ProfNet Experts Available on Attitudes on Money, Communication and Corporate Culture

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

You can also submit a query to the hundreds of thousands of experts in our network – it's easy and free. Just fill out the query form to get started: http://prn.to/queryform

EXPERT ALERTS

Is Money Your Friend?

Communication and Corporate Culture

MEDIA JOBS

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

3 Ways User Generated Content Continues to Transform Newsrooms

Blog Profiles: Nursing Blogs

EXPERT ALERTS:



Sex Discrimination in the Workplace

Is Money Your Friend?

Ken Honda

Author

Ken Honda

"For those who have not had good experiences with money, I am sorry that life's been unfair. I am sorry that things weren't easy in the past. But I can assure you that doesn't mean your future is fixed or that you can't turn your life around or change your feelings toward money. Money can be bad, but it can also be good – very good. It can show up as welcoming and kind, especially if you start changing your energy towards it and treat it like a best friend!"

Money and happiness expert Ken Honda is a best-selling self-development author in Japan, with book sales surpassing seven million copies since 2001. His latest book is called "Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace with Your Money" (June 4, 2019, Simon & Schuster). Ken studied law at Waseda University in Tokyo and entered the Japanese workforce as a business consultant and investor. Ken's financial expertise comes from owning and managing several businesses, including an accounting company, a management consulting firm, and a venture capital corporation. His writings bridge the topics of finance and self-help, focusing on creating and generating personal wealth and happiness through deeper self-honesty. Ken provides ongoing support through mentoring programs, business seminars, therapeutic workshops, and correspondence courses. Ken is the first person from Japan to be voted into the Transformational Leadership Council, a group of personal and professional development leaders. He is fluent in Japanese and English; lived in Boston, Massachusetts for two years; and currently resides in Tokyo, Japan. Learn more at KenHonda.com.

Communication and Corporate Culture

Tom Eddington

Founder, Conscious Leadership Expert

Eddington Advisory Services

"One of the greatest challenges leaders have is having open and honest conversations with their teams. If the corporate culture does not encourage honesty, it lacks the necessary sense of trust and safety critical for growth and the encouragement of new ideas. Honesty does not undermine authority, as many leaders fear; on the contrary, it opens up channels of communication in which trust can thrive."

Tom Eddington has worked three decades in business as a consultant, educator, entrepreneur, and strategic advisor. He is a student and teacher of board, leadership, and organization effectiveness – focusing on how they grow, achieve, and sustain effectiveness while remaining stewards for their stakeholders. Tom has lived, worked, and studied on six continents, working with leaders across all industry sectors and organization stages of development. As a student, mentor, coach, and advisor, he has focused on the area of consciousness and conscious leadership over the past two decades. A pragmatic optimist who's driven by intellectual curiosity, Tom has sought out opportunities to teach and work in the private, public, academic, and non-profit sectors. He has worked with industry leaders and most-admired organizations including HP, W.L. Gore, MBNA Corporation, Royal Dutch/Shell and Taproot Foundation. He holds B.A. degrees in Business and Psychology and an M.S. degree in Organizational Dynamics from the University of Pennsylvania. He has worked with board members and senior executives at hundreds of organizations. In addition, he has been an adjunct professor in the City University (London) M.B.A. program. Tom has founded and co-founded four organizations including FutureShapers, My Broker Donates, and Eddington Advisory Services. Learn more at www.eddingtonadvisory.com.

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@cision.com

3 WAYS USER GENERATED CONTENT CONTINUES TO TRANSFORM NEWSROOMS. Search engine companies play their cards close to the chest when it comes to the nitty-gritty of search algorithms, but one recurring trend has become clear over the last 20 years or so: In Google's ideal world, our modern concept of "SEO" wouldn't exist at all. More and more, search engines are utilizing complex semantic search algorithms to divine both meaning and context from a user's query. Here's what that means for content creators: https://prn.to/2OlM7ij

BLOG PROFILES: NURSING BLOGS. Each week, we feature blogs we love to follow. This week is all about blogs by and for nurses: https://prn.to/2OcVosJ

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.

To contact ProfNet: profnet@profnet.com or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

SOURCE ProfNet

Related Links

http://www.profnet.com

