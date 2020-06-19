ProfNet Expert Alerts for June 19, 2020

NEW YORK, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Why Shelter Puppies Need Forever Homes ASAP

9 Steps to Organize Your Photos and Keepsakes

Considering Adopting a Retired Military Working Dog This 4th Of July? Remember This

Use Mindful Self-Compassion to Be Nicer to Yourself During the Pandemic

Why Emotional Healing Matters

Rediscovering Yourself May Be Your Saving Grace

5 Advantages of Living in an Agri-Community During Pandemic and Beyond

Preparing to Get the Most From College in Uncertain Times

Kurt Krukenberg

President

Humane Society Silicon Valley

"Puppies turn out to be one of the most vulnerable populations because they really have a hard time in shelters. They're susceptible to disease, and haven't had their vaccines yet. They can face challenges like kennel cough, parvovirus, and other issues where they'll require help to get healthy again. They also need extra care for socialization."

Kurt Krukenberg joined Humane Society Silicon Valley as President in January 2020 after previously serving as Chair of HSSV's Board of Directors. He is thrilled to lead a talented and passionate team that is advancing the cause of animal welfare locally, regionally, and nationally through shelter medicine, scalable rescue partnerships, effective homeless animal prevention strategies, and innovative community engagement programs.

Prior to HSSV, Kurt spent 20 years helping companies create sustainable growth in a variety of operating and advisory roles. As an executive coach, he worked with business and nonprofit leaders to design effective organizations, build high-performing teams, and develop their own leadership skills. As a management consultant at Oliver Wyman, Kurt led engagements for Fortune 500 clients in media, technology, healthcare, and life sciences. He also has deep cross-functional experience in marketing, sales, and product development at industry-leading technology companies including HP/Agilent and Tektronix.

Kurt received his MBA from Harvard Business School and his bachelor's degree in electrical and computer engineering from Rice University. Kurt is eternally grateful to have been rescued by his wife Charu and their dogs including Cooper, a pittie/chihuahua mix and proud HSSV alum.

For more information, visit www.hssv.org.

Online Press Kit: www.humanesocietysiliconvalley.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.hssv.org

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

Darla DeMorrow

Founder, certified professional organizer (CPO®)

HeartWork Organizing, LLC

"1) Start with the photo software that's on your computer, either Apple Photos or Microsoft Photos. Either is a good starting point for most people. 2) Gather together physical photos on a large flat surface, like a dining room table or coffee table. You'll want time and space for this project.

3) Take a shortcut to organize a completely mixed-up stack of photos with a quick tap-and-sort. Take a handful and tap the edge onto a table, like you would tap a stack of papers together. They will sort by size, which will also sort by year. 4) Sort your photos into photo-safe storage boxes by year to prepare for digital scanning. 5) Review old albums and remove photos from albums that are damaged.

6) Additional media like VHS tapes, reel films, audio tapes, slides, and negatives can also be converted to digital and added into your collection. 7) You don't have to go it alone! The Photo Managers is the international resource for people who want to organize their photos and share their stories. 8) Create a customized monthly maintenance plan for your photo collection to keep it organized going forward. You'll keep taking more photos! 9) Keep all your vintage and current photos and videos together in one, easy-to-use digital location that you can access from your smartphone. Having your photos organized and accessible makes them fun again."

Darla DeMorrow is a certified professional organizer (CPO®), decorator, speaker, and founder of HeartWork Organizing, LLC, based in Wayne, PA. Her mission is to help people achieve a sense of peace and purpose. She is the author of several inspiring books on getting organized, including "Organizing Your Home With SORT and Succeed." Her newest book is "The Upbeat, Organized Home Office" (January 2020).

Darla holds a master's degree in business administration from Temple University. She is an active member of NAPO (National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals).

Darla is a certified photo organizer with The Photo Managers, and a certified Evernote consultant. She is constantly honing her skills to provide her clients the best in organizing and design.

Darla is the host of Organizing Elephants, a local access television show. She is a former member of the volunteer fire department ambulance crew, an avid reader and podcast listener, and the rescuer of a homeless Siamese cat. Darla speaks French and enjoys traveling to France whenever she can.

When not redesigning client lives, you will often find Darla working on her own home — which she shares with her husband and two young daughters. To learn more, visit www.HeartWorkOrg.com.

Online Press Kit: www.darlademorrow.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.HeartWorkOrg.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Bob Bryant

Co-founder, Chief Technology Officer

Mission K9 Rescue

"Each dog has their own individual quirks, needs, requirements, and health conditions. Some are reactive; some are not reactive. Some get along with other dogs; some don't. … If you are approved as an adopter, you are allowed to choose from available dogs who are a good fit for your particular home situation."

Bob Bryant is the chief technology officer of Mission K9 Rescue, an animal welfare group dedicated solely to rescuing, reuniting, rehoming, repairing, and rehabilitating American working dogs. Since 2013, the group has provided a wide array of services to working dogs in an effort to offer them a comfortable and peaceful retirement. Mission K9 focuses on retrieving dogs both from overseas and national shelter situations where they are suffering without proper care or medical attention. Their work has been featured numerous times in the national media, including appearances on "America with Eric Bolling" and "Pit Bulls & Parolees." Learn more at www.MissionK9Rescue.org.

Online Press Kit: www.missionk9rescue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.MissionK9Rescue.org

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Julie Potiker

Author, mindfulness expert

Mindful Methods for Life

"Mindful Self-Compassion is all about treating yourself with love, kindness, and care, just as you would your dearest friend or loved one. When you're having a hard time, see how you can care for yourself in that moment rather than pushing through with self-criticism or ignoring your pain."

Author and mindfulness expert Julie Potiker is an attorney who began her serious study and investigation of mindfulness after graduating from the Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction program at the University of California, San Diego. She was trained by Kristin Neff, Christopher Germer and UCSD as a Mindful Self-Compassion Teacher. She went on to study with Rick Hanson, becoming a graduate of his Positive Neuroplasticity Training Professional Course. Potiker also completed Brené Brown's Living Brave Semester. Now, she shares these and other mindfulness techniques with the world through her Mindful Methods for Life trainings and her new book: "Life Falls Apart, but You Don't Have To: Mindful Methods for Staying Calm In the Midst of Chaos." She holds a B.G.S. from the University of Michigan and a J.D. from George Washington University. Visit www.MindfulMethodsForLife.com.

Online Press Kit: www.JuliePotiker.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: www.MindfulMethodsForLife.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

Dr. Bradley Nelson

Holistic physician and author

"Being emotionally healthy doesn't mean you're always happy. What it does mean is that you're aware of your emotions — positive or negative — and that you are able to deal with them. You might feel angry, stressed out, or sad from time to time, but you know how to manage your emotions and recognize when you might need a little help sorting them out."

Veteran holistic physician Dr. Bradley Nelson (D.C., ret.) is one of the world's foremost experts on natural methods of achieving wellness. He has trained thousands of certified practitioners worldwide to help people overcome physical and emotional discomfort by releasing their emotional baggage. His best-selling book "The Emotion Code" provides step-by-step instructions for working with the body's energy healing power. A newly revised and expanded edition of "The Emotion Code" is now available (May 2019, St. Martin's Press). For more information and a free Emotion Code Starter Kit, visit www.emotioncodegift.com.

Online Press Kit: www.drbradleynelson.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.DrBradleyNelson.com and www.DiscoverHealing.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

Anne Ockene Boudreau

Author

Anne Ockene Boudreau

"Spending time alone evokes thoughts and emotions that reflect how a person values themselves, their sense of worthiness. Each human being deals with isolation or confinement differently. Isolation can cause some people to feel anxiety, while others feel emotions such as loneliness, sadness, or even panic and depression. This time of confinement may be your saving grace. Now you have the time and space to focus on you, to look inwardly and learn to value yourself, without the typical distractions and intrusions of hectic life."

Anne Ockene Boudreau is an inspirational author, coach, and executive who is devoted to helping others develop healthy self-worth. In her new book, "A Human Mosaic: Heal, Renew, & Develop Self-Worth," she reveals how self-worth is a critical element for sustainable personal change.

Anne's desire to focus on the topic of self-worth is derived from her lifelong passion to address the array of mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual issues that impede a person's ability to feel fulfilled and enjoy inner peace. As she learned during her own challenging early years, low self-worth is a root cause of negativity, fear, anger, hatred, violence, bullying, and bigotry.

After years of research and study, Anne developed a unique niche in coaching others to build self-worth that is predicated on neuroplasticity — changing one's brain through learning new thoughts and behavior. Her comprehensive knowledge of the science of neuroplasticity has been instrumental to mentoring and teaching sustainable self-change. Through creating new neural pathways in the brain, anyone at any age or stage of life can transform themselves to live with healthy self-worth and live the life they have dreamed.

Prior to her career as a writer, Anne served as director of marketing and communications for numerous global corporations. During her 22 years as a business executive, she created programs to enhance staff morale, increase internal communications, and train staff on winning client service practices.

Born in Santiago, Chile, Anne has lived in South America and Europe, traveled extensively, and is multilingual. She is a graduate of Northwestern University in English and writing. Through broad exposure to many cultures, she has gained a profound understanding of the importance of spreading acceptance, compassion, respect, peace, and love.

"A Human Mosaic: Heal, Renew, & Develop Self-Worth," is foundational to the genre of self-improvement. The capacity to lean inwardly for strength, courage, and compassion has never mattered more than in our current volatile world.

Anne lives in Atlanta with her husband, three spirited children, and three attention-hungry canines who rarely leave her side. Learn more at www.LanguageOfSelfWorth.com.

Online Press Kit: www.anneoboudreau.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.LanguageOfSelfWorth.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Allison Smith

Founding partner, camp director

Olivette Riverside Community and Farm

"1) The ability to work remotely is growing and appears to be here to stay. People are rethinking not only how they live but where they live, creating a greater incentive to live more rural, with easy access to cleaner, healthy foods and less dependence on large-scale food supply systems. 2) A new normal is appearing before our very eyes as families re-vision their futures and lifestyles. The pandemic has hastened their interest in a more sustainable, self-sufficient lifestyle where communities are tighter-knit and share the same values, creating an atmosphere of trust — during the pandemic and beyond.

3) People and families living in agrihood communities are more empowered in their living and lifestyle choices — leading to a greater sense of control over their well-being, more confidence in how and where their dollars are spent, and increased quality of life. 4) More than ever, people want to know exactly where their food comes from. Not only do agrihood communities know precisely where their food comes from, they can also take an active role in growing, harvesting, and learning about the foods on their tables. 5) More intentional, shared-value living communities like agrihoods means more certainty, trust, and even greater health during times of uncertainty like the current pandemic."

Farm-to-table living expert Allison Smith is a founding partner and "camp director" at Olivette Riverside Community and Farm near Asheville, N.C. The region's first "agrihood," Olivette is built around a four-season organic farm and designed to connect people with nature, community, and their food. Learn more at www.olivettenc.com.

Online Press Kit: www.olivette.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.olivettenc.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, [email protected]

Stephanie Mackara

Author, finance expert, JD, CDFA

Stephanie Mackara

"Consider what your children will need to become financially well. What type of degree or experience will best fuel their passion? It may no longer be about how much money they can make with a degree, but about what a degree will cost them in time and money, and whether that degree will enable them to live their life's purpose."

Stephanie W. Mackara, JD, CDFA™, is President & Principal Wealth Advisor of Charleston Investment Advisors, LLC. A financial socialization expert, Stephanie is a wife, mother, and author of the new book "Money Minded Families." She teaches people that financial wellness begins with your mindset, not your bank account. Learn more at www.moneymindedfamilies.org and www.charlestoninvestmentadvisors.com.

Online Press Kit: www.stephaniemackara.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.moneymindedfamilies.org and www.charlestoninvestmentadvisors.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

