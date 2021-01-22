ProfNet Expert Alerts for January 22, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Maintaining a Positive Mindset

Focusing on Key Client Audiences

Eliminating Forced Labor in the Supply Chain

Get Your Daily Dose of News From These 10 Trusted Health & Wellness Sites

Blog Profiles: Storm Chasing Blogs

Laura Brandao

Author, president

American Financial Resources, Inc.

"I am on a mission to keep searching for new experiences and showing others to just say YES because with no expectations you will far exceed your own!"

Positive mindset – A seasoned executive, Laura Brandao has built her mortgage company as a servant leader, inspiring others with her positive attitude. As a coveted speaker and panelist, Laura can not only provide insights into residential lending programs and trends, but can also share her expertise on leadership and how to achieve more through positive mindset techniques.

Say Yes Everyday! is the highly-anticipated inaugural release from powerhouse of positivity Laura J. Brandao.

Laura J. Brandao is the president and only woman partner of American Financial Resources, a national mortgage company. With many business and mortgage awards to her credit, Laura is a coveted speaker and panelist, inspiring audiences with her positivity and passion. Although Laura married her high-school sweetheart, raised two wonderful men and built a successful business, she felt as if she started living into her purpose when she accepted an invitation to get in front of a Las Vegas ballroom filled to capacity. Once she said "YES!" to stepping out from behind her desk, Laura began experiencing life in whole new way. She learned that if you go into every situation with no preconceived notions or expectations, you can do ANYTHING! Laura shares her infectious passion to fulfill her life purpose – to inspire, encourage and empower people to rise up to be their best selves, so they can live their greatest lives.

www.linkedin.com/in/laura-j-brandao-☀️-80ab0444

Website: https://www.sayyeseveryday.com

Media contact: Sheri Wachenheim, [email protected]

Eric Schoenfeld

CEO

MINT Advertising

"Interest in driving leads, conversions and sales has not diminished. There are two key audiences which deserve focus in 2021. The first is the external, customer-facing message; being appropriate, timely, and considered, all while staying on brand. The second is ensuring that clients' internal audience, their employees, are getting a better amount of meaningful touchpoints to help keep the brand and culture top of mind, and keep them engaged and connected," says Eric Schoenfeld, CEO and Co-founder of MINT Advertising."

As CEO of a full-service agency, Eric Schoenfeld can provide expertise on a wide variety of marketing topics. In addition to creative execution and branding, Schoenfeld has decades of experience with internal marketing and messaging campaigns, and can speak to why engaged employees make the best brand ambassadors.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/eric-w-schoenfeld/

Website: https://mintadvertising.com/

Media contact: Sheri Wachenheim, [email protected]

Mark Burstein

Executive Vice President, Industry Principal at Logility

Logility

"The apparel industry will do what it takes to eliminate the use of forced labor in the supply chain," said Mark Burstein, Executive Vice President, Industry Principal at Logility. "If H.R. 6210 Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act is signed into law as it is currently drafted, importers must be able to prove their products do not contain any inputs from the XUAR, including both materials and labor. Logility's expertise in sourcing, quality, compliance, visibility and planning allowed us to quickly work with brand owners and retailers to ensure visibility across the entire digital thread at this critical time."

Mark Burstein is a digital supply chain and traceability expert that can discuss the current US ban on Xinjiang cotton and tomatoes, its impact on US businesses and what businesses can do to better vet suppliers, trace source materials and enact real change in their supply chains. Mark can also discuss the financial/reputational impact unethical sourcing practices will have on US brands if they don't take action.

Website: https://www.logility.com/

Media contact: Erica England, [email protected]

Mark was recently quoted by WWD: https://wwd.com/sustainability/business/xinjiang-china-cotton-traceability-sustainability-1234696874/

Get Your Daily Dose of News From These 10 Trusted Health & Wellness Sites. In addition to COVID-19 updates, many people may be searching for health-related news on nutrition (hi, resolutions), pharmaceuticals/vaccines, medical equipment like PPE or wearables, mental health, and clinical research, among other topics. These health news sites are some of the most trusted for up-to-date information for consumers, healthcare professionals, and executives: http://prn.to/3pmMpDe.

Blog Profiles: storm chasing Blogs. Every week we highlight blogs focusing on a specific topic. This week is all about storm chasing: http://prn.to/2Y4Rt3d.

