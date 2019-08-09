ProfNet Expert Available on Meatless Options in Fast Food

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Meatless Options in Fast Food

Meatless Options in Fast Food: Convenient, But Are They a Good Choice for Back to School?

Abby Phon

Certified Holistic Health and Wellness Coach

"With several fast-food restaurants such as Burger King launching their new plant-based Impossible Burger this week and now Subway testing a meatless meatball sandwich made with Beyond Meat, it is encouraging and a step in the right direction for many busy families looking for convenient and healthier alternatives (especially with back to school season right around the corner). However, these convenient meat alternatives shouldn't replace cooking at home and eating meals made with whole food ingredients."

Abby Phon can discuss meat alternatives and their pros and cons. She can also share her tips for back to school planning for those looking for plant-based and gluten-free meals. She has been featured in US News and World Report, SmarterTravel.com, Voyage LA, Silicon Beach Magazine, and is a regular contributor to the health and wellness site MindBodyGreen.

Abby was trained at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, is certified by the American Association of Drugless Practitioners and is a member of the International Association for Health Coaches. She is also the author of "Kick Your Sugar Addiction: 10 Ways to Control Your Sweet Tooth Naturally," and is also one of several authors for a popular collection of books entitled "Balance for Busy Moms - Cook Your Way to Health."

Website: www.abbyphon.com

Contact: Endrea Kosven, endrea@edkandcompany.com

