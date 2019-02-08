ProfNet Experts Available on Black History Month, Valentine's Day

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Black History Month: Five Musicians That Had a Profound Impact on American Culture

Valentine's Day: Tips on How to Handle a Child's First Crush

Black History Month: Five Musicians That Had a Profound Impact on American Culture

Ty Brown

Executive Director

Brooklyn United Marching Band

Brown is available to discuss Black History Month and can share his list of top five musicians that have made a difference in black history: Duke Ellington, Max Roach, Mahalia Jackson, Louis Armstrong and Quincy Jones. Says Brown: "Black History Month is an amazing opportunity to focus and recognize the accomplishments of African-Americans over the years. From inventors to scientist to lawyers and doctors, we teach our children all of the amazing things that we have done to contribute towards society."

Brown is the founder and executive director at Brooklyn United Music and Arts Program, a community-based organization that serves New York City Youth. A youth advocate, entrepreneur and renowned community organizer, Brown's reach has expanded on a national and international scale. If you've attended a Brooklyn Nets game, watched the Macy's Day Parade, or took a look at President Obama's inauguration in 2009, you may have received a glimpse of Brown's work firsthand.

Website: www.bkunitedmb.com

Contact: Mark Goldman, mark@goldmanmccormick.com



Valentine's Day: Tips on How to Handle a Child's First Crush

Florence Ann Romano

The Windy City Nanny

"For most kids, puppy love begins around fifth or sixth grade, though some precocious children will start having crushes as soon as second grade. Young love has been around for a long time, but Twitter, Facebook and YouTube have not. Thanks to cyberspace, teen/tween crushes and relationships move at a supersonic pace these days -- and anything goes. That's why a very old game must be monitored in a very new way. More than ever, mom and dad and their children's caretakers need to be firmly plugged into their kids' lives."

Romano is available to discuss how to handle innocent infatuations and can offer advice for caretakers on how to make sure those infatuations stay innocent. A dedicated philanthropist and former nanny, Romano shares her experiences in "Nanny and Me" (Mascot Books, May 2015), her beautifully illustrated debut book for children making the transition from being cared for solely by their parents to having a nanny in their home. Born and raised just outside of Chicago, Romano is the CEO and Owner of Kindred Content, a full-service video production company based in Chicago.

Website: www.WindyCityNanny.com

Contact: Mark Goldman, mark@goldmanmccormick.com

