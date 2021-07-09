ProfNet Expert Alerts for July 09, 2021

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

EXPERT ALERTS

Using Language to Shape Wealth

Patient Connection Through Deep Listening

MEDIA JOBS

Senior Video Journalist, News – Dow Jones (NY)

Digital Designer, WSJ. Magazine – Dow Jones (NY)

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

5 Well-Rounded Morning Newsletters to Jumpstart Your Day

Blog Profiles: Olympic Blogs

Using Language to Shape Wealth

Ken Honda

Author, Speaker, Teacher

Ken Honda

"Appreciate what comes into your life and appreciate what's leaving your life. Appreciate your partners, appreciate your jobs. If you no longer have your job, it's because your job was not in sync with you. That's why the job left you. It's not that you're ditched by the job. You are apart because you don't have a relationship anymore. So appreciate what leaves your life. That is the answer."

How we can use language to shape wealth: appreciate what comes into your life and appreciate what's leaving your life.

Website: KenHonda.com

Media contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Patient Connection Through Deep Listening

Dr. Jan Bonhoeffer

Author, infectious disease and vaccine safety expert

Dr. Jan Bonhoeffer

"When you connect with your patient, and listen deeply, listen actively, when you listen deeper than the story that they are telling you, you will hear things you would miss with the conventional approach."

Difficult Patient? Change How You Listen, M.D. Says. Medicine has long been dominated by men creating "a certain kind of masculine culture," Dr. Jan says. "The culture is shifting as more women come into medicine, but doctors are still viewed as experts whose role is disseminating their expertise, talking a lot, having all the answers, and benevolently dispensing their wisdom to others….When someone simply listens, is deeply curious, it bestows respect. It gives attention and curiosity, which are all qualities very close to the wisdom of the heart, qualities close to love."

Website: heartbasedmedicine.org

Media contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at [email protected]

5 WELL-ROUNDED MORNING NEWSLETTERS TO JUMPSTART YOUR DAY . Keeping up with a 24/7 news cycle can be tough. We recommend adding these morning newsletters to your inbox to help you stay in the know.

BLOG PROFILES: OLYMPIC BLOGS . We're about a month out from the Tokyo Olympic Games. Make sure you're caught up on the latest news by following these Olympic blogs.

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.



To contact ProfNet: [email protected] or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

SOURCE ProfNet

Related Links

http://www.profnet.com

