ProfNet Expert Alerts for May 15, 2020

Businesses Struggle During Pandemic, Yet Illegal Poaching Thrives

5 Tips to Lighten Your Emotional Load During the Pandemic and Recovery

Employee Assistance Programs and Mental Health

Aviation litigation

How and why the COVID-19 pandemic affects higher education

COVID-19 meat supply crisis and pivoting sustainable meat distribution

Slack for Writers: Why Join, How to Use It, and 11 Groups to Sign up For

Blog Profiles: Animal Crossing Blogs

Dr. Nicole Benjamin-Fink

Founder

Conservation Beyond Borders

"For many, it's been a time of hardship and pain. Businesses are awaiting an uncertain fate. And yet, the business of killing endangered animals continues to be very lucrative; valued upwards of 20 billion USD annually, it is one of the five most profitable global crimes."

Dr. Nicole is the founder and director of Conservation Beyond Borders. Her goals are twofold: (1) Shape conservation strategies and tactics, and (2) Establish a network of colleges in order to transcend regional conservation effectiveness beyond political borders. Nicole's research focuses on the global poaching crisis, wildlife crime, and the link between the illegal wildlife trade and human trafficking. Nicole applied Bayesian Theory and Game Theory to create mathematical models that predict ecological uncertainty. Her models are used to understand the trade-offs between wildlife needs and stakeholders' objectives in order to optimize wildlife decision-making in complex, real-world contexts when there are limited data and resources. Her publications focus on maximizing informed decision-making concerning endangered species, and the human-wildlife conflict. Visit www.conservationbeyondborders.org.

Website: www.conservationbeyondborders.org

Contact: Michelle Tennant Nicholson, [email protected]

Robert DeLaurentis

"Peace Pilot," author, Navy Gulf War veteran, founder

Citizen of the World for the World

"1) Build yourself a sanctuary. Whether during quarantine or as you navigate both the new opportunities and uncertainties that come next, you need a quiet, clean, peaceful, and drama-free environment where you can check in with yourself, get grounded, and come back to a baseline of inner calm. Find a room or a nook where you can create this for yourself — a place where you can find silence and be open to what the Universe has for you. Don't overthink it. Instead, focus on removing distractions and easing your resistance to being open. 2) Rally the right team. How many of your friends do you feel really support you and your life goals? I used to have a large group of friends, but many of them seemed to suck my energy dry and leave me depleted, while other simply seemed neutral or indifferent. I left many of these relationships behind to make room for the new people that I would attract that were in better alignment with me and more uplifting. 3) Let go of self-judgment. We all have that voice in our head that makes negative comments and tells us what we "should" do. Give yourself a break. You need all the support you can get, and that includes being your own cheerleader at every opportunity. It's called "self-love" and may be the most important thing any of us learn on the planet as souls having a human experience. 4) Find a mentor. It's difficult to see your own situation when you are down in the trenches. You need someone who has faced similar challenges and can guide you over or around them, depending on the situation. This person will have perspective that you don't. Find the best person you can get. It might cost you some money, but it will be well worth it and will pay off many times over. 5) Embrace a new world. Take action and embrace the new life that citizens of the world are currently presented. It's the Universe's way of shaking things up and giving us new opportunities to grow. To do this, we must sometimes push past our own (or others') considerable resistance."

"Peace Pilot" Robert DeLaurentis is an aviation circumnavigator, author, speaker, pilot, real estate entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Navy Gulf War veteran. He is the founder of the "Citizen of the World for the World" global peace movement to connect humanity through the wonder of flight and the power of courageous action. His latest books include "Peace Pilot: To the Ends of the Earth and Beyond" (coming 2021) and the children's book "The Little Plane that Could." Learn more at Learn more at www.PoleToPoleFlight.com.

Online Press Kit: www.robertdelaurentis.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.PoleToPoleFlight.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, [email protected]

Greg DeLapp

CEO

Employee Assistance Professionals Organization (EAPA)

"Today more than ever, employee assistance programs are the cornerstones of business continuity, particularly as workforces adjust to the "new normal." A programmatic approach to managing stress and improving resilience – and delivered via on-demand telehealth platforms, which is critical as employees shelter in place - should be key components in any business plan - as important to a company's bottom line and its day-to-day operations as its technology."

DeLapp is available to talk about employee assistance programs, mental health, behavioral health, wellness, and work-life balance – particularly as these issues relate to COVID-19.

Website: www.eapassn.org

www.eapa.org

Media contact: Charles Epstein, [email protected]

Robert A. Clifford

Founder and Senior Partner

Clifford Law Offices

"Aviation accident claims can involve complex laws and regulations that may make it more difficult for victims to receive compensation. The Montreal Convention, for example, introduced a two-tier liability system that is helpful for accident victims. After the passing of the Convention in 1999, aviation accident victims involved in international flights no longer must prove willful neglect of the air carrier to obtain compensation. Instead, carriers are strictly liable for damages up to $100,000. The goal of the rule was to reduce the timeline of litigation for victims."

Robert A. Clifford is the Lead Counsel in the U.S. federal district court litigation involving the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302's Boeing 737 Max8 jet on March 10, 2019, in Ethiopia. He is currently representing more than 67 people worldwide in regard to this incident. Clifford has represented those injured or killed in every major commercial airline crash in the U.S. in the last three decades. He is the Founder and Partner at Clifford Law Offices, an award-winning personal injury law firm in Chicago, Illinois and his firm was named Aviation Law Firm of the Year in 2020 by ALM and The National Trial Lawyers. His firm has represented victims of aircraft disasters around the world. His firm has a distinguished reputation for managing complex litigation arising from commercial and private air disasters. He was featured in the March 2020 issue of Chicago Magazine, "The Man Who's Taking on Boeing?"

Website: www.cliffordlaw.com

Media contact: Rachel Baker, [email protected]

Raafat Zaini

Research Scientist of Social Science & Policy Studies

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)

"Colleges and universities across the country face the threat of closing for good, or end up merging with another institution to stay afloat. Common reasons why institutions are forced into these positions include internal organizational and economic issues, like their inability to keep up with rapid growth, poor management by decision-makers, and friction between faculty and administration while institutional decisions are made. COVID-19 is exacerbating these issues, including prohibiting colleges from growing adequately, providing support to the faculty, staff, and administration, and rising debt due to the commitments in capital investments for facility construction projects. While there's no quick fix to these problems, there are positive ways colleges can massage their internal structure and economics and minimize the risk of closure or a merger, such as slowing down growth, including lowering the amount of students accepted; encouraging a more equal exchange of ideas between faculty and administration during decision-making; and increasing tolerance for organizational dissent among faculty and administration when it comes to impactful institutional decisions. Keeping pace with these tough economic times and providing support to a campus community can help increase an institution's chances for a strong future."

Zaini can speak to how and why the COVID-19 pandemic affects higher education, particularly: colleges' growth; the pressure behind making unilateral administrative decisions and the friction between faculty and administration about how to run an institution; the struggle to support faculty, staff, and administration; and the rising debt due to the commitments in capital investments for facility construction projects.

Zaini has been published in Management Communication Quarterly, Organizational Dissent Dynamics in Universities: Simulations With a System Dynamics Model, and Organizational Dissent Dynamics: A Conceptual Framework. Zaini is a member of the System Dynamics Society and the Academy of Management.

Website: www.wpi.edu

Media contact: Jessica Messier, [email protected]

Ariane Daguin

CEO and Founder

D'Artagnan

www.dartagnan.com

Kellyn Curtis, [email protected]

"Times like these show our interconnectedness – without restaurants, purveyors like us need to reinvent ourselves to survive. Without purveyors, farmers and processors cannot survive. Without farmers, nobody can survive. That's why as an industry, we need to come together and support each other and protect the supply chain – by doing so, I believe we'll come back even stronger than before."

Ariane can speak to the possible the impact and implications of temporary meat processing plants shutdowns on commodity meat, as well as what she's seeing from her side as a smaller purveyor that is committed to free-range, natural production and sustainable, humane farming practices. For 35 years, Ariane has worked closely with a network of independent farmers, ranchers and processing facilities to ensure food raised right is brought to American tables. In recent weeks, Ariane has pivoted her business model from restaurant sales – which prior to the pandemic accounted for 75% of business – to address the 500% spike in demand from retail and e-commerce. Some ways she's been adapting: - Leveraging restaurant delivery infrastructure and trucks to provide a free local delivery service to the Northeast - Introducing a range of new, home cook-friendly products and cuts to the e-commerce platform - Established a relief fund in partnership with Farm Aid to help small farmers in need - Donated 44,000 pounds of meat to support hunger relief efforts in New Jersey

She is a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Specialty Food Association and Bon Appetit magazine. She has been named by NJBIZ as Best 50 Women in Business, one of the "Most Creative People in Business of 2014" by Fast Company, "Who's Who of Food and Beverage in America," by The James Beard Foundation. She has been a board member of the French-American Chamber of Commerce and a City Harvest Food Board Member of the James Beard Awards Committee. She is fluent in French.

