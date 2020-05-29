ProfNet Expert Alerts for May 29, 2020

NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Find Peace With Money Even When Things Feel out of Control

3 Ways to Help Nonprofits You Love

3 Things to Consider When Purchasing a Security System

Protect Wildlife to Prevent the Next Pandemic

Laid Off? Financial Advisor's 5 Steps You Should Take Today

Pandemic Business Skills: Practice the Art of Listening

Tap Into Resilience to Meet the Challenges of Massive Disruption

3 Ways Women of 2020 Can Continue the Legacy of the Suffragettes

Shifting to Online Learning in Higher Education

Ending the Cycle of Family Homelessness

Boosting Shopper Engagement

10 Tips for Covering a Virtual Event

Blog Profiles: Grief Support Blogs

Find Peace With Money Even When Things Feel out of Control

Ken Honda

Author

Ken Honda

"There is another way of living your life, especially around money. Clear the fog of anxiety around financial issues. Worry is not good for your health, and you can be free from financial worries. When you feel more relaxed about money, you can trust your future more."

Money and happiness expert Ken Honda is a best-selling self-development author in Japan, with book sales surpassing seven million copies since 2001. His latest book is called "Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace With Your Money" (June 4, 2019, Simon & Schuster). Ken studied law at Waseda University in Tokyo and entered the Japanese workforce as a business consultant and investor. Ken's financial expertise comes from owning and managing several businesses, including an accounting company, a management consulting firm, and a venture capital corporation. His writings bridge the topics of finance and self-help, focusing on creating and generating personal wealth and happiness through deeper self-honesty. Ken provides ongoing support through mentoring programs, business seminars, therapeutic workshops, and correspondence courses. Ken is the first person from Japan to be voted into the Transformational Leadership Council, a group of personal and professional development leaders. He is fluent in Japanese and English; lived in Boston, Massachusetts for two years; and currently resides in Tokyo, Japan. Learn more at KenHonda.com.

Online Press Kit: www.kenhonda.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: KenHonda.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, [email protected]

3 Ways to Help Nonprofits You Love

Bob Bryant

Chief Technology Officer

Mission K9 Rescue

"1) Donate. 2) Share on social media. 3) Invite friends to participate."

Bob Bryant is the chief technology officer of Mission K9 Rescue, an animal welfare group dedicated solely to rescuing, reuniting, rehoming, repairing, and rehabilitating American working dogs. Since 2013, the group has provided a wide array of services to working dogs in an effort to offer them a comfortable and peaceful retirement. Mission K9 focuses on retrieving dogs both from overseas and national shelter situations where they are suffering without proper care or medical attention. Their work has been featured numerous times in the national media, including appearances on "America with Eric Bolling" and "Pit Bulls & Parolees." Learn more at www.MissionK9Rescue.org.

Online Press Kit: www.missionk9rescue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.MissionK9Rescue.org

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

3 Things to Consider When Purchasing a Security System

Joe Anderson

Founder

Reflex Protect

"Before purchasing a security system: 1) Do your research. Ask family, friends and coworkers what they use and like, and read reviews. In addition, many police crime-prevention units and fire departments have alarm specialists who you can connect with for advice. 2) It's very important to go with a reputable company. When an alarm sounds, you want to be completely assured that your system is going to function as it should. 3) Remember, this is a long-term investment for your home. You don't need to break the bank, but you also don't want to go with bottom of the barrel. At the end of the day, a system that provides daily peace of mind and is a deterrent to would-be criminals is the goal."

In 1993, on a Thursday just before 3 p.m., Joe Anderson was in a deposition when a gunman entered his former law firm Pettit & Martin in San Francisco. That day, nine of Joe's friends and colleagues lost their lives. Joe was shocked, in a state of disbelief. In the following years, Columbine, Sandy Hook, and The Pulse nightclub shootings all occurred, and all Joe could think was "How can we stop this from ever happening again?" So, when his friend, co-founder and inventor Steve came to him with the idea for the Reflex Protect® product, he thought, "I wish this had been in the receptionist's hands 25 years earlier; it might have changed everything." Reflex Protect® is a safety company dedicated to providing highly effective non-lethal products and training for where you live, work, worship, and play. In short, it's a highly effective yet non-violent alternative for violent situations. Learn more at www.ReflexProtect.com.

Website: www.ReflexProtect.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, [email protected]

Protect Wildlife to Prevent the Next Pandemic

Dr. Nicole Benjamin-Fink

Founder

Conservation Beyond Borders

"We, as a global society, have a responsibility to act to defend our wildlife. Inaction will result in the next pandemic."

Dr. Nicole is the founder and director of Conservation Beyond Borders. Her goals are twofold: (1) Shape conservation strategies and tactics, and (2) Establish a network of colleges in order to transcend regional conservation effectiveness beyond political borders. Nicole's research focuses on the global poaching crisis, wildlife crime, and the link between the illegal wildlife trade and human trafficking. Nicole applied Bayesian Theory and Game Theory to create mathematical models that predict ecological uncertainty. Her models are used to understand the trade-offs between wildlife needs and stakeholders' objectives in order to optimize wildlife decision-making in complex, real-world contexts when there are limited data and resources. Her publications focus on maximizing informed decision-making concerning endangered species, and the human-wildlife conflict. Visit www.conservationbeyondborders.org.

Website: www.conservationbeyondborders.org

Contact: Michelle Tennant Nicholson, [email protected]

Laid Off? Financial Advisor's 5 Steps You Should Take Today

Stephanie Mackara

Author, finance expert, JD, CDFA

Stephanie Mackara

"1) Understand your flows. How much do your essentials actually cost you each month? 2) Once you are clear on what your carrying costs are, eliminate everything else. 3) This one pains me, but if you are paying into your 401(k), your kids' 529s, or other savings accounts, now may be a time to pause your savings. 4) Can any of your current expenses be delayed? Contact all of your providers and ask if they can work with you: mortgage, rent, insurance, car payments, etc. 5) Are there expenses you can eliminate? Cable, recurring subscriptions, gas, etc. Now is the time to dig deep and clearly define needs versus wants so you can get lean."

Stephanie W. Mackara, JD, CDFA™, is President & Principal Wealth Advisor of Charleston Investment Advisors, LLC. A financial socialization expert, Stephanie is a wife, mother, and author of the new book "Money Minded Families." She teaches people that financial wellness begins with your mindset, not your bank account. Learn more at www.moneymindedfamilies.org and www.charlestoninvestmentadvisors.com.

Online Press Kit: www.stephaniemackara.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.moneymindedfamilies.org and www.charlestoninvestmentadvisors.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

Pandemic Business Skills: Practice the Art of Listening

Dr. Anita Sanche

Author, transformational leadership consultant

Dr. Anita Sanchez

"Listening is a basic business skill. It's a requirement for achieving healthy working relationships. And during the pandemic, it has proven to be the greatest gift you can give yourself and your team."

Anita Sanchez, Ph.D., Aztec and Mexican-American, is a transformational leadership consultant, speaker, coach and author of the international best-selling book, "The Four Sacred Gifts: Indigenous Wisdom for Modern Times," available in paperback, hardcover, e-book, and audiobook from Simon & Schuster. She bridges indigenous teachings with the latest science to inspire and equip women and men to enjoy meaningful, empowered lives and careers. With four decades of experience coaching and training executives and their teams in dozens of Fortune 500 companies, governmental groups and non-governmental agencies, Anita is an established leader in global organizational change initiatives. She is a member of the Transformational Leadership Council with luminaries such as Jack Canfield, Marianne Williamson and John Gray, as well as the Association of Transformational Leaders, the Evolutionary Business Council, and serves on the Boards of the Bioneers organization and the Pachamama Alliance. Anita holds a Ph.D. in organizational development from the University of Colorado, Denver. She resides in the mountains outside of Boulder, CO with her husband and youngest son. For more information and to download the free song that is based on the book, visit www.FourSacredGifts.com. For information on Anita's diversity, inclusion, and unconscious bias training, see consulting website www.SanchezTennis.com.

Online Press Kit: anitasanchez.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.FourSacredGifts.com and www.SanchezTennis.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, [email protected]

Tap Into Resilience to Meet the Challenges of Massive Disruption

Adam Markel

Author, resilience expert

Adam Markel

"Times like these require us to cultivate and practice greater levels of resilience and self-care. It means doubling down on your resilience rituals, committing at a deeper level to show up for yourself (mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually) and to fully utilize and embrace the unique opportunities that are in front of you."

Bestselling author, keynote speaker and resilience expert Adam Markel inspires leaders to tap the power of resilience to meet the challenges of massive disruption — for themselves and their organizations. Adam is author of the #1 Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Los Angeles Times, and Publisher's Weekly best-seller, "Pivot: The Art & Science of Reinventing Your Career and Life." Learn more at www.AdamMarkel.com.

Online Press Kit: www.adammarkel.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.AdamMarkel.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

3 Ways Women of 2020 Can Continue the Legacy of the Suffragettes

Kimberly Faith

Author, systems thinking expert

Kimberly Faith

"There are three key leverage points to drive significant change during this window of time. They are: 1) Focus on bringing men into the conversation — Many are already doing so. … 2) Focus on the 'structures driving behavior' — Initiatives driving conversations around issues like pay equity are vitally important. The unintended consequence of structures we have considered to be 'the way things are done' is they are unconsciously driving inequality. … 3) Focus on individual change AND collective change — The sobering reality is many women still have deeply ingrained mindsets hidden in the subconscious from past generations which are impacting us today — mindsets being passed on to our daughters and the young women we mentor. We have unconsciously become a partner in keeping the old narrative alive — the one we are so adamant about changing. This window of time is a game changing opportunity to invest as much attention — or more — to our internal story as we are the external one. We would not wear our grandmother's clothes today, so why are we still wearing her mindset?"

Systems thinking expert, futurist, and thought leader Kimberly Faith is the author of the award-winning book, "Your Lion Inside: Discover the Power Within & Live Your Fullest Life." Her podcast, "The Sisterhood Report," is a leadership portal for women to connect the dots between past, present, and future. Kim has trained and coached over thirty thousand leaders from Fortune 500 companies. She translated her coaching experience into a system known as Breakthru Branding™ and now offers an online course to inspire leaders to take ownership of their signature personal brand. To learn more, visit www.KimberlyFaith.com and www.YourLionInside.com for more information specifically about the book.

Online Press Kit: www.kimberlyfaith.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.KimberlyFaith.com and www.YourLionInside.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, [email protected]

Shifting to Online Learning in Higher Education

Michael Hansen

Chief Executive Officer

Cengage

"Higher Education is a pivotal make or break moment. Most institutions were entirely unprepared for the rapid transition to online learning this spring. Zoom and Power Point are great tools, but they don't equate to quality online learning. "The experience this spring was miserable for students and the result could mean unprecedented enrollment declines of 20% or more this fall. Colleges have to improve the online learning experience so students see the value in it. The tools are there for schools to do it."

As the CEO of Cengage, the largest U.S.-based higher ed course materials provider, Michael can discuss the move to online learning that colleges and universities are facing as COVID-19 disrupts higher education. Students had a bad experience with online learning this spring, and fall enrollments are expected to decline as a result – leading many colleges and universities to take a huge revenue hit. Michael is a higher education industry expert who can discuss what colleges must do to deliver a quality online learning program – one that students see value in and are willing to pay for. Many colleges and universities are turning to reliable education service providers for help. Additional federal stimulus funds will be key in helping colleges and students make this transition – and to ensure a strong higher education system that can help the millions of unemployed Americans re-skill and get back into the workforce.

Cengage serves nearly 11 million higher students at nearly every college and university in the United States. Michael has worked closely with college leaders, faculty and other industry stakeholders during this pandemic to provide support and guidance. This spring, Cengage helped faculty set up more than 40,000 online courses in a matter of weeks, and supported more than 300,000 students shifting online with free access to course materials. Michael is a seasoned broadcast guest and has appeared as a higher education expert in several segments and articles, including with CNBC, Cheddar, Fox Business and more. I've included some recent links below. Cheddar: https://cheddar.com/media/cengage-tackles-affordability-with-cheaper-online-textbook-subscriptions-says-ceo. CNBC: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2019/05/01/mcgraw-hill-and-cengage-team-up-to-make-a-netflix-for-textbooks.html. Fox Business: https://www.foxbusiness.com/features/the-next-thing-millennials-are-set-to-kill-college-textbooks.

Michael is fluent in German.

Website: www.cengage.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaelhansencengage

Media contact: Kristina Massari, [email protected]

Ending the Cycle of Family Homelessness

Christine Achre, MA, LCPC

CEO

Primo Center

"Primo Center understands the causes of homelessness are complex and providing housing alone is not enough to break the generational cycle of homelessness. This complexity is why we've developed an innovative, coordinated approach to care for parents and children that addresses physical, behavioral, educational and housing needs."

Christine Achre is a trained clinician with more than two decades' experience of working with homeless children and as CEO, leads Primo Center, Chicago's largest and highest performing provider of services and shelter for homeless children and their families. More than a third of the homeless population are homeless children and their families, many of whom have experienced severe trauma like violence or abuse. Christine leads Primo Center's trauma-informed care approach that provides integrated physical, mental and dental healthcare. Christine can talk about the social determinants of health and a 360 degree approach to address the causes of homelessness to break the cycle of family homelessness.

Website: https://www.primocenter.org

Media contact: Latisha Ellison, [email protected]

Boosting Shopper Engagement

Tom Ertler

SVP Creative Director

Miller Zell

"Retailers need to focus on developing compelling instore customer experiences which uniquely express what is core to their brand. Consumers will continue to seek out unique retail experiences which are relevant to their needs and wants. It's up to retailers to continually polish their in-store experience so that it feels interesting and valuable enough to drive consumers into their brick-and-mortars. There are ways to recreate spaces through design so that it feels timely and relevant, while still evoking the brand experience that consumers expect."

As creative director at a retail reinvention specialty firm, Tom can speak to how retailers can integrate brand-centric customer experiences that boost shopper engagement, no matter the retail format: big box, specialty retail, quick serve and fast casual restaurants.

Website: www.millerzell.com

Media contact: Elizabeth Edel, [email protected]

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful.

10 Tips for Covering a Virtual Event. If you've never covered a virtual event — whether one that's always been virtual or an in-person one that's now online for the first time and finding its footing — there are things you can do to keep your coverage focused and informed. Fortunately, while the event format may be different, many fundamentals remain the same. Here are some best practices to ensure your reporting doesn't miss a beat. https://prn.to/2Mdx5Hb.

BLOG PROFILES: grief support bLOGS. Each week, we feature blogs we follow. This week is all about grief support blogs. https://prn.to/2BaaOaZ.

