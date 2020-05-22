ProfNet Expert Alerts for May 22, 2020

NEW YORK, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

You can also submit a query to the hundreds of thousands of experts in our network

Benefits of Autonomous Vehicles

The Future of Retail

Impact of Air Quality on Human Health

Global Engagement During Crises

Find Peace With Money Even When Things Feel out of Control

3 Ways to Help Nonprofits You Love

3 Things to Consider When Purchasing a Security System

Protect Wildlife to Prevent the Next Pandemic

Laid Off? Financial Advisor's 5 Steps You Should Take Today

Pandemic Business Skills: Practice the Art of Listening

Tap Into Resilience to Meet the Challenges of Massive Disruption

3 Ways Women of 2020 Can Continue the Legacy of the Suffragettes

Media Insider

Blog Profiles: Nursing Blogs

Benefits of Autonomous Vehicles

Bill Taylor

Managing Director, kVA by UL

UL

"Autonomous vehicles solve lots of problems with the so-called 'last mile' of delivery. The economics of home delivery already favor autonomous systems to provide the final shipment to your door. But with Covid-19 there's another advantage: reduced human contact with the delivered goods -- be they groceries or pizzas or packages -- and hopefully fewer opportunities for contact-based transmission of the virus. Autonomous delivery vehicles are very real, and are already being used in field tests. It's just a matter of time until they become part of the landscape."

Due to current need to social distance due to COVID-19, there is a need to address safety challenges for autonomous contactless deliveries. The concept of autonomous vehicle technology used for contactless deliveries today for groceries, meals and medical supplies is gaining traction. Although self-driving car companies have paused on-road testing in the U.S., as it is not considered an essential business, pivoting to deliveries allows them back on the road to gather more data. Bill Taylor is able to address: Significance of autonomous contactless deliveries, safety control systems complexities as vehicles become more connected, autonomous and capable, safety dependencies on software, testing needs necessary for functional safety to help ensure that software functions are executed reliably, and the application of standardized safety best-practices can help to prevent autonomous vehicle errors. Taylor is also able to discuss the importance of advising, evaluating and certifying the functional safety aspects of products and systems to address functional safety challenges. In addition, he can share examples of how UL serves the automotive functional safety community by actively participating in automotive standards writing for electric vehicles (EV), electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), safety of the intended functionality (SOTIF), cybersecurity and autonomous vehicles.

Website: https://www.kvausa.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/bill-taylor-b85a187

Media contact: Steven Brewster

The Future of Retail

Xin Zhao

Professor, Business and Marketing

University of Redlands

"The future of retail—storefront and online—depends on many factors including the rapidly and continually changing effects of the virus on the economy."

Dr. Zhao can specifically speak to questions concerning the future of retail. What is selling in this pandemic? What goods and services are essential and what are not? Who will emerge less impacted by the end of the pandemic? Who will not? Will online retailing stay as strong as now? What will large retailing space look like after reopening? Would we see Zombie Malls? Retail industry's outlook if the virus ends before summer, before fall, or longer?

Zhao is fluent in Mandarin.

Website: www.redlands.edu

Media contact: Jennifer Dobbs

Impact of Air Quality on Human Health

Dr. Marilyn Black

Vice president and senior technical advisor, Underwriters Laboratories

Chemical Insights

"Children spend over 85% of their time in their homes and schools where the indoor air quality is influenced not only by outdoor pollutants that find their way inside, but also by sources of PM2.5 and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) coming from cooking-related activities, cleaning product use and even emissions from building materials and furniture," said Dr. Black. "Our research offers insights on solutions to combat the effects of those pollutants among sensitive groups."

Dr. Black can discuss pollutant exposures, air quality and the impact on human health. Most recently, Dr. Black and team published a research report alongside Duke that focused on the influence of outdoor and indoor air pollution on asthmatic children. This study is the first to document that physiological improvements occur in children's small airways when air filters designed to trap ambient fine particulate matter are in use.

Dr. Black and her team of researchers at Chemical Insights are focused on the following initiatives: 3D Printing: Evaluating current and future additive manufacturing techniques and the effects of their pollutant releases on human health; Flame Retardants and Furniture Flammability: Assessing flame retardant exposure levels, routes of exposure, and flammability characteristics of residential furniture constructed with different materials and flame retardants; Global Air Pollution: Identifying chemical and particle sources of pollution in different countries and measuring human exposure routes to advance solutions for improving health outcomes; Chemical Exposure: Determining the sources and influence of indoor and outdoor pollutant exposure from consumer products on acute and chronic health impacts She and team have recently have had research reports publish in medical journals including JAMA Pediatrics, a journal of the American Medical Association. You can access all here: https://chemicalinsights.org/resources/library

Website: https://chemicalinsights.org

www.linkedin.com/in/marilyn-black-97420214

Media contact: Erica England

Global Engagement During Crises

Dr. Jennifer Clinton

President and CEO

Cultural Vistas

"There have been crises before that have halted movement, but not quite to this scale. I think the greatest opportunity that will emerge from this will come in the areas of equity and access to global education, engagement and collaboration. Work-based, global learning opportunities are no longer a 'nice-to-have.' They are a must. Too many people are left out of opportunities to study, work and travel abroad because of the physical and financial barriers. As we all pivot to virtual work and engagement, the playing field in some ways becomes more level. At the same time, the wide-ranging economic effects of the pandemic will undoubtedly create further divides in our society. The need to ensure access to these cross-cultural learning opportunities to students and people of all backgrounds is greater than ever, and there's considerable opportunity for our field to broaden its impact."

Jennifer can discuss all things international: foreign policy, international relations, public diplomacy, global higher education, State Department, and global mobility. She can also speak about careers and leadership: internships, skill development, challenges facing women business leaders, professional development, intercultural competencies, nonprofit management, executive leadership, career guidance, D&I, career preparation and guidance, and employee engagement.

Jennifer is an accomplished Senior Executive with more than 20 years of success across the non-profit, government relations, telecommunications, and education industries. She has extensive experience in strategic business development and turnaround management. She has led major organization-wide initiatives including strategic planning and implementation, communications, corporate positioning, brand development, regulatory compliance, community engagement, data and analytics, talent management, and HR.

www.linkedin.com/in/jennifer-clinton-91a5b05

Website: www.culturalvistas.org

Media contact: Anthony Naglieri

Find Peace With Money Even When Things Feel out of Control

Ken Honda

Author

Ken Honda

"There is another way of living your life, especially around money. Clear the fog of anxiety around financial issues. Worry is not good for your health, and you can be free from financial worries. When you feel more relaxed about money, you can trust your future more."

Money and happiness expert Ken Honda is a best-selling self-development author in Japan, with book sales surpassing seven million copies since 2001. His latest book is called "Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace With Your Money" (June 4, 2019, Simon & Schuster). Ken studied law at Waseda University in Tokyo and entered the Japanese workforce as a business consultant and investor. Ken's financial expertise comes from owning and managing several businesses, including an accounting company, a management consulting firm, and a venture capital corporation. His writings bridge the topics of finance and self-help, focusing on creating and generating personal wealth and happiness through deeper self-honesty. Ken provides ongoing support through mentoring programs, business seminars, therapeutic workshops, and correspondence courses. Ken is the first person from Japan to be voted into the Transformational Leadership Council, a group of personal and professional development leaders. He is fluent in Japanese and English; lived in Boston, Massachusetts for two years; and currently resides in Tokyo, Japan. Learn more at KenHonda.com.

Online Press Kit: www.kenhonda.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.KenHonda.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant

3 Ways to Help Nonprofits You Love

Bob Bryant

Chief Technology Officer

Mission K9 Rescue

"1) Donate. 2) Share on social media. 3) Invite friends to participate."

Bob Bryant is the chief technology officer of Mission K9 Rescue, an animal welfare group dedicated solely to rescuing, reuniting, rehoming, repairing, and rehabilitating American working dogs. Since 2013, the group has provided a wide array of services to working dogs in an effort to offer them a comfortable and peaceful retirement. Mission K9 focuses on retrieving dogs both from overseas and national shelter situations where they are suffering without proper care or medical attention. Their work has been featured numerous times in the national media, including appearances on "America with Eric Bolling" and "Pit Bulls & Parolees." Learn more at www.MissionK9Rescue.org.

Online Press Kit: www.missionk9rescue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.MissionK9Rescue.org

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs

3 Things to Consider When Purchasing a Security System

Joe Anderson

Founder

Reflex Protect

"Before purchasing a security system: 1) Do your research. Ask family, friends and coworkers what they use and like, and read reviews. In addition, many police crime-prevention units and fire departments have alarm specialists who you can connect with for advice. 2) It's very important to go with a reputable company. When an alarm sounds, you want to be completely assured that your system is going to function as it should. 3) Remember, this is a long-term investment for your home. You don't need to break the bank, but you also don't want to go with bottom of the barrel. At the end of the day, a system that provides daily peace of mind and is a deterrent to would-be criminals is the goal."

In 1993, on a Thursday just before 3 p.m., Joe Anderson was in a deposition when a gunman entered his former law firm Pettit & Martin in San Francisco. That day, nine of Joe's friends and colleagues lost their lives. Joe was shocked, in a state of disbelief. In the following years, Columbine, Sandy Hook, and The Pulse nightclub shootings all occurred, and all Joe could think was "How can we stop this from ever happening again?" So, when his friend, co-founder and inventor Steve came to him with the idea for the Reflex Protect® product, he thought, "I wish this had been in the receptionist's hands 25 years earlier; it might have changed everything." Reflex Protect® is a safety company dedicated to providing highly effective non-lethal products and training for where you live, work, worship, and play. In short, it's a highly effective yet non-violent alternative for violent situations. Learn more at www.ReflexProtect.com.

Website: www.ReflexProtect.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant

Protect Wildlife to Prevent the Next Pandemic

Dr. Nicole Benjamin-Fink

Founder

Conservation Beyond Borders

"We, as a global society, have a responsibility to act to defend our wildlife. Inaction will result in the next pandemic."

Dr. Nicole is the founder and director of Conservation Beyond Borders. Her goals are twofold: (1) Shape conservation strategies and tactics, and (2) Establish a network of colleges in order to transcend regional conservation effectiveness beyond political borders. Nicole's research focuses on the global poaching crisis, wildlife crime, and the link between the illegal wildlife trade and human trafficking. Nicole applied Bayesian Theory and Game Theory to create mathematical models that predict ecological uncertainty. Her models are used to understand the trade-offs between wildlife needs and stakeholders' objectives in order to optimize wildlife decision-making in complex, real-world contexts when there are limited data and resources. Her publications focus on maximizing informed decision-making concerning endangered species, and the human-wildlife conflict. Visit www.conservationbeyondborders.org.

Website: www.conservationbeyondborders.org

Contact: Michelle Tennant Nicholson

Laid Off? Financial Advisor's 5 Steps You Should Take Today

Stephanie Mackara

Author, finance expert, JD, CDFA

Stephanie Mackara

"1) Understand your flows. How much do your essentials actually cost you each month? 2) Once you are clear on what your carrying costs are, eliminate everything else. 3) This one pains me, but if you are paying into your 401(k), your kids' 529s, or other savings accounts, now may be a time to pause your savings. 4) Can any of your current expenses be delayed? Contact all of your providers and ask if they can work with you: mortgage, rent, insurance, car payments, etc. 5) Are there expenses you can eliminate? Cable, recurring subscriptions, gas, etc. Now is the time to dig deep and clearly define needs versus wants so you can get lean."

Stephanie W. Mackara, JD, CDFA™, is President & Principal Wealth Advisor of Charleston Investment Advisors, LLC. A financial socialization expert, Stephanie is a wife, mother, and author of the new book "Money Minded Families." She teaches people that financial wellness begins with your mindset, not your bank account. Learn more at www.moneymindedfamilies.org and www.charlestoninvestmentadvisors.com.

Online Press Kit: www.stephaniemackara.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.moneymindedfamilies.org and www.charlestoninvestmentadvisors.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon

Pandemic Business Skills: Practice the Art of Listening

Dr. Anita Sanchez

Author, transformational leadership consultant

Dr. Anita Sanchez

"Listening is a basic business skill. It's a requirement for achieving healthy working relationships. And during the pandemic, it has proven to be the greatest gift you can give yourself and your team."

Anita Sanchez, Ph.D., Aztec and Mexican-American, is a transformational leadership consultant, speaker, coach and author of the international best-selling book, "The Four Sacred Gifts: Indigenous Wisdom for Modern Times," available in paperback, hardcover, e-book, and audiobook from Simon & Schuster. She bridges indigenous teachings with the latest science to inspire and equip women and men to enjoy meaningful, empowered lives and careers. With four decades of experience coaching and training executives and their teams in dozens of Fortune 500 companies, governmental groups and non-governmental agencies, Anita is an established leader in global organizational change initiatives. She is a member of the Transformational Leadership Council with luminaries such as Jack Canfield, Marianne Williamson and John Gray, as well as the Association of Transformational Leaders, the Evolutionary Business Council, and serves on the Boards of the Bioneers organization and the Pachamama Alliance. Anita holds a Ph.D. in organizational development from the University of Colorado, Denver. She resides in the mountains outside of Boulder, CO with her husband and youngest son. For more information and to download the free song that is based on the book, visit www.FourSacredGifts.com. For information on Anita's diversity, inclusion, and unconscious bias training, see consulting website www.SanchezTennis.com.

Online Press Kit: anitasanchez.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.FourSacredGifts.com and www.SanchezTennis.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon

Tap Into Resilience to Meet the Challenges of Massive Disruption

Adam Markel

Author, resilience expert

Adam Markel

"Times like these require us to cultivate and practice greater levels of resilience and self-care. It means doubling down on your resilience rituals, committing at a deeper level to show up for yourself (mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually) and to fully utilize and embrace the unique opportunities that are in front of you."

Bestselling author, keynote speaker and resilience expert Adam Markel inspires leaders to tap the power of resilience to meet the challenges of massive disruption — for themselves and their organizations. Adam is author of the #1 Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Los Angeles Times, and Publisher's Weekly best-seller, "Pivot: The Art & Science of Reinventing Your Career and Life." Learn more at www.AdamMarkel.com.

Online Press Kit: www.adammarkel.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.AdamMarkel.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs

3 Ways Women of 2020 Can Continue the Legacy of the Suffragettes

Kimberly Faith

Author, systems thinking expert

Kimberly Faith

"There are three key leverage points to drive significant change during this window of time. They are: 1) Focus on bringing men into the conversation — Many are already doing so. … 2) Focus on the 'structures driving behavior' — Initiatives driving conversations around issues like pay equity are vitally important. The unintended consequence of structures we have considered to be 'the way things are done' is they are unconsciously driving inequality. … 3) Focus on individual change AND collective change — The sobering reality is many women still have deeply ingrained mindsets hidden in the subconscious from past generations which are impacting us today — mindsets being passed on to our daughters and the young women we mentor. We have unconsciously become a partner in keeping the old narrative alive — the one we are so adamant about changing. This window of time is a game changing opportunity to invest as much attention — or more — to our internal story as we are the external one. We would not wear our grandmother's clothes today, so why are we still wearing her mindset?"

Systems thinking expert, futurist, and thought leader Kimberly Faith is the author of the award-winning book, "Your Lion Inside: Discover the Power Within & Live Your Fullest Life." Her podcast, "The Sisterhood Report," is a leadership portal for women to connect the dots between past, present, and future. Kim has trained and coached over thirty thousand leaders from Fortune 500 companies. She translated her coaching experience into a system known as Breakthru Branding™ and now offers an online course to inspire leaders to take ownership of their signature personal brand. To learn more, visit www.KimberlyFaith.com and www.YourLionInside.com for more information specifically about the book.

Online Press Kit: www.kimberlyfaith.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.KimberlyFaith.com and www.YourLionInside.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs

