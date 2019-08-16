ProfNet Experts Available on CBD for Restoring Balance In the Body, The Art of Empowerment, Combating Hate In America, and more

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

CBD for Restoring Balance In the Body

Bryanna Fissori

Spokesperson

Receptra Naturals

"We live in a stressful time that encompasses not only mental stress, but also physical stressors like environmental toxins or genetic defects that throw the body out of its ideal rhythm. Homeostasis refers to the concept that a body or cell will work to monitor and maintain a certain state of equilibrium in response to various factors. The endocannabinoid system works to maintain homeostasis by using cannabinoid receptors to monitor reactions in the body. When a discrepancy is detected, cannabinoids are synthesized to interact with receptors. Then they stimulate a chemical response to address the issue. CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system to keep the body in balance. Though eating correctly and minimizing exposure to toxins can also help promote homeostasis, taking CBD is something that virtually everyone can do to optimize balance and wellness."

Bryanna Fissori is a spokesperson for Receptra Naturals, a family-owned Colorado hemp CBD extract company that uses organic farming practices and is dedicated to improving quality of life worldwide. She is also a national and international professional MMA and boxing competitor. Bryanna is the team captain for one of the top female MMA teams in the nation, and she teaches free women's self-defense classes. Her dedication to physical fitness is a perfect fit for her role at Receptra supporting health and wellness and active lifestyle communities.

Bryanna holds a Juris Doctorate from California School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Business from California State University, Chico. She has been writing professionally since age 17 and has well over two decades of competitive speaking, marketing, and debate experience. Originally from Northern California, she now resides in Colorado. Learn more at www.ReceptraNaturals.com.

Online Press Kit: https://receptranaturals.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: https://receptranaturals.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com

The Art of Empowerment

Crystal Andrus Morissette

Author, communication expert, founder

S.W.A.T. Institute

"Empowerment is an art in and of itself. It requires us to be mindful, aware, courageous, and assertive; to wake up and be present; to expand our level of consciousness by paying attention to the 'now' – the present moment – with all of our senses. It requires us to know, for certain, that our life matters, our needs matter, and our happiness matters."

International best-selling author, Emotional Age and communication expert, and women's advocate Crystal Andrus Morissette is a worldwide leader in the field of self-discovery and personal transformation. She is the founder of the S.W.A.T. Institute (Simply Woman Accredited Trainer), an empowerment coach certification exclusively for women that she created with fellow female visionaries Louise Hay, Marianne Williamson, Dr. Christiane Northrup, Colette Baron-Reid, and Sandra Anne Taylor, among others. Crystal is the author of several best-selling books, including "The Emotional Edge: Discover Your Inner Age, Ignite Your Hidden Strengths and Reroute Misdirected Fear to Live Your Fullest." She is also certified in nutrition and sports medicine. Crystal overcame seemingly insurmountable odds – her parents' turbulent divorce, rape, abuse, homelessness, cervical cancer, a traumatic head injury, and more – to create a life of joy and purpose. Now, she is helping women all over the world to do the same. Crystal has appeared on Oprah.com, the New York Post, Fox TV, the Daily Mail, CBS Radio, CTV, CityTV, Global TV, Slice TV, the Globe and Mail, and the Toronto Star. She lives in southern Ontario with her husband and two daughters. Learn more at www.CrystalAndrusMorissette.com and www.SWATInstitute.com.

Online Press Kit: https://crystalmorissette.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.CrystalAndrusMorissette.com and www.SWATInstitute.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

Combating Hate In America

Mark Bello

Author, CEO, General Counsel

Lawsuit Financial, Inc.

"1) Hate crimes against minority communities affect all Americans: When people feel emboldened to act out and target minorities, no one is immune. 2) We are in this together: You don't have to be black to believe that black lives matter, any more than you have to be Muslim to believe Muslim lives matter or gay to believe that LBGTQ lives matter. 3) Take a stand against hate: Now is not the time to rest on our laurels – stay vigilant and consistent in pushing back on hate. Ignoring the problem only means it will continue to grow and spread, eventually becoming so powerful that the evil wins."

Mark M. Bello is an attorney, civil justice advocate, and award-winning author of the Zachary Blake Legal Thriller Series. He draws upon 42 years of courtroom experience, a passion for justice, and his creative writing style to pen captivating novels for his readers and hard-hitting commentaries on controversies in the news. Bello was one of the first attorneys to sue the Catholic Church over sexual abuse by clergy, an experience that inspired his debut novel, "Betrayal of Faith." Through his "ripped from the headlines" novels, he takes readers deep into the courtroom fights to protect our most precious rights, and gives us a front row glimpse into what victims face when standing up for justice. His fourth novel, "Betrayal in Black," is scheduled for release in 2019. Bello is CEO and General Counsel for Lawsuit Financial, Inc., a national provider of lawsuit funding, and a leading expert on financing litigation. A native of Detroit, Mich., he earned his law degree from Western Michigan University's Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Oakland University in Rochester.

In his books, articles, and blogs at www.markmbello.com and www.legalexaminer.com, Bello calls out abuses of power as he empowers readers, the media, and ordinary citizens to fight for their rights as guaranteed under the Constitution. Bello and his spouse, Tobye, have four children and eight grandchildren. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. For more information, visit www.markmbello.com.

Online Press Kit: www.markbello.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.markmbello.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

2 Tips for Moving with Kids

Katy McQuaid

Author, leadership consultant

McQuaid Corporate Performance, LLC

"1) Good friends remain good friends even if they don't see each other often. 2) Moving to a new place is a chance for new beginnings and the opportunity to make new, special friends."

Author and leadership consultant Katy McQuaid spent more than three decades in the CIA, including 12 years living abroad. Her work in communities all over the world and the endearing, unconditional love of her four-legged muse Grace inspired her to write the "Everybody Loves Grace" series of illustrated books. Parents, kids of all ages, executives, and organizational leaders hail the series as a beacon of hope and inspiration for anyone navigating change or challenging circumstances.

Katy is the founder of McQuaid Corporate Performance, LLC and a graduate of Penn State University where she attended on a full scholarship, lettered all four years as a swimmer, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance. She is also a graduate of the Vanguard Executive Development Program at Duke University, the Pinnacle Executive Leader Program at Kellogg's School of Management, and is currently finalizing her studies to become a certified trainer for Conscious Transformation. Katy's goal is to support people and organizations in experiencing successful, meaningful, and empowered transformations.

Katy was the first female Senior Executive in the CIA's Logistics Career Service as well as the first Senior Executive Support Officer in the South Asia War Theater (and the first and only female to date in the position). She also held a key Support Officer position during the transition of US intelligence activities from one city to another in one of the largest European offices. Katy served as an Elder at Pathways Church in Denver, Colorado and currently serves as Chair of the Dorcas Aid America Board of Directors. Learn more at www.EverybodyLovesGrace.com.

Online Press Kit: https://katymcquaid.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: https://www.everybodylovesgrace.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

The Geometry of Your Pillow

Evita Kunke

Founder

Honeydew Sleep Company

"It's all about your pillow's curve. That's where it starts. Side sleepers like to squish their pillows down, causing one side to expand. This can actually apply unwanted pressure on your neck and have a negative impact on your alignment. So, having a little curved cutaway lets you snuggle and get that cozy sensation you love, but without disturbing the alignment of your neck. That small change in the geometry of the pillow makes a huge difference in getting a great night's sleep."

Evita Kunke is a co-founder of Honeydew Sleep Company – a California-based family business that is dedicated to making the best pillows in the world. Evita learned how life-changing proper sleep alignment could be after changing her mattress helped heal the painful bulging disc in her back. After meeting and marrying her husband Jonathan, she joined him in the mattress sales business in 2013. The couple and Jonathan's father Fred founded Honeydew Sleep Company to create an all-new kind of support pillow that would help people fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling truly refreshed without any aches and pains. Evita is also a photographer, writer, interior decorator, and event planner, She holds a B.A. in Theatre from California Lutheran University. Learn more at HoneyDewSleep.com.

Online Press Kit: HoneydewSleep.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: HoneyDewSleep.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

