ProfNet Experts Available on Employee Engagement, Instagram Marketing, More

Five Summer Perks to Boost Employee Engagement

to Boost Employee Engagement The #1 Way Business Owners Can Improve Instagram Engagement

Economic Impact of IPBES Global Summary Assessment

When to Use Infographics: 4 Content Types Perfect for Custom Visuals

Takeaways From Cision's 10th Annual State of the Media Report

Blog Profiles: Camping Blogs

Five Summer Perks to Boost Employee Engagement

Jessica Webb-Ayer, JD

Legal Editor

XpertHR

In today's competitive labor market with a low unemployment rate of 3.8 percent, employers are doing all they can to engage their employees, particularly during the summer. Webb-Ayer is available to discuss summer perks that can boost employee engagement in a hot labor market: "Besides cash, paid time off is always one of the most coveted perks an employer can offer. Paid vacation, especially over the summer, can help employees prevent burnout and recharge their batteries. Since many workers aren't taking enough vacation, employers need to encourage employees to plan and take annual leave."

Based in New Jersey, Webb-Ayer covers a variety of state, federal, and municipal employment law and human resources topics for XpertHR. She holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Tennessee College of Law in Knoxville, Tenn. Before joining XpertHR, Webb-Ayer worked as a legal editor for Business & Legal Resources (BLR). In that role, Webb-Ayer created many labor and employment law publications and was the editor of the Benefits Compliance Advisor online newsletter and the benefits manual, Benefits Compliance: Strategies for Plans, Programs & Policies. She also served as the point person for many employment legal issues, including the Affordable Care Act, health care insurance, COBRA, HIPAA and employee benefits.

Website: www.xperthr.com

Contact: Beth Brody, beth@brodypr.com



The #1 Way Business Owners Can Improve Instagram Engagement

Irina Leoni

Founder

Dream Responsibly Productions LLC, Power Portraits

"People complain about Instagram not working for them, and sometimes they just feel like they don't know what to do with it in order to get the engagement they're looking for on their posts. Here's the thing: What you need to do to improve your engagement is engage! Engage with other people's content and reach out to them first."

Leoni is a visual branding expert, digital marketing consultant, educator, professional speaker, and branding photographer. The founder of Dream Responsibly Productions LLC and Power Portraits, she is best known for her work teaching business owners to maximize audience connection through the power of photography. Leoni grew up in Latvia in the former Soviet Union. After earning her Master's Degree in science there, she spent two years as a Ph.D. student at the University of New Mexico before immigrating to the United States. Leoni spent several years in a cushy U.S. technology job, finally striking out on her own in 2009 to follow her dream of having a creative career as an advertising and branding photographer. When not gushing about the importance of visual brand strategy, you'll find Leoni pushing through a good workout, adventuring in foreign lands, horseback riding, or learning to snowboard -- all while navigating business and life challenges with humor and grace. She lives with her teenage son in Montville, N.J.

Online Press Kit: https://irinaleoni.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.IrinaLeoni.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com



Economic Impact of IPBES Global Summary Assessment

Nicholas Reksten

Professor, Economics

University of Redlands

Dr. Reksten can speak with authority about the economic impact of the IPBES Global Summary Assessment: "Unfortunately, this study confirms the bleak picture of human impacts on biodiversity that have been increasingly shown at smaller scales. While the natural losses are devastating on their own, the economic consequences of such a decline in natural ecosystems will become increasingly important and may threaten the stability of the global economic system. Most directly, the collapse of populations of fish and pollinators will impact the ability of fishers and farmers to provide food for growing populations and make a living. Those who make a living from tourists visiting ecosystems could find their jobs at risk. Ecosystems offer other, more indirect economic benefits, too. Wetlands filter water. Healthy forests can prevent erosion and landslides from heavy rains."

Website: www.redlands.edu

Contact: Jennifer Dobbs, jennifer_dobbs@redlands.edu

WHEN TO USE INFOGRAPHICS: 4 CONTENT TYPES PERFECT FOR CUSTOM VISUALS. Infographics can increase traffic to your site by an average of 12 percent and receive 3x more likes and shares on social media than any other type of content. With those numbers, it's hard to think of a good reason why you shouldn't include one. But while these easy-to-read visual assets can help educate your readers, they may not be the best multimedia choice for every piece of content. In some cases, videos or images may be more appropriate. So how do you know if an infographic is the right choice? Here are a few cases that make these unique visuals the perfect addition to spice up your writing: https://prn.to/2HqpmEl

TAKEAWAYS FROM CISION'S 10TH ANNUAL STATE OF THE MEDIA REPORT. Cision's 2019 State of the Media Report is here! For its 10th annual report, Cision surveyed nearly 2,000 media professionals from 10 countries to get a sense of what media professionals felt was most important to their jobs. Which factors were causing big changes? Which factors might cause more in the future? What's the most important thing happening right now? And how were all of these things different -- and the same -- around the world? Here are a few interesting takeaways: https://prn.to/3049C13

BLOG PROFILES: CAMPING BLOGS. Each week, PR Newswire's Audience Relations team selects an industry/subject and profiles a handful of sites that do a good job with promoting and contributing to the conversation. This week, they look at camping blogs: https://prn.to/2w4Fwgd

