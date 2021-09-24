ProfNet Expert Alerts for September 24, 2021 Also in This Edition: Media Industry News

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Student Loans and Financial Skills

Layaway Programs

Student Loans and Financial Skills

Tim Walley

Financial Education Supervisor

iQ Credit Union

"Start with the basics. List all your loans, you could have more than a dozen federal loans or private loans, in one place, including principal balance, interest rate, loan term, first payment deadline, servicer and payment details, and respective customer service contact information. Next, figure out what your monthly minimum(s) are, if you don't already know, use a loan calculator to find out. During your grace period, you'll also be able to choose a repayment plan for your federal loans, those who do not make a selection will default into the standard 10-year plan with a fixed payment amount. A common question about debt repayment is where it falls in the order of financial operations. Is it more important than investing? Should it be paid off before you start saving for retirement?"

Tim can discuss all things related to student loans, financial skills that students should learn, and credit cards.

Website: https://www.iqcu.com/

Media contact: Janet Sauter, [email protected]

Layaway Programs

Bob Moulton

President

National Jewelry & Pawn, Inc.

Big box retailers like Wal-Mart are abandoning their layaway programs and instead are moving to online finance options. What options does this leave for consumers who don't qualify or prefer not to incur debt?

As pawnbrokers, we are familiar with customers who have little or no access to credit cards or other traditional banking products. Layaway allows them to spread the cost of your merchandise out over several smaller and more affordable payments. Unlike credit cards, layaway plans like ours don't charge interest on the outstanding balance owed.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/bob-moulton-b92b214a/

Website: www.nationalpawnshops.com

Media contact: Cyndee Harrison, [email protected]

