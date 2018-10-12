ProfNet Experts Available on Digital Tracking, Tech Side Effects, More

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

How Digital Technology Tracks Us and Why

Aldo Agostinelli and Silvio Meazza

People Are Media

Digital technology has advanced the world in ways our forefathers could never have imagined, but it's how we use these innovations that genuinely impact our society. The magic of media isn't the products themselves, but the people who set forth immediate accessibility of information and communication. Agostinelli and Meazza are available with an insightful analysis of how how the digital evolution affects our everyday personal and professional lives. From Blockchain to social media to online shopping, the authors reveal the ways that digital technology has transformed us and how our future has dramatically changed:

"Digital technology is now an incontrovertible praxis for both consumers and companies.

The digital era consumer has created a parallel universe based on noble and less noble devices and on our ability to instantly communicate with the whole planet, to watch any content and carry a full library inside our smartphones, to check whether our home lights are on or out, to pick up and read our medical results from work or home.

On the other hand, companies are creating systems and algorithms to monitor and control their own performances and also consumers' lives. These systems touch and overlap, because all involved parties need each other: companies sell and most of all acquire a growing amount of information so they can follow, trace and understand their customers; consumers get to read a book for free or compare a product price across hundreds of different providers and eventually find the best price, the best delivery option and, via user reviews, even a product's quality."

Agostinelli has a considerable experience in the marketing and digital direction of many Italian and international companies: from 2010 to 2013 he was digital marketing director at Hewlett Packard in San Francisco. Previously he worked for companies such as H3G, TIM, Ericsson and INA Assitalia. At Sky Italia since 2013, he was appointed Digital Officer in 2016. Agostinelli also holds the position of vice president at the association IAB Italia.

Meazza is a software designer and IT Manage, and has been in the communication field since 1998.

Contact: Penny Sansevieri, Author Marketing Experts, authorservices@amarketingexpert.com



Losing More Business Than You're Winning? Try These 3 Tips

Laurie Richards

Organizational Consultant

"When it comes to pitching new business leads, everybody says 'Don't talk about what you do; talk about what you do for them…' but then no one tells you how to do it! Here are three surefire tips for creating a client-centered pitch that is more likely to win you new business: 1) Use 'you' language: Skip your own background, credentials, and motivation. Jump right into your prospect's goals, wishes, and must haves. Challenge yourself to avoid the word "I" as much as possible, reframing your sentences to use the word "you" instead. 2) Know your client's heaven and hell: Know your client's ideal and worst possible outcomes and pitch to those. For example, 'If you want this ideal outcome, you're going to take action A,' or, 'If you want to avoid this terrible outcome, you're going to want to go with option B. 3) Know where to showcase your 'bottom line': Always be able to dive deeper to answer any specific questions your prospect may have, but don't offer them up front. Instead, start with your bottom line, then offer succinct, limited details and see if more information is requested."

Richards is an accomplished international speaker, strategist, and organizational consultant who works with leaders, executives, entrepreneurs, salespeople, and other professionals to improve communication at every level. Known for her practical, interactive, and entertaining approach, she helps clients strategically plan outcome-based presentations and improve everyday communications to directly affect the bottom line (including new business pitches, state-of-the-organization addresses, sales presentations, and meetings). Richards holds degrees in communication and business management, master's degrees in business management and psychology, and a variety of certifications in micro-expressions and psychological profiling.

Online Press Kit: https://laurierichards.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.LaurieRichards.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com



How to Combat the Side Effects of Digital Technology

Rod Wallace, PhD

Business Strategist, Economist

"As a society, we can't turn off technology. We need to come together with our technology turned on. As a parent, I feel worried. This society must support me in my old age -- and I will pass it on to my children. I must ask, 'How can we survive?' How can we manage the unintended consequences of D-Tech? We can survive -- and, in fact, flourish -- by changing our approach to collaboration. Technology does not solve problems. People solve problems. And we solve problems most effectively when we work together. Thus, our collaborative approaches must withstand the rigors of today's D-Tech driven complexity."

As digital technology adds complexity and benefits to our world, the same powerful technology that promises solutions to society's ills is unleashing devastating consequences across American culture, government, and economy. Wallace, a business strategist, economist, and sought-after speaker, helps us understand and solve these problems. He is a Fulbright Fellow and recent TedX speaker who has worked with a leading economic historian; led multi-organization, billion-dollar challenges; and partnered with a Silicon Valley pioneer to explore the impact of artificial intelligence on society. He offers his unique blend of expertise and a mission to energize organizations to deliver profit and make a difference. His new book, "Drowning in Potential: How American Society Can Survive Digital Technology," shares insights, strategies, and tools for overcoming American society's most pressing issues while benefitting those fixing the problems. In six hard-hitting chapters backed by in-depth-analysis and more than 60 diagrams and illustrations, Wallace offers a thought-provoking bird's-eye view of American society today and a plan of action for creating a future in which our children can prosper.

Wallace is available to discuss: 1) Digital Technology and Society: digital technology and the complexity it creates are increasing problems in our society and industries like food, healthcare, education, and housing; 2) Vision Beyond the Bottom Line: Wallace explains his strategic approach to expanding business profit while collaborating across organizations to solve society's biggest challenges, including those caused by technology. (Wallace presented this approach in his TedX Talk on September 27, 2018); 3) Few Successful Societies: Over the past thousand years, some societies have overcome the unintended consequences of new technologies, while most have not; 4) From Resource Allocation to Decision Coordination: As the central economic problem shifts, and we make insufficient corresponding adjustment to economic measurement, analysis, and operation, our societal systems are breaking down.

Website: www.rodwallacephd.com

Contact: Penny Sansevieri, authorservices@amarketingexpert.com

Find Your Business Super Power

Allison Maslan

CEO, Founder

Pinnacle Global Network

"Ask yourself, 'Which one of these four is my personal Super Power? 1) Revenue Streams: This is everything that your company produces, offers, and sells. 2) Traffic: This super power is all about how you bring customers and clients to your door. In other words, marketing. 3) Sales: This is all about conversion. Many times, companies will lump marketing and sales together. The truth is, they are two distinct aspects of your business. One drives the business to you, while the other converts it into a sale. This is a very important delineation because you might be spending a lot of money on marketing and driving traffic, but you're not getting the conversion that warranted all of that expense. In the reverse, it's possible you are getting plenty of conversion, but don't have enough leads coming to your door. Both are equally important. 4) Operations: This quadrant consists of anything to do with your team, the systems that support them, and finance. Identify your business super power, then devote your full energy and attention to it. This does not mean that you overlook the other areas, but that you choose the one area where your passion lies and hire or promote the best people you can to attend to the others."

Maslan is the CEO and founder of Pinnacle Global Network, offering business mentorship and mastermind programs to established business owners who want to accelerate their growth, capitalize on their success, and balance it all with a meaningful life. She is also the author of two books: Amazon #1 bestseller "Blast Off!: The Surefire Success Plan to Launch Your Dreams into Reality" and her newest book "Scale or Fail: How to Build Your Dream Team, Explode Your Growth, and Let Your Business Soar" (October 2018, Wiley), which hit #1 on Amazon even before its release. For further high-impact support, watch Maslan's free video series for business owners, "The Scale Blueprint" for Established Companies That Want to Multiply Their Growth.

Online Press Kit: http://allisonmaslan.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.AllisonMaslan.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, Michelle@WasabiPublicity.com

