ProfNet Expert Alerts for September 18, 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

EXPERT ALERTS

Angel Investing

Building safe homes and businesses

Building codes

Marketing your business

Commercial Interior Design

Environmental sustainability

Angel Investing

Howard Lubert

Founder, Investor

Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic

"Angel investing is the highest earning asset class, period. Yet, some believe that the risk measured against the return is too high. Like in any investment strategy, there are techniques and tactics to optimize the return."

Lubert debunks the myths associated with early-stage and angel investing using the proper techniques and resources. A sample of his recent writings: https://medium.com/@hlubert_64883

https://www.linkedin.com/in/hlubert

Website: https://k4-ma.clubexpress.com/content.aspx?sl=1573069264

Media contact: Cynthia Sutera, [email protected]

Building safe homes and businesses

Roy Wright

Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety

"In the wake of devastating storms, a new appreciation for a strong place to call home has emerged, and as we've hunkered down at home for months now, COVID-19 has amplified the need for more resilient homes."

Roy Wright joined IBHS in 2018 with more than 20 years of experience in insurance, risk management, mitigation, and resilience planning. Convinced that the continuing cycle of human suffering that strikes families and communities in the wake of severe weather can be broken, Roy leads a team of scientists and risk communicators who deliver strategies to build safer and stronger homes and businesses. IBHS's real-world impact enables the insurance industry and affected property owners to prevent avoidable losses. Roy joined IBHS from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) where he served as the Chief Executive of the National Flood Insurance Program, led the agency's Federal Insurance and Mitigation Administration, and directed the resilience programs addressing earthquake, fire, flood, and wind risks. In these roles, he guided several programs that promote a risk-conscious culture, enable faster disaster recovery, and address long-term vulnerabilities to life, property, and well-being in communities across the United States. Prior to joining FEMA in 2007, Roy worked in public and private sector roles with Coray Gurnitz Strategy Consulting and the U.S. Department of the Interior. A native of California, Roy earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Azusa Pacific University and a Master of Public Administration from The George Washington University.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/roysterwright

Website: https://ibhs.org

Media contact: Rachel Jimenez, [email protected]

Building codes

Dr. Anne Cope

Chief Engineer

Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety

"Building codes work. Building codes help communities come back faster after a natural disaster. Where building codes are missing, we need to invest in mitigation to bridge that gap and help vulnerable coastal communities build stronger."

Dr. Anne Cope joined IBHS in 2009 just a few months before the groundbreaking for the construction of the IBHS Research Center in Richburg, South Carolina. As the Chief Engineer, she leads the development of research programs to improve the performance of structures in hurricanes, wildfires, severe thunderstorms, and hailstorms as well as the team of engineers, scientists, and skilled craftsman who conduct research on full-scale homes and commercial buildings. She is responsible for the team's implementation of research findings into building codes and standards. Prior to joining IBHS, Dr. Cope was a project manager and structural engineer with Reynolds, Smith & Hills, Inc., designing projects for NASA, Department of Defense, and commercial launch operations. Dr. Cope's research encompasses topics ranging from the full-scale simulation of wind effects on buildings to detailed studies of the vulnerabilities of buildings to natural hazards and the development of damage prediction models. She is also a proud veteran of the United States Army. She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in civil engineering from Clemson University, and her doctorate from the University of Florida. She is a registered professional engineer in Florida and South Carolina.

Website: https://ibhs.org

Media contact: Rachel Jimenez, [email protected]



Marketing your business

Sharon Haver

Entrepreneur, Positioning Expert & Online Business Consultant

SharonHaver.com

"Mainstream media and at-home TV has made it easier than ever before for you to authentically market your business. Your cell phone is now your production studio and your broadcast network. Shoot from wherever you are using what you have. Don't hide behind your brand, but show up on camera, be real, and your message will resonate with your most aligned customers."

The coronavirus has shifted everything in our lives, including how you should be marketing your business. Most businesses have shifted online or to a virtual space in some capacity. To cut through the noise online, business owners need to stop hiding behind their brand and show up on camera. Ideally on video to optimize the authentic impact. Don't sell. Instead, just tell your story, share your struggles, how and why your business started, ask your customers and followers what they need now. National media stripped everything down throughout the pandemic as America glimpsed into the homes of news anchors, late night talk show hosts, and more. If you're struggling to grow your business now, get on camera, strip down your message, and put authenticity first. I feel fortunate to have been my own boss for the past two decades helping savvy experts and entrepreneurs build thriving online businesses with personality that boost visibility through authentic brand positioning. For more brand positioning strategies, how to optimize your video content for engagement, and other post-pandemic tactics that have been converting, please reach out!

https://www.linkedin.com/in/sharonhaver

Website: www.sharonhaver.com

Media contact: Nicole Dickerson, [email protected]



Commercial Interior Design

Yoko Ishihara

President

IIDA - International Interior Design Association

"For more than 25 years, I've worked with commercial interior designers to set new interior paradigms across Northern California. As a founding partner with Wilson Ishihara Design, I primarily serve clients in the hospitality sector."

Ishihara can speak on commercial interior design; hospitality; the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on interior design.

www.linkedin.com/in/yoko-ishihara-a8140a14/

Website: https://iidanc.org/about/about-iida-nc

Media contact: David Cumpston, [email protected]

Environmental sustainability

Justine Burt

Founder + CEO

Appraccel, an environmental sustainability consulting firm in the San Francisco Bay Area

"It's imperative that we pivot from "business as usual" toward building the sustainable future that we and future generations need. We have the talent and the resources -- now we just need the courage to commit to it. In the process of saving the planet, we just might save ourselves."

The U.S. faces three major challenges: Americans hunger for meaningful work; our energy, transportation, food systems, and consumer economy are unsustainable; and the financial sector needs more green investment opportunities. Justine Burt can speak to ways to bridge these gaps, and she focuses on providing a blueprint for 30 projects in energy, transportation, the circular economy, food waste reduction, and the restoration of nature, which together will create millions of meaningful jobs. Five questions Justine Burt would love to answer: 1. While we wait for Congress to pass a Green New Deal at the federal level, what else can society do to catalyze green job creation? 2. Which types of green jobs is the federal government uniquely positioned to fund and manage? 3. In order to create green jobs, funding is needed. What roles could the financial sector and philanthropic sector play? 4. How is the crisis of COVID an opportunity for green job creation? 5. In the wake of Black Lives Matter protests, how does green job creation address justice and equity issues?

Justine Burt is the author of The Great Pivot: Creating Meaningful Work to Build a Sustainable Future, published April 2020.

Fluent in Spanish.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/justine-s-burt/

Website: http://www.appraccel.com/home-1

https://www.thegreatpivot.org

Media contact: Penny Sansevieri, [email protected]

