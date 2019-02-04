ProfNet Experts Available on Climate Disruption, Government Shutdown, More

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Climate Disruption and Extreme Weather

Threats to Oceans and Coastal Ecosystems

Effects of the Shutdown on the Economy

Gift Taxes and POTUS Tax Returns

Climate Disruption and Extreme Weather

Monty Hempel

Professor

University of Redlands

"The new abnormal in climate disruption includes a new normal in weather extremes: polar vortexes tilting toward the American Midwest at the same time that record heat grips places like Australia. Meanwhile, the planet as a whole continues to heat up, rain down, storm around, and melt away, often at accelerating rates."

Hempel is available to discuss climate change, global warming, and other environmental phenomena. His expertise includes: environmental science and politics; sustainability concepts and practice; climate disruption; marine environmental studies, with particular emphasis on international coral reef protection; renewable energy policy; sustainable community indicators; global environmental governance; wilderness preservation; and human population stabilization. He is the author of "Climate Disruption: Searching for Sustainability in Southern California," a report commissioned by the Southern California Association of Governments (published and distributed summer 2009 by SCAG).

Bio: https://www.redlands.edu/study/schools-and-centers/college-of-arts-and-sciences/undergraduate-studies/environmental-studies/meet-our-faculty/monty-hempel/

Contact: Jennifer Dobbs, jennifer_dobbs@redlands.edu



Threats to Oceans and Coastal Ecosystems

Samantha Russell Whitcraft

Director Conservation and Outreach

Aggressor Adventures, LLC & Sea of Change Foundation

"Our oceans and coastal ecosystems face unprecedented threats, including habitat loss, local extinctions, and pollution. Increasingly, communities, the ecotourism industry, and environmental organizations are working together to address these issues in new and exciting ways – coral reefs restoration, international sustainability initiatives, and citizen science are emerging as tools to ensure positive changes for a healthy planet. Where there is awareness plus action, there is hope."

Based in Florida, Whitcraft is available to discuss conservation biology; threatened and endangered species; sustainable ecotourism; national and international conservation policy; marine pollution and environmental sustainability; marine and terrestrial ecology (focus: coastal ecosystems and coral reefs); and citizen science and traditional ecological knowledge.

Website: https://www.aggressor.com

Contact: Jason Gilbreth, jgilbreth@trevelinokeller.com



Effects of the Shutdown on the Economy

Nathaniel Cline

Economist and Professor

University of Redlands

"The shutdown has large economic effects both directly -- due to unpaid contractors, employees, and beneficiaries -- and indirectly because of the money these people would have spent. It also very obviously increases recession risk, but won't likely cause a recession on its own. More than the economic costs, though, are the human costs -- employees who face defaults, evictions and higher health risks as a result of lost income."

Cline is available to discuss the effects of the shutdown on the economy, U.S. macroeconomy, Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, Consumer Price Index, international finance and economic history. He is the co-author, along with Nathan Perry, of "What Caused the Great Inflation Moderation in the US? A Post-Keynesian View" (2016).

Bio: https://www.redlands.edu/study/schools-and-centers/college-of-arts-and-sciences/undergraduate-studies/economics/meet-our-department/nathaniel-cline/

Contact: Jennifer Dobbs, jennifer_dobbs@redlands.edu



Gift Taxes and POTUS Tax Returns

Beth Kaufman

Member

Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered

Washington, DC

On POTUS tax returns to CBS News: "Gift taxes, one line of inquiry used in the New York Times' recent investigation of Fred Trump's real estate empire, could be similarly fruitful for his son. Gift tax returns could, for instance, show whether Trump has given away any assets and whether he has placed any into trusts. Your run-of-the-mill person never files one in their entire life; your millionaire or billionaire files one every year. They're going to have to dig down into returns filed by LLCs, partnership returns. Almost none of that is copied on Trump's returns. I think there are going to be waves of requests to get into this."

Kaufman was president of Caplin & Drysdale from 2015 to 2018 and continues as an active member of the firm's board of directors. She rejoined the firm's Private Client Group in 2001 after working for over six years in the Treasury Department's Office of Tax Policy. Serving first as attorney advisor and then as associate tax legislative counsel, Kaufman had principal responsibility for all tax policy matters affecting trusts and estates, including estate, gift, and generation-skipping transfer taxes, as well as income taxation of trusts and estates. She has continued her focus in these areas in private practice. While with the government, Kaufman was the primary Treasury representative involved in the legislative and regulatory developments affecting the taxation of trusts and estates. Legislative projects included the Taxpayer Relief Act of 1997 and the Economic Growth and Tax Relief Reconciliation Act of 2001. Regulatory projects included regulations on qualified domestic trusts, generation-skipping transfer tax, charitable remainder trusts, charitable lead trusts, adequate disclosure for gift tax purposes, separate share, definition of foreign and domestic trusts, and valuation tables.

Contact: Adam Fauerbach, adam.fauerbach@kglobal.com

