ProfNet Expert Alerts for March 13, 2020

NEW YORK, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

You can also submit a query to the hundreds of thousands of experts in our network – it's easy and free. Just fill out the query form to get started: http://prn.to/queryform

EXPERT ALERTS

Financial Technology Solutions

Financial Management Technology

Preventing COVID-19

Shield Yourself From Negativity With Self-Love

The Problem with Modern Marketing

Putting Your Health Back Into Your Hands

Teaching Kids to Take Charge of Their Lives

The Surprising Benefit of Adopting a Homeless Pet

MEDIA JOBS

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

9 Women's Interests News Sites That Should Be On Your Radar

Blog Profiles: Career Women Blogs

EXPERT ALERTS:

Financial Technology Solutions

Mike Rouse

Chief Executive Officer

Merchant e-Solutions

"The way merchant's customers shop has changed. Now, business happens wherever the customers want to buy."

Mike has over 20 years of executive-level management experience, having served as COO/CIO/CTO for some of the world's leading public companies, financial institutions and technology solutions providers. He has held executive-level positions at Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), Toyota Financial Services, Goal Financial and Security First Technologies. Mike has a strong track record of leading companies through major transformations and growth initiatives, with a focus on aligning execution capabilities with strategic plans. He earned a master's degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology in management and technology, and a bachelor's degree from Mercer University in finance and economics.

Website: www.merchante-solutions.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/executiveprofilemikerouse/

Contact: Rachel Jimenez, [email protected]

Financial Management Technology

Sandra Blair

Chief Product Officer

Merchant e-Solutions

"The point of sale is not always a traditional, brick-and-mortar retail location. Merchants are on the go which means they require solutions that are as versatile as they are."

Sandra Blair has over 25 years of operational and consulting experience in Financial Services. Her experience spans the financial technology industry — primarily electronic payment processing and banking. Sandra also has extensive experience in developing products, remediating systems, and streamlining back-office operations. She has held several senior executive corporate roles such as SVP Product Development & Deployment at Vital Processing (now TSYS merchant acquiring) and CIO and head of Product Vanco Payments. Her most recent corporate role was Financial Industry Product Strategy for FIS which covered more than $3B in revenue and hundreds of products. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the School of Commerce and Finance from Villanova University with a concentration in MIS. Sandra is also a member of Fintech Atlanta, Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) and Women in Electronic Transactions (W.net).

Website: www.merchante-solutions.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/sandra-blair/

Contact: Rachel Jimenez, [email protected]

Preventing COVID-19

Dr. William Clemmer

Response coordinator for Ebola and Coronavirus

IMA World Health

"Although there is reason to celebrate, there is the reality that in the past year-and-a half, nearly all health resources in this part of the DRC were leveraged to fight this outbreak, at the expense of other critical heath needs such as vaccination, malaria control, reproductive health care and more. This is the time to assemble those who have endured the challenges of Ebola and recommit our efforts to regain critical health indicators for women and children and further strengthen the health care system in this area so future outbreaks of Ebola or other emerging and deadly infectious diseases — including COVID-19 — can be contained quickly and effectively."

Dr. Clemmer has led the response to the Ebola epidemic in Democratic Republic of Congo for IMA World Health. He is now shifting his focus to preventing COVID-19.

Website: https://imaworldhealth.org/

Contact: John Rivera, [email protected]

Shield Yourself From Negativity With Self-Love

Anne Ockene Boudreau

Author

"Self-love is simply the origin of all the good things you want to feel inside you." Anne says. "It provides contentment, joy, the courage to do what is right, a measure of freedom from anxiety and depression. With self-love, you can transcend and survive anything."

Anne Ockene Boudreau is an inspirational author, coach, and executive who is devoted to helping others develop healthy self-worth. In her new book, "A Human Mosaic: Heal, Renew & Develop Self-Worth," she reveals how self-worth is a critical element for sustainable personal change.

Anne's desire to focus on the topic of self-worth is derived from her lifelong passion to address the array of mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual issues that impede a person's ability to feel fulfilled and enjoy inner peace. As she learned during her own challenging early years, low self-worth is a root cause of negativity, fear, anger, hatred, violence, bullying, and bigotry.

After years of research and study, Anne developed a unique niche in coaching others to build self-worth that is predicated on neuroplasticity — changing one's brain through learning new thoughts and behavior. Her comprehensive knowledge of the science of neuroplasticity has been instrumental to mentoring and teaching sustainable self-change. Through creating new neural pathways in the brain, anyone at any age or stage of life can transform themselves to live with healthy self-worth and live the life they have dreamed.

Prior to her career as a writer, Anne served as director of marketing and communications for numerous global corporations. During her 22 years as a business executive, she created programs to enhance staff morale, increase internal communications, and train staff on winning client service practices.

Born in Santiago, Chile, Anne has lived in South America and Europe, traveled extensively and is multilingual. She is a graduate of Northwestern University in English and writing. Through broad exposure to many cultures, she has gained a profound understanding of the importance of spreading acceptance, compassion, respect, peace, and love.

"A Human Mosaic: Heal, Renew & Develop Self-Worth," is foundational to the genre of self-improvement. The capacity to lean inwardly for strength, courage, and compassion has never mattered more than in our current volatile world.

Anne lives in Atlanta with her husband, three spirited children, and three attention-hungry canines who rarely leave her side. Learn more at www.LanguageOfSelfWorth.com.

Online Press Kit: https://anneoboudreau.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.LanguageOfSelfWorth.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

The Problem with Modern Marketing

Drew Gerber

CEO

Wasabi Publicity, Inc.

"High-pressure offers likely have real value, but the way they are presented often leaves us cold and feeling a bit like we need to take a shower. So, how do you shepherd your precise message into the world in a way that aligns with who you are and what you stand for? You're frustrated because there doesn't seem to be another way. So you stick with the status quo. It's the way marketing has been done for over 100 years, right? You may try to soften it a bit, but at the end of the day you still feel trapped by a marketing ecosystem that just doesn't align with your core values. … For most of humanity, the pull is already toward our default wiring of fear, scarcity, and feelings of insignificance. Our amygdala is hijacked. We make decisions that are not in our best interests, or the world's. So, how do you market differently? The change needs to start with YOU and a commitment to market and promote your business without your amygdala being activated — i.e., with your own deep knowing that you are safe, you are secure, and you matter immensely!"

Drew Gerber, "Nomad CEO" of Wasabi Publicity, is on a mission to change global conversations and challenge industry conventions. He lives to spark "aha" moments, helping people discover new ways of thinking to create positive change. Recognized by PR Week and Good Morning America for its innovative business practices, Wasabi Publicity helps clients expand their impact through top media. A member of Forbes Agency Council, Drew is author of "Destination Aha! Becoming Unstuck in Life and Business." He lives in Budapest, Hungary, and Serbia, where he started an IT training center and employs locals as part of Wasabi's international team. Find Drew at www.WasabiPublicity.com and www.DestinationAha.com.

Online Press Kit: https://drewgerber.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.WasabiPublicity.com, www.DestinationAha.com, and www.PitchRate.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, [email protected]

Putting Your Health Back Into Your Hands

Susan Shane, L.Ac.

Licensed acupuncturist, author

Hand Energetics

"Reimagine what your healthcare protocol looks like. When you feel empowered to take charge of your own healing process, a visit to an expert practitioner becomes a positive addition to your health toolkit rather than a plea for someone else to 'fix' you."

Susan Shane graduated magna cum laude from Emperor's College of Traditional Oriental Medicine in Los Angeles, CA and has been a California and nationally licensed acupuncturist since 1994. She is the designer and primary mover of a series of powerful, accessible wellness tools: the Hand Energetics™ program and "Vitality Fusion: a Comparative, Interactive Survey of Western, Chinese and Ayurvedic Medicine," which includes the ExAIRcise™ approach to physical movement. Besides her Masters in Acupuncture and Chinese Herbology, she holds a B.A. in Theater Arts and Dance. Susan has participated as a longstanding member of the Community Advisory Board at the Scripps Center for Integrative Medicine in La Jolla, CA and has completed postgraduate studies in gynecology with Dr. Yitian Ni. She has been a wellness lecturer at college campuses and corporations, such as University of California San Diego, Chuao Chocolatier, and Qualcomm. The Financial News Network featured Susan on their "American Entrepreneur" segment and she has been interviewed by or written articles for New Body, Men's Guide to Fashion, Mature Health, and Mantra magazines. Her professional affiliations are with the American Association of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine and California State Oriental Medical Association. She has also belonged to the National Sports Acupuncture Association, Aerobics and Fitness Association of America and the International Association of Yoga Therapists. Susan is passionate about teaching others how to be vital and healthy. She looks to empower her audience with personalized tools and techniques that can give everyone a new pathway to optimal health — one in which they are in full control. She currently lives with her husband and the family vizsla, Amber, in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.Handenergetics.com and www.VitalityFusion.com.

Online Press Kit: https://susanshane.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: https://handenergetics.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Teaching Kids to Take Charge of Their Lives

Carolyn McKecuen

President

Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Foundation

"Exposing girls and boys to what a parent or mentor in their lives does during the work day is important, but showing them the value of their education, helping them discover the power and possibilities associated with a balanced work and family life, providing them an opportunity to share how they envision the future, and allowing them to begin steps toward their end goals in a hands-on and interactive environment is key to their success."

Carolyn McKecuen is a business development and communications expert and President of the Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Foundation. She played an integral role in the creation of the annual Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day, and is actively involved in its celebration every year.

Carolyn has devoted her life to creating opportunities for others. As cofounder of McKecuen Consulting, Inc. — which she launched with her husband, George McKecuen — Carolyn applies her expertise in business development, communication, and technology to support and expand nonprofit organizations and micro-enterprises all over the world. She has been the recipient of numerous awards in recognition of her efforts, including the Presidential Award for Public/Private Support in Microenterprise on behalf of the Ms. Foundation where she served as a consultant.

In addition to her work for the Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Foundation, Carolyn continues to consult with businesses, organizations, and nonprofits to devise strategies that make them more effective, more efficient, and help them make a greater impact on the world. She has worked with the MacArthur Foundation Fellows and the state of North Carolina, among others. For more information, visit www.DaughtersAndSonsToWork.org.

Online Press Kit: https://takeourdaughtersandsonstowork.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.DaughtersAndSonsToWork.org

Contact: Contact: Michelle Tennant, [email protected]



The Surprising Benefit of Adopting a Homeless Pet

Carol Novello

Founder

Mutual Rescue

"When people adopt a homeless pet, two things are generally clear: one, they are saving the animal from homelessness, and two, they are adding animal companionship to their lives. What they often don't realize, though, is just how transformational living with and caring for an animal can be. Time after time, people who adopt homeless pets find their own lives being saved, too."

Carol Novello is the founder of Mutual Rescue™ and author of "Mutual Rescue: How Adopting a Homeless Animal Can Save You, Too" (Grand Central Publishing, April 2019). Mutual Rescue is a national initiative that highlights the connection between people and pets in order to inspire and support life-saving efforts in communities across the nation and world. Mutual Rescue's first short film, "Eric & Peety," went viral around the globe and has been viewed more than 100 million times. A former senior software executive at Intuit, Carol earned her MBA from Harvard Business School and is proud to include several rescue animals in her family. For more information, visit www.MutualRescue.org.

Online Press Kit: http://mutualrescue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.MutualRescue.org

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at [email protected]

9 Women's Interest News Sites That Should Be On Your Radar. March is Women's History Month, so gender equality is top of mind. The theme for this year's International Women's Day was #EachforEqual, celebrating the belief that "an equal world is an enabled world." These women's news sites cover everything from politics to parenting and offer inspirational, educational, and empowering content for women: https://prn.to/2w4yeMW.

BLOG PROFILES: career women BLOGS. Each week, we feature blogs we love to follow. This week is all about career women: https://prn.to/33goWcH.

You are receiving this email because you have subscribed to the Expert Alerts tip sheet published by ProfNet, a service that connects journalists with expert sources. If you would like to unsubscribe from this list, please email us at [email protected]

To submit a free request for experts: http://www.profnet.com

To contact ProfNet: [email protected] or +1-800-PROFNET (776-3638)

This information is being sent to you by: ProfNet, 200 Vesey Street, 19th Floor, New York, NY 10281

SOURCE ProfNet

Related Links

http://www.profnet.com

