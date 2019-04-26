ProfNet Experts Available on Behavioral Health, Stress and Overeating, More

NEW YORK, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Using Brain-Based Methods to Effectively Overcome Stress and Overeating

Bridging the Digital Behavioral Health Divide: Self-Service Analytics + Flexible Counseling Support

4 Tips to Identify Reputable CBD Oil Manufacturers

4 Tips for Less Conflict

Had An Accident? Don't Do This

3 Tips to Become a Grill Master

What to Look for When Choosing an Air Purifier

Mother's Day: Healing the 'Mother Wound'

3 Keys to Become More Resilient

How to Cope With Incessant Spam Calls and Junk Email

Content Formatting: How to Structure Text to Keep Readers Engaged

6 Tips to Take the Perfect Headshot

Blog Profiles: Esports Blogs

Using Brain-Based Methods to Effectively Overcome Stress and Overeating

Laurel Mellin, Ph.D.

Founder, Emotional Brain Training

Associate Clinical Professor, School of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco

Dr. Mellin can discuss both the science and psychology of stress and overeating, as well as the brain-based methods that allow one to overcome it: "The EBT (Emotional Brain Training) method makes it safe to be fully alive to your feelings. Those emotional experiences, whether they shut off the drive to overeat or amplify your self-compassion, were always there waiting for you. All you ever needed were the tools to access them."

Dr. Mellin is the New York Times bestselling author of "The Stress Eating Solution," "The Stress Overload Solution," "Wired for Joy," "Spiral Up!" "The Pathway," "The Solution," "Shapedown," and "3-Day Solution Plan." She is a health psychologist and researcher whose work has been featured in top media outlets including "Today," "Good Morning America," "Oprah," Newsweek, and the Wall Street Journal, and whose work was named one of the Top 10 Medical Advances of the Year by Health magazine.

Website: www.ebt.org

Contact: Penny Sansevieri, authorservices@amarketingexpert.com



Bridging the Digital Behavioral Health Divide: Self-Service Analytics + Flexible Counseling Support

Dr. Navya Singh

Founder

wayForward

When it comes to medical or mental issues, self-diagnosis can be highly problematic – at a minimum, an incorrect diagnosis can lead to unnecessary anxiety. The problem with popular fitness trackers and corporate wellness platforms is that they ask too much of users who typically don't have the training to interpret the numbers and take the appropriate steps. Says Dr. Singh: "The surest way to discourage misdiagnosis is to give users the option to schedule sessions with actual counselors or work with a behavioral health coach in tailoring the app to make the programs more personal. The technology ought to have the flexibility and 'intelligence' to more appropriately select the 'mode' of support and calibrate the treatment to the needs and interests of each individual. This will result in the more efficient allocation of resources, as well as better outcomes and ROI."

Dr. Singh, a psychologist and research scientist at Columbia University, Department of Psychiatry, started wayForward with the mission to make mental healthcare accessible to all, globally. She has a keen interest in global mental health, especially working with underserved populations. She has worked across three continents, including with Rwandan genocide survivors and refugees, with incarcerated mothers in the low-resource neighborhoods, and with severely psychiatrically ill patients in the New York metropolitan area.

ProfNet Profile: http://www.profnetconnect.com/navya/

Website: www.wayforward.io

Contact: Charles Epstein, che@backboneinc.com



4 Tips to Identify Reputable CBD Oil Manufacturers

Allison Taylor

Vice President of Marketing

Receptra Naturals

Taylor offers four tips to identify reputable CBD oil manufacturers: "1) Organically grown hemp: Look for hemp plants cultivated on-site and carefully planted by experienced farmers who understand the intricacies of the organic growing practices. 2) U.S. grown: Some foreign-grown hemp plants have been used to clean heavy metals from soil. Hemp is a known bioaccumulator, which means it soaks up the nutrients, as well as toxins, in soil and water where it grows. Know where your plants come from. 3) Full-plant/full-spectrum: Full spectrum is the concept of utilizing whole plant cannabinoid compounds as opposed to extracting out one specific molecule, cannabinoid, or compound. The benefit is that these various compounds work together to achieve a greater degree of wellness. 4) Third-party testimonials: Find out what others are saying about a given CBD oil company and its products. How are they responding to it? What difference is it making for them?"

Taylor is vice president of marketing at Receptra Naturals, a family-owned Colorado hemp CBD extract company dedicated to improving quality of life worldwide. She helped spearhead the company's Receptra Pets product line, as well as their charitable giving initiative, Receptra Gives. Receptra is committed to giving back to the communities they serve. Customers who purchase their high-quality, premium hemp CBD extract products help to support Receptra's nonprofit partners and charities of choice. They select organizations taking meaningful action to stand up for our environment, strengthen communities, and help farmers and their families. Taylor holds a degree in psychology from Vanderbilt University. She is mother to two college-aged boys and lives in Denver.

Online Press Kit: https://receptranaturals.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: https://receptranaturals.com

Contact: Sarah Snyder, Sarah@WasabiPublicity.com



4 Tips for Less Conflict

Dr. Cholet Josué

Physician, Author, Neuropsychiatrist

Dr. Josué offers four tips for less conflict: "1) Self-compassion: Self-compassion teaches us to give ourselves grace for our human failings. When we acknowledge that our imperfections are simply part of who we are, we can walk forward without fear of failure. This self-courage means we won't hold back from encounters with others that might be difficult or potentially awkward – an important first step in addressing a divisive situation or relationship. It also means we'll use past failings as a guideline to do differently the next time. Both skills are key to resolving conflict because they change how we conduct relationships. 2) Empathy: With empathy, we may not agree with the words, beliefs, or actions of those around us, but we try to understand where they're coming from and what might have caused them to respond in a particular way. We view their perspective for what it is, without judgment. Then, we are better able to respond in a way that signals our respect and our acknowledgment of their concerns or fears, which is a must if we want to regain trust or maintain a cooperative, low-conflict relationship. 3) Emotional Intelligence: Emotional intelligence is the ability to manage our emotions while being aware of how our words and actions affect those we interact with. It defines how we react to one another, which ultimately determines how well we cooperate with others. By learning to respond to situations in a way that honors both our emotions and those of the people around us, we can reduce conflict within ourselves, our families, and our communities. 4) Critical Thinking: Sometimes a solution that is best for one person or group isn't good for another. We have to ask which solution is the most workable within the circumstances – and discern how to communicate that to everyone involved. This requires critical thinking: the ability to look at all sides and make the decision that will provide the greatest benefit and the lowest risk of conflict."

Dr. Josué received his medical degree from Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta and did his residency at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Currently Cholet practices medicine in the greater Washington, D.C., area with a functional and integrative approach and draws on his special interest in behavioral neurology and neuropsychiatry. He is a member of the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the Maryland Psychiatric Association, the American Neuropsychiatric Association, the Cognitive Neuroscience Society, and the Society for Neuroscience. His forthcoming book (May 2019) is entitled, "Twelve Unending Summers: Memoir of an Immigrant Child."

Online Press Kit: https://choletjosue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.choletkellyjosue.com

Contact: Sarah Snyder, Sarah@WasabiPublicity.com



Had An Accident? Don't Do This

Carl Knickerbocker

Lawyer, Counsel, Consultant

The Law Office of Carl Knickerbocker, P.C.

"One of the first things that the insurance companies will do is go look up your social media pages and see if you've had any weird comments about the accident or how you're feeling. 'Don't post it on online' is a good rule of thumb in any situation where litigation is potentially involved."

Knickerbocker fights for justice for people suffering catastrophic injuries in the Austin area. Nicknamed "The Boar" for his tenacious courtroom manner, Knickerbocker is a compassionate and powerful advocate for accident victims facing evasive insurance companies. A native of Georgetown, Texas, where he practices law, Knickerbocker graduated from Georgetown High School and earned a bachelor's degree in family ministry from Lubbock Christian University. He went on to earn a master's degree in English from Texas Tech University and his Juris Doctorate from Texas Tech School of Law. Knickerbocker's practice is focused on personal injury claims for people catastrophically injured in accidents (including trucking and motor vehicle accidents), wrongful death, animal bites, brain injury, falls, and premises liability. Unlike most personal injury lawyers, who may charge up to 40 percent of any settlements they earn for clients, Knickerbocker charges a fixed percentage that allows clients to keep more of their potential settlements. Handling each case personally, Knickerbocker has represented hundreds of clients in personal injury claims in Texas, successfully maximizing their claims. His numerous awards include Top 40 Under 40 (2016-2018); 10 Best Attorneys and 10 Best Law Firms – Texas (2016-2018) and Avvo Superb (2018). He even has his own YouTube Channel. Knickerbocker and his family live in Georgetown, where he enjoys reading, yoga, meditation, exercise, healthy eating, and weekend travel. He tutors and helps homeschool his kids, and is working on a Ph.D. in creative writing.

Online Press Kit: https://carlknickerbocker.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.gettheboar.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com



3 Tips to Become a Grill Master

Maher Hakim

CEO

LavacaUSA

Hakim offers three tips to become a grillmaster: "1) Have your meat, fish, poultry, or other protein-based foods ready at or near room temperature. 2) Cut thicker pieces into smaller chunks or use skewers to reduce cooking time. 3) Turn food once it is seared on one side, then sear the other side, cooking to desired doneness."

Hakim is CEO of LavacaUSA, exclusive U.S. distributor for CasusGrill, the world's only portable, instant, 100% natural and biodegradable grill. Conceived in Denmark, the award-winning CasusGrill is an economical, environmentally-friendly solution for cooking anywhere outdoors without the hassles of conventional grills. Maher is a serial entrepreneur who is passionate about CasusGrill. He has dedicated his life to spreading the word about CasusGrill and other products that promote environmental sustainability and responsibility. Born of a Turkish and American family, Maher lives in Austin, where he loves camping, mountain biking, and cooking.

Online Press Kit: https://casusgrill.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: https://www.casusgrillusa.com

Contact: Sarah Snyder, Sarah@WasabiPublicity.com



What to Look for When Choosing an Air Purifier

Rick Farone

Co-Founder

Guardian Technologies

With spring allergy season upon us, Farone can speak to what to look for when choosing an air purifier for your home (CADR rating, filter options, UV-C technology, etc.): "Allergy symptoms are the result of a cumulative effect of multiple allergens and non-allergic triggers. Rather than suffer through the season in misery, seasonal allergy sufferers can take small steps to improve their indoor air quality."

Farone is co-founder of Guardian Technologies, a manufacturer of home environment products, including air purifiers and humidifiers. To help create a healthier home environment, Guardian Technologies' GermGuardian air purifier line has expanded with new models that offer multiple levels of filtration – including HEPA – and feature UV-C light technology, which kills airborne germs and bacteria.

Website: www.guardiantechnologies.com

Contact: Stacey L. Vaselaney, slvaselaney@slvpr.com



Mother's Day: Healing the 'Mother Wound'

Crystal Andrus Morissette

Author, Communication Expert, Founder

S.W.A.T. Institute

"Sadly, Mother's Day is traumatic for many women who have been abused by a mother who was very much in 'Daughter Energy,' and they may now struggle with being a mother themselves. A lot of women who have been badly abused go one of two ways when they become mothers. 1) They show up in Daughter Energy: They don't know how to parent. They don't know how to develop a strong relationship with their own children, perhaps especially their own daughters because they're competitive and often fighting with them. 2) They overcompensate with Mother Energy: A lot of women who were abused by their mothers become the opposite. They want to do absolutely everything for their children that was never done for them. Then, they live vicariously through their children, and it's really unhealthy for the children to have a mother who is so overly involved in their success. To heal from their own upbringing and step into the fullness of their adult/woman selves, women need to heal the 'mother wound.' Heal the story of your mother. Our own Mother/Parent Energy is directly connected to the relationship we have with our mothers. Whether you want to be just like her or the opposite, until the 'story' around this relationship is healed, you will always find yourself struggling with your own Mother Energy and how you are showing up in the world."

Morissette, an international best-selling author, Emotional Age and communication expert, and women's advocate, is a worldwide leader in the field of self-discovery and personal transformation. She is the founder of the S.W.A.T. Institute (Simply Woman Accredited Trainer), an empowerment coach certification exclusively for women that she created with fellow female visionaries Louise Hay, Marianne Williamson, Dr. Christiane Northrup, Colette Baron-Reid, and Sandra Anne Taylor among others. Morissette is the author of several best-selling books, including "The Emotional Edge: Discover Your Inner Age, Ignite Your Hidden Strengths and Reroute Misdirected Fear to Live Your Fullest." She is also certified in nutrition and sports medicine. She overcame seemingly insurmountable odds — her parents' turbulent divorce, rape, abuse, homelessness, cervical cancer, a traumatic head injury, and more — to create a life of joy and purpose. Now, she is helping women all over the world to do the same. She has appeared on Oprah.com, the New York Post, Fox TV, the Daily Mail, CBS Radio, CTV, CityTV, Global TV, Slice TV, the Globe and Mail, and the Toronto Star. She lives in southern Ontario with her husband and two daughters.

Online Press Kit: https://crystalmorissette.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.theemotionaledge.com and www.swatinstitute.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com



3 Keys to Become More Resilient

Anne Grady

Founder, Author, Speaker

Anne Grady Group

Grady offers three keys to become more resilient: "1) Mindset: Mindset includes our habits, emotional intelligence, and beliefs, including how we think about stress. According to one study, it's not stress that's killing us; it's our belief about stress. Our beliefs drive behavior. And beliefs can be changed. 2) Skillset: Skillset includes our ability to cultivate gratitude, optimism, and positive emotions; to manage stress; to mitigate negative self-talk; and to engage in activities that are good for us like humor, social connection, mindfulness, and self-care. Self-care isn't selfish, and it doesn't have to mean a spa day. It can mean making mundane tasks more enjoyable. Light a candle and listen to music while you're paying taxes. It is recognizing when you're depleted because you can't be resilient when you have nothing to give. 3) Reset: Reset is getting out of being busy, being deliberate about where you invest your energy, and making sure that your actions are in line with your intentions in terms of your priorities."

Grady, a resilience expert, is not your typical motivational speaker. She is a best-selling author, two-time TEDx speaker, trainer, survivor, optimist, inspirer, and truth-bomb dropper. She has a master's degree in organizational communication and has spent the last 20 years working with some of the largest organizations around the globe. She has become known as a leading expert on communication, leadership, emotional intelligence, and resilience, contributing to Harvard Business Review, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, Inc. Magazine, FOX Business, and many more. Audiences love her raw honesty, edgy humor, authenticity, and insight. Grady shares inspiring personal stories, cutting-edge research-based content, and implementation tools to transfer learning into real life to improve relationships, navigate change, and triumph over adversity. And she'll make you laugh while she does it. In her first book, "52 Strategies for Life, Love, & Work," she provides practical strategies to improve relationships, increase productivity, and reduce stress. In her most recent book, "Strong Enough: Choosing Courage, Resilience, and Triumph," she draws from her personal life experiences that touch the hearts and minds of audiences helping them use adversity as a catalyst to grow "strong enough."

Online Press Kit: http://annegradygroup.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.AnneGradyGroup.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com



How to Cope With Incessant Spam Calls and Junk Email

Dr. John Huber

Chairman

Mainstream Mental Health

Spam-call blocking service YouMail reports that 2.5 billion robocalls blew up our phones in April alone, with the average person getting 7.7 unsolicited calls. That's a 13.6% increase since just last February. And, according to SpamLaw.com, spam email accounts for 14.5 billion messages globally per day. In other words, spam makes up 45% of all emails. Dr. Huber is available to share tips on how to preserve your well-being in the face of these mentally taxing annoyances: "1) Don't engage: Some individuals who receive unsolicited email or calls may choose to unleash a series of cursive epitaphs that would even make Ralphie from 'A Christmas Story' wince. Some may say that this emotional release is healthy, but it will likely cause you more harm than good. Choosing to allow another to anger you is disempowering, and when you are angry, decisions based on emotion can override those based on logic. Simply don't engage these calls. 2) Change your ringtone: Individuals can have their mental state immediately changed by what they see, touch or hear. Certain forms of stimuli can cause us to remember periods of peace or pain associated with them. Instead of allowing a spam caller to get the best of you, get the best of them by putting a special, empowering ringtone for blocked/unfamiliar numbers. This ring tone should be something that makes you smile and happy. 3) Don't take spam calls and emails personally. Unless the call or junk email cites specific details about your life that you wouldn't want the general public to know about, don't take it personally. You weren't selected for a spam call or email for any other reason besides the hope that you would fall prey to whatever scam the caller/emailer is peddling."

Dr. Huber is the chairman for Mainstream Mental Health, a nonprofit organization that brings lasting and positive change to the lives of individuals that suffer from mental health issues. A mental health professional for more than 20 years, Dr. Huber is a clinical forensic psychologist and a practitioner with privileges at two long-term acute-care hospitals. He has appeared on more than 300 top-tier radio shows and 30 national television programs, and is the host of "Mainstream Mental Health Radio," which is heard nationwide and features interviews with today's top mental health professionals.

Website: www.mainstreammentalhealth.org

TV clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQfN63rRNH8&t=5s

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com

