ProfNet Expert Alerts for July 3, 2020

Wearing masks effectively

Video Marketing Tips

Expertise on cardiac surgery

Helping sexual trauma victims in the military

5 Caribbean Travel Sites to Help Satisfy Your (Virtual) Wanderlust

Blog Profiles: Homeschooling Blogs

Wearing masks effectively

John Schwind

Co-Inventor, ReadiMask President

Global Safety First

"It's the seal that makes for a safer mask."

Now, amid the coronavirus pandemic, lots of people are wearing masks. But that doesn't mean they're actually protecting themselves or the people with whom they come into contact. So how do you know your mask is effective? John Schwind, co-inventor of the ReadiMask, offers easy-to-follow tips to ensure that you have the safest mask possible. For example, is your mask a NIOSH-certified N-95? Do you know the origin of the manufacturer? (We see the scandal that continues to erupt over masks made in China.) Would your mask pass the "fit test" in medical settings? (A procedure to measure the efficacy of a mask after use.) Do they offer a preferred size for many women and children? Almost all manufacturers only offer a one-size-fits-all.) What about those pesky straps? Is there an alternative? Finally, and most important, does your mask ensure a tight seal? If it's as good as the manufacturer claims, is it capable of withstanding — with a face shield — hits from pepper spray? John Schwind can explain in simple non-technical English, the best way to evaluate the effectiveness your mask. "Show, don't tell" is the popular adage for all writers. If you want to try on a mask with a perfect seal, we'll be happy to send you samples. Then you can judge for yourself.

Website: www.readimask.com

Media contact: Tom Peric, [email protected]



Video Marketing Tips

Sharon Haver

Online Marketing & Branding Expert, Entrepreneur

FocusOnStyle.com

"As the world transitioned to working from home, remote learning, and at home television broadcasts, we became accustomed to the relatability of what was on-screen daily. While business reopens, the ease and familiarity of being virtual will continue to shift the future landscape of getting you and your business out there."

Sharon Haver, Founder of FocusOnStyle.com, says the Future of Your Business Relies on Authentic Storytelling As a small business owner, entrepreneur or consultant being "camera ready" was never a necessary element in your modern business tool kit - until now. Today's virtual world requires going beyond the equipment you need to deliver a great remote presentation. Nailing your authentic visual storytelling is a must according to entrepreneur Sharon Haver, the founder of FocusOnStyle.com. Sharon can provide expert insights into using marketing videos and branding photos to stand out and confidently position yourself as the authority in your niche. Please view our latest press release for more from Sharon on the ins and outs of video marketing in 2020: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/video-marketing-tips-2020-sharon-haver-says-the-future-of-your-business-relies-on-authentic-visual-storytelling-301083567.html

Website: https://focusonstyle.com

Media contact: Nicole Dickerson, [email protected]

Expertise on cardiac surgery

Junaid H. Khan

Director of Cardiovascular Service

Sutter Health

"As the director of cardiovascular service, I specialize in thoracic and cardiac surgery. I'm proud of our team of cardiac anesthesiologists, perfusionists and nurses; all of whom make it possible for me to deliver expert minimally invasive valve surgery."

Khan can speak about adult thoracic and cardiac surgery, coronary artery bypass grafting, minimally invasive valve surgery and endoscopic mitral valve repair.

Khan is a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles, David Geffen School of Medicine. He completed his residency in general surgery, cardiac surgery and thoracic surgery at the University of California in San Francisco before working for two years in the UCSF research lab. He completed his fellowship at UCSF, specializing in thoracic and cardiac surgery. He is past president of the ABSMC, AHA and California Society of Thoracic Surgeons.

Website: www.sutterhealth.org

Media contact: Ashley Boarman, [email protected]

Helping sexual trauma victims in the military

Dr. Renee Carr

Psychologist; Political & Corporate Advisor

The Problem Solver, LLC

"Sexual trauma happens almost every day in the military - for both men and women. The use of rank and command and reporting hierarchy makes it easy for crimes such as the death of Vanessa Guillen to not only keep happening but to also keep being covered-up."

Dr. Carr applies psychology to help elected officials, CEOs, and entities such as the military create reform, rebuild, and transition. She can speak about Fort Hood, the death of Vanessa Guillen and military sexual trauma.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/drreneecarr

Website: https://www.theproblemsolver.co

Media contact: Sasha Morgan, [email protected]

5 Caribbean Travel Sites to Help Satisfy Your (Virtual) Wanderlust. The travel industry has recently started on its long road to recovery. Even though some of us may not be comfortable with flying quite yet, that doesn't mean we can't start planning future getaways.

BLOG PROFILES: HOMESCHOOLING blogs.

