (D.C., ret.) is one of the world's foremost experts on natural methods of achieving wellness. He has trained thousands of certified practitioners worldwide to help people overcome physical and emotional discomfort by releasing their emotional baggage. His best-selling book "The Emotion Code" provides step-by-step instructions for working with the body's energy healing power. A newly revised and expanded edition of "The Emotion Code" is now available (May 2019, St. Martin's Press). For more information and a free Emotion Code Starter Kit, visit www.emotioncodegift.com.

Online Press Kit: www.drbradleynelson.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.DrBradleyNelson.com and www.DiscoverHealing.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

Dave DesRochers

Vice President, Partner

PATH2™

"Most people do college backwards. First, they choose a college, then they choose a major, and finally, they try to choose a career as college graduation approaches. [It's time to] reverse that order and help students: enjoy classes and get better grades because they're interested in what they're studying, graduate in four years or less, get internships and work experience critical to being hired into a good organization on graduation day, and get a great job in a career they're passionate about."

PATH2™ Vice President and Partner Dave DesRochers has a gift for connecting with people and building mutually beneficial relationships. A former pro football player for the Seattle Seahawks and an exceptional public speaker, Dave shares lessons from life and work with students, community groups, people in career transition, veterans, HR teams, recruiters, nonprofits, and business leaders. For more information, visit www.PATH2.net.

Online Press Kit: www.PATH2.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.PATH2.net

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Ken Honda

Author

Ken Honda

"You can become a #givefluencer by acknowledging someone who is doing great things in your community and giving to them. Give any amount to support their good work, even one dollar. You could also give your time and volunteer for them, or share their good work with your network."

Money and happiness expert Ken Honda is a best-selling self-development author in Japan, with book sales surpassing seven million copies since 2001. His latest book is called "Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace With Your Money" (June 4, 2019, Simon & Schuster). Ken studied law at Waseda University in Tokyo and entered the Japanese workforce as a business consultant and investor. Ken's financial expertise comes from owning and managing several businesses, including an accounting company, a management consulting firm, and a venture capital corporation. His writings bridge the topics of finance and self-help, focusing on creating and generating personal wealth and happiness through deeper self-honesty. Ken provides ongoing support through mentoring programs, business seminars, therapeutic workshops, and correspondence courses. Ken is the first person from Japan to be voted into the Transformational Leadership Council, a group of personal and professional development leaders. He is fluent in Japanese and English; lived in Boston, Massachusetts for two years; and currently resides in Tokyo, Japan. Learn more at KenHonda.com.

Online Press Kit: www.KenHonda.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: KenHonda.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Allison Smith

Founding Partner

Olivette Riverside Community and Farm

"1. Community: The pandemic has boosted interest in more sustainable, self-sufficient lifestyles in communities that share values and an atmosphere of trust and connection. People sit on their front porches and visit with neighbors as they are out walking by. It's an old-school approach, but it really works well now.

2. Food Security: More than ever, people want to know exactly where their food comes from. Agrihoods provide locally sourced produce to residents and surrounding communities through Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) programs.

3. Work and Play From Home: More people are seeking to live in natural outdoor settings where they enjoy healthy recreation in their backyards. With easy access to a beautiful natural environment, along with high-speed internet, agrihood residents can work from home while using time they might otherwise spend commuting enjoying nature and their families.

4. Empowered Living: By intentionally choosing communities that deliver for their health and well-being, agrihood residents enjoy a sense of control over their lives and increased quality of life.

5. Sustainability: [Sustainable agrihoods] meet guidelines for energy-efficient construction to achieve a Home Energy Rating Score of 55 or lower. Some homeowners even go a step further to build 'net zero' homes that use solar cells to generate enough energy to offset what they consume."

Farm-to-table living expert Allison Smith is a founding partner at Olivette Riverside Community and Farm near Asheville, N.C. The region's first "agrihood," Olivette is built around a four-season organic farm and designed to connect people with nature, community, and their food. Olivette recently won the National Association of Home Builders Best in American Living Award for Best Green Community. Visit www.olivettenc.com.

Online Press Kit: www.olivette.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.olivettenc.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Rabbi Simon Jacobson

Founding Dean, Author

The Meaningful Life Center

"1. Recognize the early stages of depression.

2. Recognize when the soul is expressing 'I'm not satisfied.'

3. Understand the difference between grief (i.e., loss, loss of 'normal'), passing sadness, and depression.

4. Have a relationship with your inner spirit.

5. [Realize that] distractions can become our greatest challenge.

6. [Learn how to respond] when stress or distractions come calling."

Rabbi Simon Jacobson shares emotional, psychological, and spiritual skills to help people live their most meaningful lives. An "engaged sage" with an open, empathetic, and non-judgmental approach, he provides clarity, solutions, and new perspectives based on timeless teachings. He is the author of the best-selling book "Toward a Meaningful Life" and Founding Dean of The Meaningful Life Center. Learn more at www.meaningfullife.com.

Online Press Kit: www.rabbisimonjacobson.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.meaningfullife.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

Diana Cole

Spirit Translator, author

Diana Cole

"1. Even children can begin to understand that thought creates how we feel.

2. Use 'thought cloud' imagery to give children examples of how they feel.

3. Empower children to learn when and how to switch to positive thinking.

4. Keep yourself positive as a parent, caregiver, or teacher and nurture your example for your children.

5. Allow children space and time to process through negativity during times of stress or change."

Diana Cole is a spirit translator, thought leader, and author. Passionate about spirit guidance, she is committed to teaching people how to access it for themselves so they may find freedom from pain and limitation and live a life of abundance, fun, and inspiration. Diana offers her empowering tools for spirit guidance in group settings, speaking engagements, live workshops, and through her vibrant Instagram and Facebook communities. She is the author of "Spirit Translator: Seven Truths for Creating Well-Being and Connecting With Spirit" (St. Martin's Press, August 2020) and co-author of "Pillars of Success" (August 2020) with Jack Canfield. Diana's first children's book, "Alina the Positive Thought Warrior," is due to be released at the end of 2020. Learn more at www.DianaCole.com.

Online Press Kit: www.dianacole.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.DianaCole.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

Kristen Maurer

President

Mission K9 Rescue

"- Working dogs are used worldwide by military, law enforcement, fire departments, customs, and many private entities.

- A working dog will remain in service for many years. The driver toward retirement of these highly trained K9s is predominantly injury-related — one that hinders their ability to work.

- Some healthy dogs can work to age 13, yet the normal retirement age is around 9.5 years.

- There is no 401(k), medical coverage, or 'golden parachute' for a retired working dog.

- In the past, many dogs were euthanized at the end of their service. Now, the public recognizes these dogs for the heroes they are and their retirement options have increased."

Mission K9 Rescue provides a well-deserved retirement for dogs that have given their all in service to people everywhere."

Kristen Maurer is the president of Mission K9 Rescue, an animal welfare group dedicated solely to rescuing, reuniting, rehoming, repairing, and rehabilitating American working dogs. Since 2013, the group has provided a wide array of services to working dogs in an effort to offer them a comfortable and peaceful retirement. Mission K9 focuses on retrieving dogs both from overseas and national shelter situations where they are suffering without proper care or medical attention. Their work has been featured numerous times in the national media, including appearances on "America with Eric Bolling" and "Pit Bulls & Parolees." Learn more at www.MissionK9Rescue.org.

Online Press Kit: www.MissionK9Rescue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.MissionK9Rescue.org

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Julie Potiker

Author, mindfulness expert

Mindful Methods for Life

"When you experience suffering — whether from a personal tragedy, a global event, or anything in between — use the Receiving-Sending meditation to transform that suffering into love. Breathe in the pain and sorrow; breathe out love and compassion. Breathe in the suffering; breathe out peace."

Julie Potiker is a mindfulness expert with extensive teacher training in a variety of tools and methods, including Mindful Self-Compassion. Through her Mindful Methods for Life program offerings and her book — "Life Falls Apart, but You Don't Have To: Mindful Methods for Staying Calm in the Midst of Chaos" — Julie helps others bring more peace and wellness into their lives. For more information, visit www.MindfulMethodsForLife.com.

Online Press Kit: www.JuliePotiker.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: www.MindfulMethodsForLife.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

Dr. Jan Bonhoeffer

Author, infectious disease and vaccine safety expert

Dr. Jan Bonhoeffer

"- Love and connection are key elements in healing between caregivers and patients.

- Medical science has failed to recognize or address a condition that causes vast suffering, can be passed from person to person, and is often 'carried' by medical professionals: non-love — our habit to create separation with people, to make people into objects.

- Physicians and other medical professionals can reignite compassion, empathy, and joy in their lives."

Dr. Jan Bonhoeffer (SAY Yon Bon-hoffer) is a global expert on infectious diseases and vaccine safety, and a thought leader on efforts to transform how medical professionals care for their patients — and themselves. His new book is "Dare to Care — How to Survive and Thrive in Today's Medical World." Visit www.heartbasedmedicine.org.

Online Press Kit: DrJanBonhoeffer.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: www.heartbasedmedicine.org

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Joey Klein

International Corporate Transformation Expert

The Inner Matrix

"Look at the first quarter in a highly focused way and put your strategy, your implementation, and your focus there and not so much on the whole year. If you want to set some high level year-long benchmarks for what you'd like to accomplish, that's great. But the majority of your focus should be on how to position yourself for the first quarter so that you hit the ground running and build momentum towards that larger outcome."

Joey Klein is the founder and CEO of Inner Matrix Systems, a personal mastery training system for high achievers. He is the author of "The Inner Matrix: Leveraging the Art & Science of Personal Mastery to Create Real Life Results." He has been interviewed by Self Magazine, INC.com, Yahoo Finance, and NBC. Klein has coached leaders from some of the world's top companies, including IBM, Coca Cola, and the World Health Organization. Learn more at www.innermatrixsystems.com and www.JoeyKlein.com.

Online Press Kit: www.JoeyKlein.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.JoeyKlein.com and www.theinnermatrix.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

Anne Ockene Boudreau

Author

Anne Ockene Boudreau

"1. Low sense of self-worth: Lack of self-worth and confidence sabotages our ability to make changes. Interviews with dozens of trauma survivors demonstrate how self-worth makes us more likely to follow through with making changes.

2. Fear of change: Fear stunts. Fear of changing oneself cripples one's life. This is the case for millions of people who settle for the 'comfort' of living with what they know, as opposed to taking a leap of faith.

3. Trying to force change: It comes as no surprise that in most cases in which we force ourselves to achieve a tangible result, our old pattern of behavior typically comes screeching back."

Anne Ockene Boudreau is an inspirational author, coach, and executive who is devoted to helping others develop healthy self-worth. In her new book, "A Human Mosaic: Heal, Renew & Develop Self-Worth," she reveals how self-worth is a critical element for sustainable personal change. Learn more at www.LanguageOfSelfWorth.com.

Online Press Kit: www.anneoboudreau.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.LanguageOfSelfWorth.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Darla DeMorrow

Founder, certified professional organizer (CPO®)

HeartWork Organizing, LLC

"1. Donate Toys and Books: Go through the piles of toys with your kids and see what they are willing to part with. Even if it's just one or two things, you've planted a seed with them that they don't have to keep everything forever. When my four-year-old and I went through our books, she decided to part with only three books. That's okay for now. Even that small donation can benefit local libraries and schools

2. Donate Clothes: Tweaking your wardrobe can be painless. Keep an extra hamper or shopping bag in your closet for clothes that no longer fit, are hopelessly out of style, or are beyond repair. If you have a laundry room, keep a donation bag there to catch items before they get put back in closets and drawers. Once a year, or more often, the bag will be ready to take to the car and a donation drop point.

3. Donate Household Goods: Household and décor items that you aren't using but are still in good condition can be passed on. Just because that lamp that you hate doesn't fit your style doesn't mean that a DIY-er like me can't bring it to life again.

4. Donate Just a Little: If the thought of making a charitable donation run makes you think BIG ORGANIZING PROJECT, don't sweat it. Use the SORT and Succeed system to set the timer for 15 minutes, grab a box, and remove one, two, or three items from each room. Removing just one box or bag of unwanted items frees up space in your home and possibly cash in your tax return.

5. Document Donations Properly: Decluttered items can pay you back in cash when you do your taxes. Just be sure to document your donation with an itemized list for charitable donations and a receipt from the charity you donate to. (Download a free donation tracking sheet here.) Taking a picture of the donated items is also a good idea to provide even more documentation for a tax audit, especially for large batch donations.

6. Sell Online: Help people who can't afford to pay retail for things they need, including medical equipment and sports gear. Although it's not charity, putting your unused things out into the world for someone else to love — at a bargain — is still doing more good than letting them sit in your basement. For a good news double dip, donate all or part of the cash you earn to your favorite charity."

Darla DeMorrow is a certified professional organizer (CPO®), Certified Photo Organizer, decorator, speaker, and founder of HeartWork Organizing, LLC, based in Wayne, PA. Her mission is to help people achieve a sense of peace and purpose. She is the author of several inspiring books on getting organized, including "Organizing Your Home With SORT and Succeed." Her newest book is "The Upbeat, Organized Home Office" (January 2020).

Darla holds a master's degree in business administration from Temple University. She is an active member of NAPO (National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals).

Darla is a certified photo organizer with The Photo Managers, and a certified Evernote consultant. She is constantly honing her skills to provide her clients the best in organizing and design.

Darla is the host of Organizing Elephants, a local access television show. She is a former member of the volunteer fire department ambulance crew, an avid reader and podcast listener, and the rescuer of a homeless Siamese cat. Darla speaks French and enjoys traveling to France whenever she can.

When not redesigning client lives, you will often find Darla working on her own home — which she shares with her husband and two young daughters. To learn more, visit www.HeartWorkOrg.com.

Online Press Kit: www.darlademorrow.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.HeartWorkOrg.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Glenn Perry

Co-founder

Samadhi Tank Co.

"Many people today experience being stressed or not having enough time away from phones, emails, Zoom meetings and news updates. The incessant input and internal mental chatter crowd out our ability to think clearly, focus and reflect on what matters most. [Isolation tanks provide] an amazing space that allow us to be with our thoughts, our intentions, our deeper self. We become much more present."

Glenn and Lee Perry founded Samadhi Tank Co. and the commercial floatation tank industry in 1972. In their new book, "Floating in Quiet Darkness: How the Floatation Tank Has Changed Our Lives and Is Changing the World," they tell how floatation tanks help people reboot the brain, access deep calm, and invigorate childlike creativity. Visit www.samadhitank.com.

Online Press Kit: www.floatinginquietdarkness.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.samadhitank.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

Carolyn McKecuen

President, Executive Director

Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Foundation

"It's okay that children aren't sure what they want to do when they grow up, but it's important to help them explore the world of career opportunities. We believe in providing learning opportunities so children can explore possibilities."

The Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Foundation is dedicated to developing innovative strategies and research-based activities in informal educational programs that empower girls and boys in all sectors of society so they may reach their full potential and live fulfilling lives. Through its leadership, expertise, and collaborations, the Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Foundation advocates for changes in social policy and public awareness on behalf of youth. Visit www.daughtersandsonstowork.org.

Online Press Kit: www.takeourdaughtersandsonstowork.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.daughtersandsonstowork.org

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

