ProfNet Expert Alerts for March 6, 2020

NEW YORK, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

You can also submit a query to the hundreds of thousands of experts in our network – it's easy and free. Just fill out the query form to get started: http://prn.to/queryform

EXPERT ALERTS

Videoconferencing and Coronavirus

Human Behavior and Coronavirus

Tips for Entrepreneurial Women

Babies and Sleep

MEDIA JOBS

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

7 Parenting News Sites New and Expecting Parents Should Know About

Blog Profiles: Botanic Garden Blogs

-------------------------------------------------------------------

EXPERT ALERTS:



Philanthropic gifts to solve climate change

Nicholas Reksten

Professor, Economics

University of Redlands

"It is problematic for the world to rely so much on the philanthropy of billionaires to solve major global issues like climate change. Decisions might be made based on the whims of a single person rather than groups of experts, and the economic model that delivered Jeff Bezos his wealth is the very one that created the problem of catastrophic climate change to begin with."

Dr. Nicholas Reksten is an environmental economist. He can speak to the environmental and economic positives and negatives of philanthropic gifts to solve climate change from billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO.

His articles include: Stakeholders and Voluntary Climate Reduction Goals at Large U.S. Firms: An Institutional Analysis. The Social Science Journal

Website: www.redlands.edu

Contact: Jennifer Dobbs, [email protected]

Videoconferencing and Coronavirus

Aaron McArdle

CEO

RoomReady

"While Coronavirus is currently disrupting a lot of the globe, video conferencing is providing a much-needed solution for businesses that previously felt handcuffed. The ability to take the physical workplace to the digital environment is opening new operational doors while keeping employee health and safety at the forefront."

Individuals and businesses across the globe are concerned about the impact of Coronavirus and, as such, have begin implementing mandatory work-from-home policies that are disrupting normal day-to-day operations. As an expert in AV solutions and video conferencing, Aaron can speak to the rise of video conferencing resulting from the Coronavirus outbreak and how conferencing technology is helping companies prioritize employee safety without impacting productivity.

Website: www.roomready.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/aaron-mcardle-2955228

Contact: Grant Tucker, [email protected]

Human Behavior and Coronavirus

Assistant Professor of Organizational Behavior

INSEAD

"It is unlikely that purchasing handwipes, instant noodles or even face masks will keep people completely safe, but the science suggests that just purchasing these goods may help to keep them calm."

Andy Yap is a social and organizational psychologist, who has been published in leading scientific journals the world over. Perhaps most famous for developing the concept of 'the power stance' and his work in the field of body language, Andy has also published research into changes in human behavior triggered by a lack of control, such as in an economic downturn or the COVID-19 pandemic. Andy is available to comment on the unexpected changes in human behavior that the virus is triggering, in particular people's panic / bulk buying of functional items such as toilet tissue, and the implications for brands and retailers.

Professor Yap's research has been published in leading academic journals including Psychological Science, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Journal of Applied Psychology, Journal of Consumer Research, Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, and Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, as well as leading practitioner journals such as Harvard Business Review. His work has also been featured across a range of international media outlets including TIME, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, BBC, The Atlantic, Financial Times, NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corp.), The Business Times (Singapore), The Straits Times (Singapore) and the US National Public Radio.

Website: www.insead.edu

Contact: Jon Meakin, [email protected]

Tips for Entrepreneurial Women

Racheal Cook

Business Strategist and CEO

"If you are the smartest person in the room, find a bigger room. If people are always asking you for tips, then you are limiting your innovation and growth opportunity. Get new perspectives and push your comfort zone by connecting with women entrepreneurs that are either at your level or even higher."

March 8 is International Women's Day, and the theme for this year is #EachforEqual. Racheal could provide tips that women entrepreneurs can do to break into the top 12 percent of women-owned businesses without grinding for 80 hours a week.

Racheal's work has been featured on US Chamber of Commerce, Entrepreneur on Fire, Female Entrepreneur Association, The Mogul Mom, Smart Passive Income, and more. She's the author of the Amazon Best Sellers Fired Up & Focused, Your Business Sweet Spot, and is currently working on Promote Yourself to CEO launching in 2020.

Website: www.rachealcook.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/rachealcook

Contact: Alexa Lampasona, [email protected]

Babies and Sleep

Devon Clement

Newborn Care Specialist and Baby Sleep Coach

Happy Family After

Babies have habits, and often their habit – not their need – is to fall asleep with an adult's help. By trusting them to be smart enough to fall asleep on their own, and facilitating and supporting that, we are meeting their needs, and creating new habits. Most of the time, the baby is very calm when they eventually fall asleep, after winding down from their initial upset.

Sleep Awareness Week is on March 8-14, and there is one group of people who have the most trouble sleeping: new parents. Devon can provide tips to new parents, those expecting, and even their friends and family on how everyone can get better sleep with a new baby.

Website: www.happyfamilyafter.com

Contact: Alexa Lampasona, [email protected]

****************

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

*****************

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at [email protected]

7 GROUPS TO KNOW FOR COVERING WOMEN IN POLITICS. And yet, recent data shows male journalists dominate political coverage and quote female candidates just 28% of the time (compared to female political journalists, who quote women 42% of the time). As more women throw their hats into the ring for political office, equal and accurate representation of female voices becomes even more imperative. Here are seven organizations that can help: https://mediablog.prnewswire.com/2020/02/27/7-groups-to-know-for-covering-women-in-politics/ .

BLOG PROFILES: CAMPERVAN BLOGS. Each week, we feature blogs we love to follow. This week is all about campervans: https://mediablog.prnewswire.com/2020/03/02/campervan-life-blogs/ .

****************

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.

To contact ProfNet: [email protected] or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

SOURCE ProfNet

Related Links

http://www.profnet.com

