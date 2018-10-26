ProfNet Experts Available on Black Friday, Employees and Voting, More

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Black Friday: A Lost Economic Indicator But Symbolically Enduring

Jie Zhang

Professor of Marketing, Robert H. Smith School of Business

University of Maryland

Weak Black Friday sales no longer means the economy is weakening. With discounts offered year-round now, the celebrated shopping day just isn't as important as it once was from a retailer's standpoint, says Zhang. The number of Black Friday shoppers in U.S. stores, she notes, slipped 4.5 percent in 2017, compared to the year before, while same-day online purchases clicked 16.9 percent higher over the prior year. But Black Friday remains symbolically significant: Says Zhang: "Deals are being spread around. Retailers are offering Black Friday-like deals earlier and earlier, and they also have many more opportunities through multiple media and multiple channels along the way. But Black Friday will always play a symbolic role in Americans' shopping. That's partly because infrastructure for the shopping day is built in. The Friday after the Thanksgiving holiday is a day off for many Americans, and with Christmas just four or five weeks off, it becomes a natural day to spend in stores, getting started on those gift lists. And for some people, it is a family tradition. It's not necessarily the drive to get the best deals, it's about spending the time together and joining the crowds."

Zhang a researches and teaches consumer purchase behavior and retail strategies.

Bio: https://www.rhsmith.umd.edu/directory/jie-zhang

Expert Contact: Jie Zhang, jiejie@rhsmith.umd.edu

PR Contact: Greg Muraski, gmuraski@rhsmith.umd.edu



Election Day and Employee Time Off to Vote

David Weisenfeld, JD

Legal Editor

XpertHR

"Election Day is two weeks away and voter turnout could hit a 50-year high for a midterm election. As the 2018 election approaches, employees may request time off to vote. However, voting leave laws vary, depending on your location. While no federal law exists, at least 60 percent of states have some form of voting leave law that allows eligible employees a reasonable amount of time to vote on an election day. Many states will impose a criminal penalty on an employer that fires or takes any other adverse employment action in response to an employee requesting time off to vote."

Weisenfeld covers topics related to recruiting and hiring, including preemployment screening, drug testing and interviewing and selection. He also hosts XpertHR's award-winning podcast series, for which he won a first-place national award from the American Society of Professional Business Editors, as well as the firm's employment law webinar series. In addition, he supervises XpertHR's award-winning blog and frequently contributes articles on hot-button employment issues. He has been quoted by SHRM, HR Magazine and other publications. Prior to joining XpertHR, Weisenfeld served as US Supreme Court correspondent and editor-in-chief of a nationwide legal news service while also co-anchoring the company's newscasts and editing its employment law product. He is based in New Jersey.

Website: www.XpertHR.com

Contact: Beth Brody, beth@brodypr.com



E-Commerce Tip: Don't Let Technology Be an Obstacle

Dave Woodward

Chief Revenue and Business Development Officer

ClickFunnels

Woodward can share tips for freelancers on what's working for them and what really isn't, including lead generation: "Most people think they can't handle all the tech, but you don't need to know how to do everything yourself. There are easy-to-use tools that automate the technology you need (such as drag-and-drop sales funnels with built-in shopping carts). Getting familiar with your options is an essential step towards overcoming this perceived technology hurdle. Plug-and-play options are available for you and your unique business, so don't waste another minute thinking you have to learn to do everything on your own."

Woodward is the chief revenue and business development officer of ClickFunnels, and host of the weekly ClickFunnels Podcast, Funnel Hacker Radio. ClickFunnels is an SaaS software that lets people design and create sales pages, landing pages, order forms, and membership sites. Through this software, people can manage their entire sales and marketing funnel, and it also helps people with anything to buy or sell to do so in the most effective and efficient way.

Online Press Kit: http://clickfunnels.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.ClickFunnels.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, Michelle@WasabiPublicity.com

