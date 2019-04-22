ProfNet Experts Available on Elder Law, Smartphone Tips for Business

NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Free Media Lead Services Are a Powerful Way to Automate Your PR

Drew Gerber

CEO

Wasabi Publicity, Inc.

"Free media lead services make it easy for entrepreneurs and business owners to establish themselves as expert sources. They are a wonderful way to get yourself out there and land some solid media mentions."

Nomad CEO Drew Gerber is on a mission to change global conversations and challenge industry conventions. He lives to spark "aha" moments, helping people discover new ways of thinking to create positive change. Gerber and his business partner Michelle Tennant Nicholson founded Wasabi Publicity to highlight businesses, entrepreneurs, and organizations working for good in the world. An early adopter of the freedom and opportunity afforded by the global web economy, Gerber runs the company from his homes in Budapest, Hungary, and the Serbian village of Stara Moravica, where he started an IT training center and employs local people as part of Wasabi's international team. Recognized by PR Week and Good Morning America for its innovative business practices and growth, Wasabi Publicity helps clients expand their impact through top media placements such as Dr. Phil, Oprah, Anderson Cooper, The Wall Street Journal, Inc., Forbes, Entrepreneur, and other top media. A serial entrepreneur, Gerber created Online PressKit 24/7, one of the first platforms to allow individuals, companies, and organizations to put all their media materials online for journalists to access anytime, anywhere. With three decades of PR, entrepreneurial, and human development experience, Gerber is a thought leader on the changing media landscape, and a go-to person for those seeking to expand their impact. He is the author of "Destination Aha! Becoming Unstuck in Life and Business," and a member of Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only organization for senior-level executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.

Online Press Kit: https://drewgerber.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.WasabiPublicity.com and www.DestinationAha.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

America's Elder Law Issues 'A Game Changer'

Yale S. Hauptman, Esq.

Founding Partner

Hauptman & Hauptman, PC

"As 77 million Baby Boomers turn 65, the issues surrounding the aging process and long-term care is taking on a more important role in many Americans' lives. As the founder of Hauptman & Hauptman, it is my role to help families navigate the circuitous long-term care and Medicaid system. Ironically, it was my own grandmothers, Imma and Ma, who became my first two clients. Helping my family get good quality care for my aging grandmothers, managing both the long-term care process and the Medicaid program, ignited my over-arching passion to assist others in protecting their own loved ones."

Hauptman is a New Jersey and New York licensed attorney who has focused on elder, estate, and special needs law since 1995. He has personally helped thousands of families plan for the complicated and emotional journey through the long-term care process. Hauptman writes and speaks extensively on elder, estate and special needs law topics; has been featured in both local and national media; and has been quoted in print and digital media outlets. Additionally, he presents elder law topics to legal, financial, insurance and health care professional organizations, as well as to the general public. He is also a published author of an eldercare book entitled, "Be Nice To Me-I Pick Your Nursing Home." Hauptman teamed up with his partner and wife, Laurie A. Hauptman, Esq., and nationally acclaimed speaker and financial advisor, Don Quante, for his book, "Don't Go Broke in a Nursing Home", a consumer's real-life hands-on guide to long-term care, including Medicaid eligibility, veterans benefits, and new ways to "self-fund" your care without going broke. He earned his law degree from Albany Law School, Albany, N.Y.

Website: http://www.hauptmanlaw.com/

Contact: Amy Delman, amydelmanpr@verizon.net

Smartphone Tips for Business Owners

Irina Leoni

Visual Branding Expert, Founder

Dream Responsibly Productions LLC, Power Portraits

"Use your smartphone to generate human, relatable content. These are snapshots that you can take on the go every day inside your business. They can be funny, awkward, or even capture a frustrating mishap. Keep any copy minimal and focus on sharing real moments. Take photos for your audience, not for you. Make their lives a little lighter, a little more fun. Show them something that is going to make their life better, teach them something, make them feel good, or make them laugh."

Leoni is a visual branding expert, digital marketing consultant, educator, professional speaker, and branding photographer. The founder of Dream Responsibly Productions LLC and Power Portraits, she is best known for her work teaching business owners to maximize audience connection through the power of photography. Leoni grew up in Latvia in the former Soviet Union. After earning her Master's Degree in science there, she spent two years as a Ph.D. student at the University of New Mexico before immigrating to the United States. Leoni spent several years in a cushy U.S. technology job, finally striking out on her own in 2009 to follow her dream of having a creative career as an advertising and branding photographer. When not gushing about the importance of visual brand strategy, you'll find Leoni pushing through a good workout, adventuring in foreign lands, horseback riding, or learning to snowboard — all while navigating business and life challenges with humor and grace. She lives with her teenage son in Montville, N.J.

Online Press Kit: https://irinaleoni.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.IrinaLeoni.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

