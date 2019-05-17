ProfNet Experts Available on Animal Welfare, Mental Health

NEW YORK, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

How We Treat Animals Impacts Our Communities

7 Ways to Spring-Clean Your Mental Health

When to Use Infographics: 4 Content Types Perfect for Custom Visuals

Takeaways From Cision's 10th Annual State of the Media Report

Blog Profiles: Camping Blogs

How We Treat Animals Impacts Our Communities

Carol Novello

President

Humane Society Silicon Valley

"We need to continue to cultivate community relationships to help save all animals who could have a good quality of life if their immediate medical conditions can be resolved. These types of things matter because how we care for animals is a precursor to how we care for human beings. Mahatma Gandhi said, 'The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.' I really believe this is true. Continuing to advance our ability to care for animals builds compassion, tolerance, and respect for all living beings – including ourselves as human beings."

Novello is the president of Humane Society Silicon Valley and author of "Mutual Rescue: How Adopting a Homeless Animal Can Save You, Too" (Grand Central Publishing, April 2019). Under her leadership, HSSV became the first organization to meet all model shelter guidelines set forth by the Association of Shelter Veterinarians. Her work at HSSV has also resulted in marked increases in the rescue organization's adoption numbers, save rates, and the number of animals receiving care. Prior to entering the field of animal rescue, Novello was a senior executive at Intuit, where she held numerous positions, including president of MasterBuilder Software, vice president/general manager of QuickBooks Online, and vice president of marketing for QuickBooks and Small Business Services. She earned her MBA from Harvard Business School and is proud to include several rescue animals in her family.

Online Press Kit: http://humanesocietysiliconvalley.onlinepresskit247.com/

Website: http://www.hssv.org/

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com



7 Ways to Spring-Clean Your Mental Health

Dr. Frieda Birnbaum

Research Psychologist, Psychoanalyst

Dr. Birnbaum is available to share seven ways to spring-clean your mental health: "1) Declutter your house and computer: If you have stacks of junk mail, old bills, or items you no longer use, get rid of them. If you have old clothes you no longer wear, donate them to a respected charity. Go through your computer and remove as many unnecessary files, emails, and photos as you can. Doing these activities is a powerful affirmation of decluttering. When we have less clutter, our minds can be at greater ease and we can think more clearly. 2) Meditation: Sitting still for a prolonged period of time with your eyes closed can seem like a daunting activity (especially for people who check their phones every five minutes). However, countless studies reveal that mediation is not only good for your mind but for your body. Meditation makes you focus all of your energy into the present moment. When we are fully present, our capability to successfully engage challenges can increase substantially. 3) Disconnect: An old saying is 'You are who you hug.' Think about the people you are in regular contact with and think about how these people make you feel. If they make you feel upset or are verbally abusive towards you, limit contact or disconnect from them. 4) Face one fear: When we challenge ourselves and when we push out of our comfort zone, we grow. Write down a list of all of your fears (public speaking, the dark, etc.) and make a concerted attempt to face one of them. When you confront fear successfully, it can affect all aspects of your life for the better, as well give you a confidence boost. 5) Detach from social media: Some people regularly post faux versions of who they really are. In 2017, try taking a break from social media or use it less. 6) Reconnect: Reach out to friends, relatives or even acquaintances you haven't spoken with in a long time. It will make you feel good. Also, try re-taking up a hobby or an activity you enjoyed when you were younger. Reconnect to people, places, and activities that made you feel happy. 7) Forgive and seek forgiveness. If someone from your past or present has hurt you, do whatever you can to take steps towards forgiving them (even if they're not seeking forgiveness). A lot of inner anguish and pain can result from the negative emotions we feel about others. In addition to forgiving others, try to forgive yourself for things you are feeling guilty about. If you have hurt others, seek them out and tell them how sorry you are. By doing this, you may not only be bringing a substantial amount of peace to them but to you as well."

Based in the NY metro area, Dr. Birnbaum is a research psychologist, psychoanalyst and author of "Life Begins at 60: A New View on Motherhood, Marriage, and Reinventing Ourselves." She's an expert on depression, women's issues, and attaining happiness. She is available for interviews in-studio, via satellite or Skype.

TV Clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rXu7sLWHQj4

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com

