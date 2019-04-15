ProfNet Experts Available on Fighting Toxic Culture, Business Strategy

NEW YORK, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

How Empathy Can Fight Toxic Culture and Promote Healing at Home and at Work

Learning the "Real Stuff" to Make Your Business Thrive

Business Reporter – The Wall Street Journal (DC)

Senior Editor – Financial Planning (NY)

Senior Writer, Technology – Barron's (NY)

Diversity in the Newsroom: 10 Asian Pacific Journalists to Follow Right Now

From an Editor: 6 Tips for Turning in Solid Work

Blog Profiles: Esports Blogs

How Empathy Can Fight Toxic Culture and Promote Healing at Home and at Work

Jacqueline Acho, PhD

President

The Acho Group

Dr. Acho can discuss the need for greater empathy in today's society and how it can heal the discord as it pertains to feminist issues, workplace toxicity, parenting struggles, work/life balance, and our physical and mental well-being. Her professional experience makes her an expert in social science, psychology, sociology, leadership, business, innovation, economics, and futurism. Says Dr. Acho: "By aligning our new external reality with our innermost humanity, co-creation offers a solution to our empathy deficit disorder and an opportunity to unite our divided world. Empathy is that powerful."

Dr. Acho is co-author of "Empathy Deficit Disorder: Healing from Our Mix-ups About Work, Home, and Sex." She received her master's degree and Ph.D. in inorganic chemistry from MIT, and a B.S. in chemistry with highest honors from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She was named one of the "top 40 under 40" by Crain's Cleveland Business Magazine and one of the 500 most influential women in Northeast Ohio by Northern Ohio Live magazine. Dr. Acho gave the TEDx talk, "A Good Day's Work Requires Empathy" in 2014, served as a TEDx coach in 2015, and was on the Lead Speaker Curation team for 2016 TEDxCSU. She was called by the Cleveland Police Department to work with them on cultural empathy, and has worked for technology, industrial, academic, nonprofit, and economic development clients on a variety of issues, with particular focus on growth and innovation, strategy, and leadership development for 25 years.

Website: https://www.jackieacho.com

Contact: Penny Sansevieri, authorservices@amarketingexpert.com

Learning the "Real Stuff" to Make Your Business Thrive

Temel Aksoy

Marketing Consultant, Blogger, Author

"Forget about what you have heard about marketing and branding and learn real stuff that will help your business thrive. I encourage anyone involved in marketing to accept only propositions that can be proven with empirical evidence and to question the ideas of any author, no matter how famous, to see if they actually work in real life. I believe that marketers can only serve their customers well if they adopt this approach."

After working for 25 years in the market research sector and starting his own marketing consultant business in 2008, Aksoy can discuss all facets of strategic, evidence-based marketing, as well as successful branding and business growth. He is the author of 7 Rules of Marketing that Get Results: Discard the Myths, Follow the Facts (2019).

Website: www.temelaksoy.com

Contact: Penny Sansevieri, authorservices@amarketingexpert.com

DIVERSITY IN THE NEWSROOM: 10 ASIAN PACIFIC JOURNALISTS TO FOLLOW RIGHT NOW. To prepare for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, here are 10 influential journalists making their voices heard:

FROM AN EDITOR: 6 TIPS FOR TURNING IN SOLID WORK. Improve your writing and create less work for your editor:

BLOG PROFILES: ESPORTS BLOGS. The billion-dollar esports industry continues to grow. These 4 blogs take unique looks at the competitive gaming world:

