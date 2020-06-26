ProfNet Expert Alerts for June 26, 2020

NEW YORK, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

You can also submit a query to the hundreds of thousands of experts in our network – it's easy and free. Just fill out the query form to get started: http://prn.to/queryform

EXPERT ALERTS

Building on-camera confidence

What You Can Do Differently to Prepare for the Unexpected

3 Ways Title VII Impacts Ending Conversion Therapy

6 Steps to Renewal in Reentry

Feeling Overwhelmed or Helpless? Make a Difference With "Happy Money."

10 Kid-Friendly Tips for Navigating the Pandemic

5 Questions to Ask Your Doctor NOW if You're Having a Baby

Operating a business during a pandemic

MEDIA JOBS

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

8 Subject Ideas Photographers Can Find Around the House

Blog Profiles: Political Blogs

Building on-camera confidence

Sharon Haver

Online Marketing & Style Expert, Entrepreneur

FocusOnStyle.com

"Authenticity is magnetic and contagious - the secret sauce to attracting your most aligned and therefore most profitable audience. This certainly helps your case when you want to be heard in a noisy, competitive market."

Online marketing strategist, personal branding expert, and style guru Sharon Haver, founder and CEO of FocusOnStyle.com since 1999, wants to help you become your most bankable asset. Being authentically you is key to on-camera confidence and often overlooked by newbie and even seasoned business owners. Sharon can discuss how to overcome this along with what your body language says about you, setting up your background to portray the message you want to send, how to amplify your message on video, lighting and camera angle secrets gained from 15 years on fashion photography sets in NYC....and more.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/sharonhaver

Website: https://focusonstyle.com

Media contact: Nicole Dickerson, [email protected]

What You Can Do Differently to Prepare for the Unexpected

Pamela Yellen

President

Bank on Yourself

"What if you were forewarned two years ago that in March of 2020, we'd be in the grips of a pandemic and there would be a shutdown of virtually the entire economy?" Pamela asks. "What would you have done differently if you had known? 1) Put more money into a safe and liquid emergency fund that you can access when you need it. 2) Diversify your retirement savings portfolio so you aren't at risk of losing so much that you'll have to postpone (possibly indefinitely) your retirement. 3) Buy the right kind of life insurance that gives you fast access to cash while giving you more peace of mind knowing you've also provided a safety net for your loved ones."

Financial security expert and best-selling author Pamela Yellen investigated more than 450 savings and retirement planning strategies seeking an alternative to the risk and volatility of stocks and other investments. Her research led her to a time-tested, predictable method of growing and protecting wealth she calls Bank on Yourself that is now used by more than half a million people.

Pamela is the author of the New York Times best-selling book "The Bank on Yourself Revolution: Fire Your Banker, Bypass Wall Street, and Take Control of Your Own Financial Future." Her new book is "Rescue Your Retirement: Five Wealth-Killing Traps of 401(k)s, IRAs and Roth Plans — and How to Avoid Them" (www.FreeRetirementPlanRescueBook.com).

Online Press Kit: www.pamelayellen.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.FreeRetirementPlanRescueBook.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

3 Ways Title VII Impacts Ending Conversion Therapy

Mathew Shurka

Cofounder, strategist

Born Perfect

"1) De-stigmatizes the LGBTQ identity. 2) Provides nationwide protection against workplace discrimination, which removes a major motivation for parents to try to prevent a child from growing up to be LGBTQ and placing them in conversion therapy. 3) Sends a powerful message to all LGBTQ people, including youth, that they are equal, valued, and respected members of this society, especially in the workplace."

Mathew Shurka is cofounder and strategist for Born Perfect, a survivor-led national movement working with legal experts to pass legislation outlawing conversion therapy and end the harm it does to LGBTQ youth and their families. A survivor of conversion therapy from age 16-21, Mathew posted his personal story on YouTube in 2012. As a result, organizations nationwide sought his support to protect LGBTQ youth. Mathew began advocating to end conversion therapy with The National Center for Lesbian Rights. Together they founded Born Perfect in 2014. Mathew leads the Born Perfect campaign alongside a team of lawyers and conversion therapy survivors seeking to protect LGBTQ+ people through legislation, litigation, and public education. To date, 20 states and almost 70 municipalities in the US have passed laws to protect LGBTQ youth from conversion therapy through the legal work of Born Perfect. Mathew's influence and personal advocacy has been vital for passing legislation, creating new policy with medical and corporate organizations, and bringing awareness to mainstream media to further educate and help create inclusion for all people. Mathew lives in New York City as a proud out gay man. Learn more at www.bornperfect.org.

Online Press Kit: www.bornperfect.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.bornperfect.org

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

6 Steps to Renewal in Reentry

Adam Markel

Author, resilience expert

Adam Markel

"The new phase that we're entering is almost like a spaceship coming back to Earth. We are reentering mid-pandemic. People are wearing masks at work, and not able to huddle up physically even if they're in the same office. 1) Create a new credo. 2) Embrace real feedback. 3) Build resilience rituals into your culture. 4) Reevaluate everything. 5) Acknowledge and support employees suffering loss and grief. 6) Create ways to celebrate together."

Author, speaker, and resilience expert Adam Markel inspires, empowers, and guides people to achieve massive and lasting personal and professional growth. Adam is author of the #1 Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Los Angeles Times, and Publisher's Weekly best-seller, "Pivot: The Art & Science of Reinventing Your Career and Life." A leading international keynote speaker, Adam has reached tens of thousands worldwide with his message of resilience as the competitive edge in the face of today's complex markets. An attorney, entrepreneur, and transformational trainer, Adam is a sought-after business culture catalyst who inspires, empowers, and guides organizations and individuals to create sustainable, high-performance strategies.

Adam is also the CEO of More Love Media and host of The Conscious PIVOT podcast, where he shares his insights on pivoting and resilience in today's fast paced market and interviews experts, innovators, and influencers in the areas of business and life. Adam credits much of his success to the principles he learned during his 8 years as a Jones Beach lifeguard in New York. As a first responder in a life-and-death environment, he learned the importance of cultivating a high performance capacity and impeccable teamwork. He's found that the principles of this type of culture and leadership equally apply to any business that wants to build a competitive advantage to win. After building a multi-million-dollar law firm, Adam pivoted his own career path to become CEO of one of the largest business and personal growth training companies in the world. Here he learned that motivation and inspiration alone are not enough to effectively utilize change; it's about providing leaders, teams, and audiences with effective takeaways to sustain them over time. Adam's keynotes, corporate workshops, and business mentoring combine his "Lessons from the Lifeguard Stand" with practical business strategies, personal development insights, and a unique delivery style to create a high-energy and impactful learning environment. Learn more at www.AdamMarkel.com.

Online Press Kit: www.adammarkel.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.AdamMarkel.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Feeling Overwhelmed or Helpless? Make a Difference With "Happy Money."

Ken Honda

Author

Ken Honda

"Instead of staying overwhelmed with feelings of powerlessness, we can use money to share love and uplift others — 'happy money.' For example: 1) Donate money to a cause you support. With some quick online searching, it's easy to find reputable nonprofit groups who are working to create the positive change you want to see in the world. 2) Donate to a local family, individual, or community group that is in need. 3) Donate your time as a volunteer, whether in person or remotely online. 4) Don't forget to receive money with a Happy Money mindset! If you or your family are in need, welcome the support that comes your way with openness and gratitude rather than shame or guilt. All of us can practice the art of receiving with grace!"

Money and happiness expert Ken Honda is a best-selling self-development author in Japan, with book sales surpassing seven million copies since 2001. His latest book is called "Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace with Your Money" (June 4, 2019, Simon & Schuster). Ken studied law at Waseda University in Tokyo and entered the Japanese workforce as a business consultant and investor. Ken's financial expertise comes from owning and managing several businesses, including an accounting company, a management consulting firm, and a venture capital corporation. His writings bridge the topics of finance and self-help, focusing on creating and generating personal wealth and happiness through deeper self-honesty. Ken provides ongoing support through mentoring programs, business seminars, therapeutic workshops, and correspondence courses. Ken is the first person from Japan to be voted into the Transformational Leadership Council, a group of personal and professional development leaders. He is fluent in Japanese and English; lived in Boston, Massachusetts for two years; and currently resides in Tokyo, Japan. Learn more at KenHonda.com.

Online Press Kit: www.kenhonda.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: KenHonda.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, [email protected]

10 Kid-Friendly Tips for Navigating the Pandemic

Katy McQuaid

Author, leadership consultant

McQuaid Corporate Performance, LLC

"1. Sleep, whenever and wherever you can! 2. Enjoy being outside. Jump, skip, and run! 3. Put up your paw and ask for help when you need it. 4. Play with those you love. 5. Look out for your neighbors; they are a worthy cause. 6. Make new friends — even with a cat! 7. Share a smile or kind word with the people you see — in person, or on a video chat! 8. Recharge by putting your feet in the grass. 9. Bark and whine to friends, especially those who are good listeners. 10. It's okay to say no and find your safe space."

Author and leadership consultant Katy McQuaid spent more than three decades in the CIA, including 12 years living abroad. Her work in communities all over the world and the endearing, unconditional love of her four-legged muse Grace inspired her to write the "Everybody Loves Grace" series of illustrated books. Parents, kids of all ages, executives, and organizational leaders hail the series as a beacon of hope and inspiration for anyone navigating change or challenging circumstances.

Katy is the founder of McQuaid Corporate Performance, LLC and a graduate of Penn State University where she attended on a full scholarship, lettered all four years as a swimmer, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance. She is also a graduate of the Vanguard Executive Development Program at Duke University and the Pinnacle Executive Leader Program at Kellogg's School of Management. Katy's goal is to support people and organizations in experiencing successful, meaningful, and empowered transformations. Katy was the first female Senior Executive in the CIA's Logistics Career Service as well as the first Senior Executive Support Officer in the South Asia War Theater (and the first and only female to date in the position). She also held a key Support Officer position during the transition of US intelligence activities from one city to another in one of the largest European offices. Katy served as an Elder at Pathways Church in Denver, Colorado and currently serves as Chair of the Dorcas Aid America Board of Directors. Learn more at www.EverybodyLovesGrace.com.

Online Press Kit: katymcquaid.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.everybodylovesgrace.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

5 Questions to Ask Your Doctor NOW if You're Having a Baby

Dr. Alan Lindemann

Obstetric physician and maternal mortality expert

Dr. Alan Lindemann

"1. Have you already been exposed? You have the right to know whether or not your doctor has already been exposed to COVID-19 or not, and what the implications are either way. Have they been tested recently? When was the last negative test? Don't hesitate to gather information to put yourself more at ease. 2. What will happen if I'm positive for COVID-19 when I deliver? Make a plan with your doctor so that you have one less thing to stress about if this occurs. As much as you don't want your baby whisked away after birth, the plan to protect and test your new baby for the illness will include isolating you from her/him initially after birth. 3. Will my baby be immune if I have/had COVID-19? One Chinese case study found that a mother who had COVID-19 and delivered her baby via C-section passed immunity onto her baby but not the illness. Other studies, however, have shown cases of mothers passing the virus on to their babies. 4. Will you be the one delivering my baby? Often, the O.B. you're working with may not actually be the one to deliver your baby. Asking this question now gives you an opportunity to understand who will be there during delivery, and who else you need to talk to about their COVID-19 exposure and testing. 5. Will I be allowed to have my support team in the birthing room with me? If you want your partner and/or a doula in the birthing room with you, this is a very important question to ask your doctor. The rules as we navigate the pandemic are constantly changing and under evaluation, so ask now, and ask again as birth gets closer."

Obstetric physician and maternal mortality expert Dr. Alan Lindemann has made it his mission in life to see healthy babies delivered from healthy mothers. He teaches women and their families how to create the outcomes they want for personal health and pregnancy. Dr. Alan is the co-author of "Modern Medicine: What You're Dying to Know," a consumer action guide about how to navigate the United States healthcare system. In his nearly 40 years of practice, he has delivered around 6,000 babies and achieved a maternal mortality rate of zero! He earned his medical degree from the University of North Dakota in 1977 and is boarded by the National Board of Physicians and Surgeons, as well as a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Medical Association.

Fondly known as the "Rural Doc," his favorite hobbies are washing his vintage Cadillacs and tending to his pet chickens. He practices medicine and lives with his wife and co-author Diane Haugen in Elgin, North Dakota. Learn more at LindemannMD.com.

Online Press Kit: www.dralanlindemann.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: LindemannMD.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

Operating a business during a pandemic

Andrew Blake

President

Blake Farms/Blake's Hard Cider

"While it's an extremely sad time globally, I do believe we're going to come out of this knowing who we are as a company and where we want to go with our business going forward. We feel strongly that we are a better company today than we were two months ago. One of the things we're focusing on in parallel to diversification and growth is going deeper from an operational perspective. We're a company that's been around since 1946, but in the last seven to eight years, we've really caught our groove from a growth perspective. We have a lot of young talent. One of the things the family and I recognized was we needed experienced, senior leadership to help channel and direct the amazing talent that we have."

Blake can speak on Farming, Retail, Hard Cider, Beverages, and Logistics.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrew-blake-00279a62

Website: www.BlakeFarms.com

Media contact: Jason Brown, [email protected]

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at [email protected]

8 Subject Ideas Photographers Can Find Around the House. With quarantine measures slowly being lifted across the country, you may be excited to eat at your favorite restaurant, shop at the mall, work out at the gym, and get back to other activities you've missed. But chances are, you're still finding comfort in staying home most of the time and trying to find things to stay busy (since making bread from scratch has lost its appeal). Now that we're three months in, it's only natural to feel bored or like you need a spark of inspiration. In case you've run out of photo ideas, we've got you covered: https://prn.to/2A5doiz.

BLOG PROFILES: political blogs. Each week, we feature blogs we follow. This week is all about political blogs: https://prn.to/3eiuWXo.

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.

To contact ProfNet: [email protected] or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

Source: ProfNet

SOURCE ProfNet

Related Links

http://www.profnet.com

