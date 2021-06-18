ProfNet Expert Alerts for June 18, 2021

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Serving Vulnerable Populations

Race, Racism, Diversity and Justice

Economics and Inflation

Climate Change and Drought

Obstetrics, Maternal Mortality and Postpartum Depression

Emotional Energy and Pets

Children's Relationship with Money

Serving Vulnerable Populations

Brett Andrews

Chief Executive Officer

Positive Resource Center (PRC)

"Despite spending hundreds of millions of dollars annually on homelessness, services outcomes for San Francisco's homeless population have remained relatively unchanged over the past decade. Given these historic and resistant outcomes, it's hard to deny the correlation, if not causation, of a fragmented system of care and less-than-ideal health and economic outcomes in our community. Strong empirical evidence suggests that outcomes can be improved by integrating social services such as aging care, housing assistance, mental health and substance use treatment, benefits and health care counseling, nutrition programs, employment services and emergency financial assistance."

Serving vulnerable populations Mental health, substance abuse, homelessness, HIV/AIDS in California Transforming systems of care to overcome historic racism Improving the economic and social conditions for Black Californians Running and growing a nonprofit organization ACA changes and their effect on healthcare nonprofits Public-private partnerships to address systemic problems Healthcare advocacy Employment and vocational rehabilitation

https://www.linkedin.com/in/brett-andrews-9036484/

Website: https://prcsf.org/

Media contact: Brianne Miller, [email protected]

Race, Racism, Diversity and Justice

Jennifer Tilton

Professor

University of Redlands

As a scholar and teacher, I explore how the history of race and racism continues to shape our communities today. I am working with a broader community of scholars, archivists, and community leaders to explore how we can preserve and map the complex histories of communities of color in the inland empire and to develop curriculum for our public schools that recognizes the diversity of our communities both in the past and the present.

Juneteenth Race Urban space and politics Childhood and youth studies African American studies Community organizing Juvenile justice

Website: redlands.edu

Media contact: Jennifer Dobbs, [email protected]

Economics and Inflation

Nathaniel Cline

Professor and Economist

University of Redlands

The most important thing to remember when thinking about inflation risks is that inflation is a general, broad based, and persistent rise in prices. Economists don't consider price spikes in specific sectors to be inflation. For instance, sharply rising gas prices might be painful at the pump, but unless they translate into higher prices for lots of goods, we wouldn't call that inflation. The second thing to remember is that when we hear about inflation rates, they are typically quoted as the percent change from this month last year. This is usually a helpful approach since there might be monthly patterns in prices that we want to control for. Unfortunately in the pandemic, this approach can be misleading because prices for some items dropped dramatically when we first locked down. As a result, if prices for these items just return to "normal" we will see what looks like high inflation, but instead is just recovery from an exceptional event. Economists call this a "base effect."

U.S. Macroeconomy Inflation Impact of warehouses Consumer Price Index International Finance Economic History

Website: redlands.edu

Media contact: Jennifer Dobbs, [email protected]

Climate Change and Drought

Nicholas Reksten

Professor and Economist

University of Redlands

"We continue to see the predicted effects of climate change on California, with wetter wet years and drier and more frequent dry years. The severity of drought is also impacted by higher temperatures that come with global warming. Additionally, we see higher risks of wildfires from these factors. It points to the need to carefully adapt our economy and infrastructure to the new reality. That means investments in mechanisms to channel water to aquifers in wet years, better forest management, and more rational land use policy that limits expansion of housing into fire-prone areas. Additionally, the state needs to focus on meeting its climate mitigation target of a 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by 2030, which will chiefly involve reducing emissions from transportation, which is now our largest source.

How drought and disasters impact the economy, and what can be done to mitigate those impacts.

Website: redlands.edu

Media contact: Jennifer Dobbs, [email protected]

Obstetrics, Maternal Mortality and Postpartum Depression

Dr. Alan Lindemann

Obstetric physician and maternal mortality expert

Dr. Alan Lindemann

Risk Factors for Postpartum Depression "The goal here is to help expectant mothers and those who care for them to identify as early as possible whether the pregnant woman is more likely to face postpartum depression after birth. Knowing this in advance can allow time for additional support structures to be put in place to help the new mother through the challenging postpartum transition. Talk to your obstetric care provider about PPD and your risk factors as soon as your first prenatal appointment. It's never too soon to create a safety net of care for after the birth."

Topics covered: Risk factors for postpartum depression

Website: LindemannMD.com

Media contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

Emotional Energy and Pets

Dr. Bradley Nelson

Holistic physician and author

Dr. Bradley Nelson

Energy Healing for Pets "Animals experience emotions just as people do. Trapped Emotions of disappointment, sorrow, abandonment, worry and more can be a root cause of a variety of issues for animals, just like they are for people."

Emotional Energy & Pets: Dr. Brad is a world-renowned expert on how "Trapped Emotions" — emotional energy from past traumatic and difficult experiences, affects humans and the pets we love. He has trained thousands of energy healing practitioners worldwide, all of whom have experience working with animals.

Website: DrBradleyNelson.com

Media contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

Children's Relationship with Money

Ken Honda

Author

Ken Honda

Teaching Children to Have a Good Relationship With Money "As kids get older, they begin to want to purchase things, and so their interest in earning money increases. We want to teach them well so that they begin to form good habits around money while they're still young. You can help children have a good relationship with money by: 1) Happily rewarding kids with money for their good work — such as when they have completed their chores — with both parent and child expressing positive feelings about the exchange. 2) Demonstrating acts of giving, and encouraging your kids to put aside a small amount of their allowance each week to donate to a charity or cause they want to support. 3) Saying 'Thank you' out loud every time you spend or receive money, and teaching your children to do the same."

Teaching Children to Have a Good Relationship With Money.

Website: KenHonda.com

Media contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

