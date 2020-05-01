ProfNet Expert Alerts for May 1, 2020

NEW YORK, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

You can also submit a query to the hundreds of thousands of experts in our network

How to communicate brands

Creating a retail digital strategy

Cultivating brand affinity

Did Poaching Cause Pandemic?

5 Traditional Chinese Medicine Tips for Boosting Your Immune System

How to Emerge Financially Stronger Post-Covid-19

Quarantined With the Kids? Tips From a Children's Book Author

3 Canine Quarantine Companion Tips

5 Ways for Employees (and Leaders) to Thrive During the COVID-19 Crisis

Giving Back in COVID-19

2020 World Press Freedom Day & the Impacts of COVID-19

Blog Profiles: Running Blogs

How to communicate brands

Chip Miller

CEO

Miller Zell

"For today's top retailers, there is a key balance to strike between controlling costs and maximizing the in-store customer experience. In order to ensure in-store shoppers receive the right message about a brand, it's imperative that the brick-and-mortar's layout, design and operations are all working together to provide a unique and seamless experience that communicates the target message to a shopper."

As the CEO of a retail reinvention specialty firm, Chip Miller can discuss how retailers can communicate their brand to shoppers by effectively leveraging the in-store experience.

Website: www.millerzell.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/chip-miller-8469a21

Media contact: Elizabeth Edel, [email protected]

Creating a retail digital strategy

Patrick Neff

Miller Zell

https://www.linkedin.com/in/patrick-neff-34327473/

"One of the best ways to approach digital in physical retail is to answer one question: how can we connect people to the things that matter to them? Retailer's need to think of digital solutions in the way that adds the most value, convenience, and encourages loyalty through that connection. From strategy to execution to ongoing evolution, implementing digital into a store environment should always tie back to what customer experience a retailer is trying to create in that moment. Setting and forgetting is a sure-fire way to stifle digital ROI."

An expert on the intersection of digital solutions and customer experience, Patrick can dive into how today's top retailers can create a digital strategy that compliments their customer experience goals.

Website: www.millerzell.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/chip-miller-8469a21

Media contact: Elizabeth Edel, [email protected]

Cultivating brand affinity

Ron Lutz

Chief Retail Officer

Miller Zell

"In an ever-changing marketplace, staying relevant as a brick-and-mortar has become exceedingly challenging. Customers' expectations are evolving quickly and it's up to the retailer to continue to deliver fresh experiences that make the trip in-store worthwhile. By carefully evaluating the right data and ensuring emotional intelligence is at the heart of all efforts, retailers have the opportunity to create a customer-friendly experience that is effective from start to finish."

A retail veteran with over 20 years' experience working directly with national retailers, Ron can explore how retailers can cultivate brand affinity among its shoppers by delivering the right customer experience in-store.

Website: www.millerzell.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ronwlutz10/

Media contact: Elizabeth Edel, [email protected]

Did Poaching Cause Pandemic?

Dr. Nicole Benjamin-Fink

Founder

Conservation Beyond Borders

"COVID-19 is a direct spillover of the illegal wildlife trade. The most trafficked mammal in the world transmitted COVID-19 to humans, and yet most people do not know what a pangolin looks like."

Dr. Nicole is the founder and director of Conservation Beyond Borders. Her goals are twofold: (1) Shape conservation strategies and tactics, and (2) Establish a network of colleges in order to transcend regional conservation effectiveness beyond political borders. Nicole's research focuses on the global poaching crisis, wildlife crime, and the link between the illegal wildlife trade and human trafficking. Nicole applied Bayesian Theory and Game Theory to create mathematical models that predict ecological uncertainty. Her models are used to understand the trade-offs between wildlife needs and stakeholders' objectives in order to optimize wildlife decision-making in complex, real-world contexts when there are limited data and resources. Her publications focus on maximizing informed decision-making concerning endangered species, and the human-wildlife conflict. Visit www.conservationbeyondborders.org.

Website: www.conservationbeyondborders.org

Contact: Michelle Tennant Nicholson, [email protected]

5 Traditional Chinese Medicine Tips for Boosting Your Immune System

Susan Shane, L.Ac.

Licensed acupuncturist, author

Hand Energetics

"It's imperative to keep your immunity vital. According to Traditional Chinese Medicine, 100 diseases are caused by wind. The wind could be from the external environment if it's really damp, cold, or windy outside. Or, the wind could be from the interior, inside of your body where there are sudden changes. Say you suddenly get a tickle in your throat. The beauty of this is that Traditional Chinese Medicine has some tips to keep your immunity strong. 1) Wear a scarf to protect pathogens from entering your neck, nose, or mouth. 2) Make a vegetable soup. Cook with garlic and scallions, and add in spices so that your body stays warm and strong. 3) Avoid damp foods such as dairy or processed, sugary foods. 4) Stay hydrated. 5) Try to get 7 – 8 hours of sleep a night."

Susan Shane graduated magna cum laude from Emperor's College of Traditional Oriental Medicine in Los Angeles, CA and has been a California and nationally licensed acupuncturist since 1994. She is the designer and primary mover of a series of powerful, accessible wellness tools: the Hand Energetics™ program and "Vitality Fusion: a Comparative, Interactive Survey of Western, Chinese, and Ayurvedic Medicine," which includes the ExAIRcise™ approach to physical movement. Besides her master's in acupuncture and Chinese herbology, she holds a B.A. in theater arts and dance. Susan has participated as a longstanding member of the Community Advisory Board at the Scripps Center for Integrative Medicine in La Jolla, CA and has completed postgraduate studies in gynecology with Dr. Yitian Ni. She has been a wellness lecturer at college campuses and corporations, such as University of California San Diego, Chuao Chocolatier, and Qualcomm. The Financial News Network featured Susan on their "American Entrepreneur" segment and she has been interviewed by or written articles for New Body, Men's Guide to Fashion, Mature Health, and Mantra magazines. Her professional affiliations are with the American Association of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine and California State Oriental Medical Association. She has also belonged to the National Sports Acupuncture Association, Aerobics and Fitness Association of America and the International Association of Yoga Therapists. Susan is passionate about teaching others how to be vital and healthy. She looks to empower her audience with personalized tools and techniques that can give everyone a new pathway to optimal health — one in which they are in full control. She currently lives with her husband and the family vizsla, Amber, in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.Handenergetics.com and www.VitalityFusion.com.

Online Press Kit: www.susanshane.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.handenergetics.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

How to Emerge Financially Stronger Post-Covid-19

Gideon Drucker

Certified Financial Planner

Drucker Wealth

"We can't control a lot right now. Our day-to-day lives. Our work. Maybe even our health...it's all scary to think about," Gideon says. "And as we all know, we definitely can't control what's going on in the stock market. So let's make sure that we're controlling the areas of our life and our finances that we can. 1) Know that having a portfolio is not the same as having a plan: A true financial plan takes into account your spending habits, your savings rate, your dynamic tax bracket, your goals, and your investments to answer one continuously evolving question: Are you on the right financial track? Your investment portfolios are probably in rough shape as the markets fluctuate, but having a comprehensive plan will allow you to see the forest through the trees and realize that nothing has changed in your family's roadmap just because the market is correcting. 2) Know that you have different buckets of money for different goals: Money has purpose and should be treated with the intentionality it deserves. Having a Three-Bucket Plan (Now, Soon, Later) ensures that you are well positioned for the uncertainties of tomorrow because you have accounted for the different phases of life & their varying time horizons. Devising your own three-bucket plan means knowing that some assets are meant to let you sleep at night, some are geared towards generating income in the near term, and some are designed to grow aggressively for 20+ years.. The numbers change over time. The buckets don't. 3) Know that nothing has changed for you as a long-term investor. The market right now is EXTREMELY volatile...and that understandably causes fear! We all just need to hold onto one truth: Market volatility is normal, and so are market corrections! In fact, volatility is the price we pay for long term higher gains. Understanding this historic and undeniable fact will give you the fortitude and the faith to keep holding on...which is the single best decision you can make for your financial future right now. After all, we don't know which direction the next 25% market change will be…but we're crystal clear on the next 100%."

Gideon Drucker, Certified Financial Planner, is a third-generation advisor at his family's NYC wealth management firm, Drucker Wealth. A Forbes Next Gen Advisor, Gideon is the Founder and Director of the firm's Wealth Builder Division. He is the author of the new book "How to Avoid HENRY Syndrome: Financial Strategies to Own Your Future." HENRY stands for High Earner, Not Rich Yet. He developed the HENRY Syndrome™ suite of services to educate and empower young professionals, newlyweds, and young families to make smart financial decisions for their futures. Learn more at www.DruckerWealth.com.

Online Press Kit: www.gideondrucker.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.DruckerWealth.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Quarantined With the Kids? Tips From a Children's Book Author.

Katy McQuaid

Author, leadership consultant

McQuaid Corporate Performance, LLC

"1) Pamper yourself and your pets: Nothing feels better than a warm bath, brushing your hair, and getting ready for bed early. 2) Cook dinner and do the dishes together: Who says your pets can't join the fun? 3) Play a game of follow-the-leader through the living room: Kids, parents, and pets are encouraged to participate. 4) Work on a puzzle together: It's a great way to collaborate and work as a team.

5) Snuggle up with a pile of books: Whether reading alone or with your pet, it is special."

Author and leadership consultant Katy McQuaid spent more than three decades in the CIA, including 12 years living abroad. Her work in communities all over the world and the endearing, unconditional love of her four-legged muse Grace inspired her to write the "Everybody Loves Grace" series of illustrated books. Parents, kids of all ages, executives, and organizational leaders hail the series as a beacon of hope and inspiration for anyone navigating change or challenging circumstances.

Katy is the founder of McQuaid Corporate Performance, LLC and a graduate of Penn State University where she attended on a full scholarship, lettered all four years as a swimmer, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance. She is also a graduate of the Vanguard Executive Development Program at Duke University and the Pinnacle Executive Leader Program at Kellogg's School of Management. Katy's goal is to support people and organizations in experiencing successful, meaningful, and empowered transformations.

Katy was the first female Senior Executive in the CIA's Logistics Career Service as well as the first Senior Executive Support Officer in the South Asia War Theater (and the first and only female to date in the position). She also held a key Support Officer position during the transition of US intelligence activities from one city to another in one of the largest European offices. Katy served as an Elder at Pathways Church in Denver, Colorado and currently serves as Chair of the Dorcas Aid America Board of Directors. Learn more at www.EverybodyLovesGrace.com.

Online Press Kit: katymcquaid.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.everybodylovesgrace.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

3 Canine Quarantine Companion Tips

Carol Novello

Founder

Mutual Rescue

"1) Teach Your Dog Recall: Recall training teaches your dog to come when you call. This is an incredibly important "trick" for your dog to know, as it can be lifesaving if he or she were ever to get loose and run towards a busy road. There are tons of resources online, so use this time in quarantine to dig in. You can practice it anywhere, including your living room!

2) Create Indoor Exercise Time: Use stairs if you have them, or set up an indoor obstacle course for your pooch. Get creative with fun ways to exercise your dog indoors, then document and share on social media. Your animal-loving friends are probably looking for fun pandemic pet ideas, too.

3) Make a Hollow Toy Into a Treat: Keep your dog occupied and happy after a fun day of indoor play (or while you're busy fulfilling your remote working or quarantine parenting duties) by filling a hollow toy with peanut butter or canned pumpkin and freezing it. Share the frozen treat with pups and watch how much they love it."

Carol Novello is the founder of Mutual Rescue™ and author of "Mutual Rescue: How Adopting a Homeless Animal Can Save You, Too" (new in paperback, April 2020). Mutual Rescue is a national initiative that highlights the connection between people and pets in order to inspire and support life-saving efforts in communities across the nation and world. Mutual Rescue's first short film, "Eric & Peety," went viral around the globe and has been viewed more than 100 million times. A former senior software executive at Intuit, Carol served as president of Humane Society Silicon Valley for nearly a decade and earned her MBA from Harvard Business School. She is proud to include several rescue animals in her family. Visit www.MutualRescue.org.

Online Press Kit: mutualrescue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.MutualRescue.org

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

5 Ways for Employees (and Leaders) to Thrive During the COVID-19 Crisis

Dr. Anita Sanchez

Author, transformational leadership consultant

Dr. Anita Sanchez

"1) Breathe: Breathing is the first (and easiest) place to turn when you need control. It is a fundamental skill in performance and recovery. There are different breathing techniques for different situations. 2) Rest: In a demanding work environment, executives and their teams are required to be in a high-energy state throughout the work performance time. This means we must consciously choose to shift into a recovery process whenever the opportunity arises. 3) Water: "Mini wiconi" in Lakota language means "Water is life." When we are wrapped up in stress and the busyness of the day, we often forget that keeping hydrated is essential to survival and a must to thrive. 4) Nutrition: Moving from one virtual meeting to another and kicking out your work in between means that we often reach for a quick energy boost — i.e., soda, chips, baked goods. These are not the nutrition that will provide your body with real fuel to help your brain and other body parts to function. 5) Community: Whether you are an introvert or an extrovert, all human beings need human connection to thrive. In this time of social distancing, we are asked to be in solidarity with our work colleagues, family, and friends by maintaining six feet of distance between us. However, social distancing doesn't mean separation or isolation from others. Reach out, and stay connected."

Anita Sanchez, Ph.D., Aztec and Mexican-American, is a transformational leadership consultant, speaker, coach and author of the international best-selling book, "The Four Sacred Gifts: Indigenous Wisdom for Modern Times," available in paperback, hardcover, e-book, and audiobook from Simon & Schuster. She bridges indigenous teachings with the latest science to inspire and equip women and men to enjoy meaningful, empowered lives and careers. With four decades of experience coaching and training executives and their teams in dozens of Fortune 500 companies, governmental groups and non-governmental agencies, Anita is an established leader in global organizational change initiatives. She is a member of the Transformational Leadership Council with luminaries such as Jack Canfield, Marianne Williamson and John Gray, as well as the Association of Transformational Leaders, the Evolutionary Business Council, and serves on the Boards of the Bioneers organization and the Pachamama Alliance. Anita holds a Ph.D. in organizational development from the University of Colorado, Denver. She resides in the mountains outside of Boulder, CO with her husband and youngest son. For more information and to download the free song that is based on the book, visit www.FourSacredGifts.com. For information on Anita's diversity, inclusion, and unconscious bias training, see consulting website www.SanchezTennis.com.

Online Press Kit: anitasanchez.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.FourSacredGifts.com and www.SanchezTennis.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

Giving Back in COVID-19

Tina Nicole

Creative Director, CEO

Nathan Anthony Furniture

"It's times like these when we all need to step up and do whatever we can to make sure our caregivers are safe and protected. For those who are not in a position to donate, the best thing we can all do as a nation is #STAYHOME."

Tina Nicole is an award-winning LA furniture designer, creative entrepreneur, and author. Her new art book and memoir, "DREAM DESIGN DISRUPT," combines striking art with Tina's personal story of persevering through struggles to achieve international acclaim. A visually stunning memoir, it encourages readers to find inspiration in the beauty around them and forge the life of their dreams.

Tina is Creative Director and CEO of Nathan Anthony Furniture, a company she and her husband Khai Mai founded in 2005. Their mission is to create beautiful, unforgettable furnishings that light up the room; delight the hearts of others with new fabrications, sculptured shapes and artful touches; excel at craftsmanship and construction; operate from a space of love and gratitude; and craft responsibly in Southern California.

Tina holds a Juris Doctor Degree from Loyola Law School, a bachelor's degree in English from UCLA, and an Associate of Arts Degree in merchandise marketing management from Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. She sits on the Board of Directors for the Burbank Youth Vocal Arts Foundation. Memberships include the California Bar Association, Female Founders Collective, Women's Leadership Development Network (WithIt), The International Society of Furniture Designers and The Sustainable Furnishings Council. In her free time she enjoys travel, window shopping, visiting museums and cathedrals, live theater, beach cruising, working out, poetry, writing, dancing, painting, and creating things. Her volunteer work includes the performing arts program at Burbank High School, and delivering or cooking food for Ascencia: Lifting People out of Homelessness in Glendale, CA. She lives with her husband and son in Burbank. Learn more at www.lovenathananthony.com.

Online Press Kit: tinanicole.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.lovenathananthony.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

2020 World Press Freedom Day & the Impacts of COVID-19. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The World Press Freedom Conference has been rescheduled to October 18-20, 2020, to minimize costs and risks to those attending. At a time when access to accurate and regular information has never been more essential, press freedom is particularly vital.

BLOG PROFILES: running management BLOGS.

