ProfNet Expert Alerts for June 12, 2020

Effect of the Travel Ban

In Hard Times, We Can Still Make a Difference

Brain Science and Marketing: It's Time to Do Things Differently

Jumpstart Your Morning With a Natural Energetic Boost

3 Mindful Tips for COVID-19 Stress Relief

[COVID-19] 3 Reasons to Cut Back on 401(k) Contribution

New Models of Community in the Post-Pandemic World

Discussions on Policing

The Mission of Law Enforcement

of Law Enforcement What Police Work Entails

These 7 LGBTQ+ sites are using their platforms to show solidarity

Blog Profiles: Social Justice Blogs

Prem Kumar

Owner

Visa Tutor LLC

President Trump's recent travel bans, immigration bans, and travel restrictions affect a variety of foreigners and immigrants. Many prospective immigrants are currently banned under the 60-day rule and have questions. If you're working on any current events articles, I'd be happy to assist with facts, statistics, analysis, etc.

Kumar can talk about President Trump's travel bans, immigration bans, restrictions to foreigners and

their rights / status in the US.

Visa Tutor LLC is an accredited business and bonded immigration service provider.

Website: www.visatutor.com

Contact information: [email protected]

Brian Smith

Program Director, Treasurer

American Friends for the Preservation of Saint Germain des Prés

"Focusing on ways we can make a positive impact in these areas of life that help to nurture and define our creative spirit can support feelings of hopefulness as we navigate this difficult moment."

Brian W. Smith serves as director and treasurer of American Friends for the Preservation of Saint Germain des Prés and has over 45 years of experience as a senior executive in an international financial services company, as a senior federal bank regulator, and as a senior partner in a multinational law firm. During this period, he has been associated with many of the major developments in financial services. Brian is a graduate of Columbia University Graduate School of Business and St. John's University (BA and JD). He resides in Gulfstream, Florida. For more information, visit www.PreserveSaintGermain.org. Online Press Kit: www.preservesaintgermain.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.PreserveSaintGermain.org

Media contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

Drew Gerber

CEO

Wasabi Publicity, Inc.

"We've now created a whole world of people with aggravated amygdalas, looking for a solution to feel safe, secure, and know they matter. But here's what that's given us: it has given us an ocean full of plastic, species dying out, and climate change. We have to do things differently, and it starts with marketing. If you're committed to making a difference, you have to make sure that everything you're doing is aligned … so your product and service ultimately makes the difference that you're committed to having it make." Drew Gerber, "Nomad CEO" of Wasabi Publicity, is on a mission to change global conversations and challenge industry conventions. He lives to spark "aha" moments, helping people discover new ways of thinking to create positive change. Recognized by PR Week and Good Morning America for its innovative business practices, Wasabi Publicity helps clients expand their impact through top media. A member of Forbes Agency Council, Drew is author of "Destination Aha! Becoming Unstuck in Life and Business." He lives in Budapest, Hungary, and Serbia, where he started an IT training center and employs locals as part of Wasabi's international team. Find Drew at www.WasabiPublicity.com and www.DestinationAha.com.

Online Press Kit: www.drewgerber.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.WasabiPublicity.com, www.DestinationAha.com, and www.PitchRate.com

Media contact: Michelle Tennant, [email protected]

Susan Shane, L.Ac.

Licensed acupuncturist, author

Hand Energetics

"I know that coffee can be the preferred drink in the morning for a jumpstart. You feel that surge of energy, but a few hours later, you probably begin to experience the crash. [Instead, try an] energy protocol where you place magnets on your hand. You will feel your own natural jumpstart."

Susan Shane graduated magna cum laude from Emperor's College of Traditional Oriental Medicine in Los Angeles, CA and has been a California and nationally licensed acupuncturist since 1994. She is the designer and primary mover of a series of powerful, accessible wellness tools: the Hand Energetics™ program and "Vitality Fusion: a Comparative, Interactive Survey of Western, Chinese, and Ayurvedic Medicine," which includes the ExAIRcise™ approach to physical movement. Besides her Masters in Acupuncture and Chinese Herbology, she holds a B.A. in Theater Arts and Dance. Susan has participated as a longstanding member of the Community Advisory Board at the Scripps Center for Integrative Medicine in La Jolla, CA and has completed postgraduate studies in gynecology with Dr. Yitian Ni. She has been a wellness lecturer at college campuses and corporations, such as University of California San Diego, Chuao Chocolatier, and Qualcomm. The Financial News Network featured Susan on their "American Entrepreneur" segment and she has been interviewed by or written articles for New Body, Men's Guide to Fashion, Mature Health, and Mantra magazines. Her professional affiliations are with the American Association of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine and California State Oriental Medical Association. She has also belonged to the National Sports Acupuncture Association, Aerobics and Fitness Association of America and the International Association of Yoga Therapists. Susan is passionate about teaching others how to be vital and healthy. She looks to empower her audience with personalized tools and techniques that can give everyone a new pathway to optimal health — one in which they are in full control. She currently lives with her husband and the family vizsla, Amber, in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.Handenergetics.com and www.VitalityFusion.com.

Online Press Kit: www.susanshane.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.handenergetics.com

Media contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Dr. Bradley Nelson

Holistic physician and author

"1) Eating: Prepare the food yourself. Think about each ingredient, how it will taste, and how it will nourish you. Pay attention to the colors, smells, and textures. When you eat, do only that. Do not read. Do not watch television. Do not use a device. Consider each bite and relish the flavors. Put your fork down between bites and take a few moments to reflect on the bounty before you. Being more mindful when you eat should allow you to get much more enjoyment out of the experience. 2) Walking: It might seem like a mindless activity, but it doesn't have to be. In addition to appreciating your surroundings, pay close attention to your movement. Feel the flexing of muscles and stretching of tendons and ligaments. Focus on HOW you are walking. Are you limping? Favoring one side over the other? Make a firm, solid connection with the surface below you, which can help ground you both physically and spiritually. 3) Listening: Readily available distractions in life have caused many to lose the ability to focus. When that happens, it's hard to be there in the moment for loved ones who need to talk. You may also be missing out on great stories and creating new memories. Focus on what is being said without replying or interrupting. Pause before saying or doing anything."

Veteran holistic physician Dr. Bradley Nelson (D.C., ret.) is one of the world's foremost experts on natural methods of achieving wellness. He has trained thousands of certified practitioners worldwide to help people overcome physical and emotional discomfort by releasing their emotional baggage. His best-selling book "The Emotion Code" provides step-by-step instructions for working with the body's energy healing power. A newly revised and expanded edition of "The Emotion Code" is now available (May 2019, St. Martin's Press). For more information and a free Emotion Code Starter Kit, visit www.emotioncodegift.com.

Online Press Kit: www.drbradleynelson.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.DiscoverHealing.com and www.EmotionCodeGift.com

Media contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

Pamela Yellen

President

Bank On Yourself

"1) The Myth of Market Returns – You're told that over the long term, you can do well in the stock market. But over the last two decades, the typical equity mutual fund investor has earned only 4.25% per year, beating inflation by only 2.1% per year, according to the DALBAR studies. Yet Wall Street has brainwashed us into believing we have to risk our money in order to get any kind of decent returns. And so we continue to blindly fund our 401(k)s like lemmings following each other off a cliff. 2) The Tax-Deferral Scam – No one knows what tax rates will be in the future but most people believe they will only go up, due to our country's skyrocketing debt and aging demographics. Unfortunately, if tax rates do go up and you're successful in growing your nest egg, you'll only be paying higher taxes on a bigger number. 3) The 'Free Money' Boondoggle – Think you are getting 'free money' in the form of your employer's 401(k) match? Think again. Research by the Center for Retirement Research found that for every dollar an employer contributes to your 401(k) match, they pay 90 cents less salary to men and 99 cents less to women on average. And now companies are cutting back or eliminating the match."

Financial security expert and best-selling author Pamela Yellen investigated more than 450 savings and retirement planning strategies seeking an alternative to the risk and volatility of stocks and other investments. Her research led her to a time-tested, predictable method of growing and protecting wealth she calls Bank On Yourself that is now used by more than half a million people. Pamela is the author of the New York Times best-selling book "The Bank On Yourself Revolution: Fire Your Banker, Bypass Wall Street, and Take Control of Your Own Financial Future." Her new book is "Rescue Your Retirement: Five Wealth-Killing Traps of 401(k)s, IRAs and Roth Plans — and How to Avoid Them" (www.FreeRetirementPlanRescueBook.com).

Online Press Kit: www.pamelayellen.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.FreeRetirementPlanRescueBook.com

Media contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

Allison Smith

Founding partner, camp director

Olivette Riverside Community and Farm

"The pandemic is accelerating existing trends including reducing carbon footprint, living in balance with nature, and telecommuting. Early adopters make a huge difference."

Farm-to-table living expert Allison Smith is a founding partner and "camp director" at Olivette Riverside Community and Farm near Asheville, N.C. The region's first "agrihood," Olivette is built around a four-season organic farm and designed to connect people with nature, community, and their food. Learn more at www.olivettenc.com.

Online Press Kit: www.olivette.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.olivettenc.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, [email protected]

Steve Pomper

Retired Police Officer

National Police Association Contributor

"The mayor of Seattle recently spoke to a group of protestors to listen to and address their complaints on policing, and she was interrupted on several occasions, with the microphone being snatched. Comments became outrageous, and there was offense taken at police officers wearing mourning bands for fallen officers. Civility is crucial for productive and enlightening discussions on public issues."

Pomper can discuss law enforcement-related issues and add perspective to conversations about policing.

Steve Pomper is a retired Seattle police officer, and the author of four non-fiction books, including De-Policing America: A Street Cop's View of the Anti-Police State.

https://nationalpolice.org/steve-pomper/

Website: http://www.stevepomper.com

Media contact: Ed Hutchison, [email protected]

Betsy Brantner Smith

Retired Police Sgt

National Police Association Contributor

"Many law enforcement officers remember when they were hired. They wanted to help people, keep the community safe, and even put their own life in jeopardy to keep the peace. They wanted to put criminals in jail. Some perhaps go on to become field training officers, detectives or sergeants – training rookies, solving complex cases or being great team leaders driven by their mission. This sense of mission simply means that their lives and the work they do matters deeply to them."

Brantner Smith can discuss law enforcement-related issues and add perspective to conversations about policing.

She has been a law enforcement trainer for over 20 years and was a content expert and senior instructor for the Calibre Press "Street Survival" seminar from 2003 through 2012 where she also created the "Street Survival for Women" seminar. Betsy is a popular keynote speaker at conferences and events throughout the United States and has trained in various international venues. Since 1995, Betsy has authored hundreds of articles for law enforcement, government and civilian publications including Innovations in Government, Police Marksman, Law and Order, Police Chief, Law Officer, PoliceLink.com, PoliceOne.com, LawOfficer.com and various civilian firearms magazines through Harris Publications including "Combat Handguns." She served on the advisory board of Police Marksman magazine and is currently a featured columnist and video contributor on both Officer.Com and PoliceOne.Com. Betsy is the creator of the only course of its kind for women in law enforcement, "The Winning Mind for Women" and is the owner of The Winning Mind LLC. Together, Betsy and her husband Dave develop and instruct cutting edge courses and travel extensively, bringing their inspirational messages throughout the world.

https://nationalpolice.org/sgt-betsy-brantner-smith/

Website: http://jdbucksavage.com

Media contact: Ed Hutchison, [email protected]

Stephen Owsinski

Retired Police Officer

National Police Association Contributor

From a retired policeman's perspective, I am fulfilled to have played an imperative role in the American way of life. Although backing down the driveway in a police cruiser on holidays while my children watched and catered somberness, reminiscence affords me great reflections regarding indelible years of my life, a life dedicated to tending to the needs of others which, in effect, satiated my own. A proverbial win-win. Yet, the scars of segueing from my family to do good nonetheless remain; I trust my kids, with maturation into adulthood, will reflect on the good and not so much the somberness of their dad's chronic absence. I do not deny the pain from this particular recurring sacrifice, one among the bevy entailing police work.

Owsinski can discuss law enforcement-related issues and add perspective to conversations about policing.

Stephen Owsinski is a retired law enforcement officer whose career included assignments in the Field Training Officer (FTO) unit and the Community Traffic Safety Team (CTST). He is currently a researcher and writer who maintains a finger on the pulse of the police profession.

Website: https://nationalpolice.org/stephen-owsinski

https://twitter.com/uniformblue

Media contact: Ed Hutchison, [email protected]

These 7 LGBTQ+ sites are using their platforms to show solidarity

Blog Profiles: Social Justice Blogs

