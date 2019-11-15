ProfNet Expert Alerts on Holiday Eating, Introducing Partners to Family, Pet Bonding and Bravery, and more

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Holiday Eating

Introducing Partners to Family

How Bonding with Pets Helps Us Be Brave

Start These Winter Health Habits Now

Use Mindfulness to Practice Year-Round Gratitude

Raising an Aging Parent

8 Retail News Sites to Follow

Blog Profiles: Climate Change Blogs

Holiday Eating

Luke Ayers

Assistant Professor of Psychology

Widener University

"Skipping a meal might not actually help with your holiday eating habits. It may actually make things worse. Instead, plan ahead, choose low-calorie foods/drinks that make you feel full, and watch your portion size." The sugary-holiday season doesn't have to destroy healthy eating, says Assistant Professor of Psychology Luke Ayers. He can offer tips for resisting the temptation to overeat – from planning ahead to using a smaller plate. And, he can share his own research about why skipping a meal may actually do more harm to a diet during the holidays.

Contact: Jessica Reyes, jmreyes@widener.edu

Introducing Partners to Family

Angela Corbo

Associate Professor and Chair of Communication Studies

Widener University

" As the person inviting your partner into your family traditions, it is essential to communicate with all parties involved. You have attended holiday gatherings with your family for the majority of your life and while your traditions seem reflexive to you, your partner may feel uncomfortable or anxious." Dr. Angela Corbo knows that introducing a partner to holiday traditions and extended family can be nerve-racking. She says it requires "adulting" – prepping everyone in advance, thinking about dietary restrictions, and playing an active role in the celebration and conversation.

Contact: Jessica Reyes, jmreyes@widener.edu

How Bonding with Pets Helps Us Be Brave

Carol Novello

Founder

Mutual Rescue

"What do pets do for us that amplifies our capacity for courage? The simplest answer is the one we all think of first: unconditional love. Whether the creature curled up at your feet is a regal Persian you fell for at your local shelter or a wounded pit bull found wandering the streets, you already know that rescue animals can serve as an unwavering source of affection — and being loved is a source of power. … Our rescue pets' affection can mobilize our strength; our love for them helps us turn our minds from fear to fortitude so we're staunch enough to be a source of strength not only for ourselves, but for others, too." Carol Novello is the founder of Mutual Rescue™ and author of "Mutual Rescue: How Adopting a Homeless Animal Can Save You, Too" (Grand Central Publishing, April 2019). Mutual Rescue is a national initiative that highlights the connection between people and pets in order to inspire and support life-saving efforts in communities across the nation and world. Mutual Rescue's first short film, "Eric & Peety," went viral around the globe and has been viewed more than 100 million times. A former senior software executive at Intuit, Carol earned her MBA from Harvard Business School and is proud to include several rescue animals in her family. For more information, visit www.MutualRescue.org.

Online Press Kit: http://mutualrescue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.MutualRescue.org

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

Start These Winter Health Habits Now

Holistic Physician and Author

Dr. Bradley Nelson

"1) Eat for Energy – When our vibrations are low, we often turn to 'comfort foods,' but the irony is that most of these so-called foods of comfort, while perhaps initially pleasant to the palate, can have a net-negative effect on our emotional healing. On the other hand, think of how great you feel when you do a cleanse or go a few days eating fresh, locally-sourced fruits, vegetables, and lean meats while drinking lots of water. When you adopt this way of eating and are mindful of what you put into your body, you are living in harmony with your highest self. 2) Move More, Eat Less – Thirty minutes of moderate exercise each day will greatly improve your strength and stamina, and if partnered with mindful meditation it can keep your brain free from clutter. Just three 10-minute walks throughout the day can help keep you physically fit and emotionally strong. 3) Embrace Gratitude – Most of us have found ourselves in a downward spiral of negativity. A nearly perfect lifeline to pull yourself out of the pity party and approach your higher self is gratitude: 99 percent of the time, you will find that your life is not as bad as you are currently viewing it. Keeping a gratitude journal keeps negativity at bay. 4) Let Go of the Past – One of the most important steps on your way to becoming your highest self may be simply to let things go; in other words, practice acceptance. Some people and situations are never going to change, and if you continue to fight against that, you are just wasting energy on this resistance persistence."

Veteran holistic physician Dr. Bradley Nelson is one of the world's foremost experts on natural methods of achieving wellness. He has certified thousands of practitioners worldwide to help people overcome physical, mental and emotional discomfort of all kinds by releasing their emotional baggage. His best-selling book "The Emotion Code" provides step-by-step instructions for working with the body's healing power. A newly revised and expanded edition of "The Emotion Code" is now available (May 2019, St. Martin's Press). For more information and a free Emotion Code Starter Kit, visit www.emotioncodegift.com.

Online Press Kit: http://drbradleynelson.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.DrBradleyNelson.com and www.DiscoverHealing.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com

Use Mindfulness to Practice Year-Round Gratitude

Julie Potiker

Author, Mindfulness Expert

Mindful Methods for Life

"A simple way to get started with your very own gratitude practice is to keep a journal. Visit your favorite bookstore or craft store and pick out a journal that inspires you. Keep it by your toothbrush for easy access. Make yourself write longhand instead of typing on a device. The physical act of writing has more benefits for your neural health than typing on a keyboard. But if typing on a keyboard is the only way you are comfortable doing it, type away! It's better to type than not doing it at all. Notice times when you feel joy during the day. Take in that good mental state for a couple of breaths, allowing it to turn into a neural trait. What fires together wires together! Before you go to bed at night, answer these two questions in your journal: What are you grateful for today? What did you enjoy today?"

Author and mindfulness expert Julie Potiker is an attorney who began her serious study and investigation of mindfulness after graduating from the Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction program at the University of California, San Diego. She was trained by Kristin Neff, Christopher Germer and UCSD as a Mindful Self-Compassion Teacher. She went on to study with Rick Hanson, becoming a graduate of his Positive Neuroplasticity Training Professional Course. Potiker also completed Brené Brown's Living Brave Semester. Now, she shares these and other mindfulness techniques with the world through her Mindful Methods for Life trainings and her new book: "Life Falls Apart, but You Don't Have To: Mindful Methods for Staying Calm In the Midst of Chaos." She holds a B.G.S. from the University of Michigan and a J.D. from George Washington University. Visit www.MindfulMethodsForLife.com .

Online Press Kit: www.JuliePotiker.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: www.MindfulMethodsForLife.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com

Raising an Aging Parent

Dr. Ken Druck

Author, clinical psychologist

Dr. Ken Druck

"If we're fortunate, we're getting older. How we deal with aging defines the quality of our lives more than most of us realize. How we show up for our aging parents — whether we have been 'good' sons or daughters and 'raised' our parents up in their time of need — matters in the larger scheme of things. The second half of life is as critical to the character and quality of our lives as the first."

Dr. Ken Druck is an authority on courageous living and author of the new book "Raising an Aging Parent: Guidelines for Families in the Second Half of Life." A best-selling author and mental health expert, he has spent four decades helping people grow more courageous, compassionate, and resilient through even the most severe adversity, tragedy, and loss. His pioneering work in psychology over the past 40 years has included Executive Coaching/Consulting, Visionary Leadership, The Psychology of Men, Parent Effectiveness, Healing After Loss, Resilience and, most recently, Courageous Aging, the title of his previous bestselling book. Featured regularly in national and international news, including CNN, Huffington Post and The New York Times, Dr. Druck has shaped our worldview of what it means to live honorably, courageously, purposefully, and fully. He is widely recognized as a lifeline to the countless thousands of individuals, families, communities, and organizations he's helped. His body of work, including the founding of The Jenna Druck Center to honor the life and spirit of his daughter, set a new standard of bereavement care and healing following tragedies like 9/11, Columbine, Katrina, and Sandy Hook. He was awarded the "Distinguished Contribution to Psychology" and "Visionary Leadership" awards for his community service and lifetime achievements. Dr. Druck holds a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from Fielding Institute and a bachelor's degree from Hofstra University. He is a rock drummer who has jammed with bands including Blue Oyster Cult, as well as a lifelong athlete who played soccer on the US Team in the Senior Olympics and was named "All New England" in basketball and soccer in high school. Voted "Best of YPO" as a speaker, Dr. Druck was known as "Dr. Ken" on Oprah before there was a Dr. Phil. He started the nation's first Community Editorial Board for the San Diego Union Tribune, and trains his service/therapy dogs. A member of the prestigious Transformational Leadership Council, he is active in civil politics and in environmental causes through the Sierra Club and Torrey Pines Association. Dr. Druck is well recognized as a community leader in San Diego. Dr. Druck lives and maintains a small coaching and consulting practice on the ocean in Del Mar, California, writing and speaking prolifically on the subjects he loves, working on community service and civility projects, and enjoying the quiet beauty of his life with his fiancé, Lisette, their four-legged boxer, Jack, and their family. Learn more at www.kendruck.com.

Online Press Kit: https://kendruck.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.kendruck.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

8 retail news sites to follow. Holiday spending this year is projected to increase 4.5%-5%. "Near record-low unemployment rates, coupled with continued monthly job creation, may encourage people to spend more during the holiday season," according to Daniel Bachman, Deloitte's U.S. economic forecaster.

Blog Profiles: climate change Blogs.

