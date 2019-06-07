ProfNet Experts Available on Dog-Friendly Mindfulness Tips, Beating Autoimmune Conditions

NEW YORK, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Kids and Parents Enjoy These 5 Dog-Friendly Mindfulness Tips

6 Keys to Beat Autoimmune Conditions

Kids and Parents Enjoy These 5 Dog-Friendly Mindfulness Tips

Katy McQuaid

Author, leadership consultant

McQuaid Corporate Performance, LLC

Author Katy McQuaid shares playful mindfulness tips in her children's book series "Everybody Loves Grace," about a fluffy dog who joins her on various adventures: "1) When you eat, really enjoy your food. (And know it's okay if you don't want to share.) 2) When you walk outside, lift your head and breathe through your nose. That's the best way to smell all the sniffs in the air. REALLY breathe it in, all the way into your belly. 3) Notice EVERYTHING. Be present where you are and take in everything there is to see. 4) When you're free to dig, dig deep and wide. Enjoy the dirt on your paws! 5) When the person you love speaks, perk up your ears and smile!"

Author and leadership consultant Katy McQuaid spent more than three decades in the CIA, including 12 years living abroad. Her work in communities all over the world and the endearing, unconditional love of her four-legged muse Grace inspired her to write the "Everybody Loves Grace" series of illustrated books. Parents, kids of all ages, executives, and organizational leaders hail the series as a beacon of hope and inspiration for anyone navigating change or challenging circumstances.

Katy is the founder of McQuaid Corporate Performance, LLC and a graduate of Penn State University where she attended on a full scholarship, lettered all four years as a swimmer, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance. She is also a graduate of the Vanguard Executive Development Program at Duke University, the Pinnacle Executive Leader Program at Kellogg's School of Management, and is currently finalizing her studies to become a certified trainer for Conscious Transformation. Katy's goal is to support people and organizations in experiencing successful, meaningful, and empowered transformations.

Katy was the first female Senior Executive in the CIA's Logistics Career Service as well as the first Senior Executive Support Officer in the South Asia War Theater (and the first and only female to date in the position). She also held a key Support Officer position during the transition of US intelligence activities from one city to another in one of the largest European offices. Katy served as an Elder at Pathways Church in Denver, Colorado and currently serves as Chair of the Dorcas Aid America Board of Directors. Learn more at www.EverybodyLovesGrace.com.

Online Press Kit: https://katymcquaid.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: https://www.everybodylovesgrace.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

6 Keys to Beat Autoimmune Conditions

Palmer Kippola

Author, Functional Medicine Certified Health Coach (FMCHC)

"Food, infections, gut, hormones, toxins, and stress: At the root of all autoimmune conditions, these six F.I.G.H.T.S. categories are the environmental factors you can control. And, when you address them, they are also the solution."

Palmer Kippola is an author, speaker, autoimmune recovery advocate, and Functional Medicine Certified Health Coach (FMCHC). Palmer developed a system called F.I.G.H.T.S.™ to help others beat autoimmune conditions based on her 26-year battle to overcome multiple sclerosis. Her new book is "Beat Autoimmune: The 6 Keys to Reverse Your Condition and Reclaim Your Health" (April 30, 2019).

When she was 19, Palmer was diagnosed with MS and began her journey of self-healing. In 2010, she completely reversed her MS by addressing her root causes head-on. She remains symptom- and medication-free today. She founded www.beatautoimmune.com as an online resource to inspire, educate, and empower people who seek to reverse and prevent autoimmune conditions so they can live their most vibrant lives.

Palmer has studied with the Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM), the HeartMath® Institute, and the Functional Medicine Coaching Academy. In addition, she has completed 100+ hours of neurofeedback brain training and studied under leading experts in nutrition, holistic health, energy, and Functional Medicine. Today Palmer collaborates with Functional Medicine practitioners and consults with people who seek to transcend autoimmune conditions.

Palmer worked in the corporate world for 25 years and held a variety of sales and marketing leadership roles in the high tech and telecommunications industries. She also founded a literacy program called Reading is Freedom that serves children in local, underserved communities. She has served on several boards of organizations focused on women's empowerment, education, and world peace.

When she's not learning, writing, collaborating, or speaking about finding freedom from autoimmune conditions, Palmer might be found hiking in the hills, doing yoga or HIIT workouts, cooking healthy meals, connecting with friends and family, and laughing as much as possible. For more information, visit www.beatautoimmune.com.

Online Press Kit: https://palmerkippola.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.beatautoimmune.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

