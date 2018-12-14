ProfNet Experts Available on Glass Ceiling, Millennials, 2019 Financial Outlook

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

You can also submit a query to the hundreds of thousands of experts in our network

Shattering the Glass Ceiling

How to Stop Millennials From Killing Your Company's Workplace

Despite Market Uncertainty, 3 in 4 Americans Predict They'll Be Better off Financially in 2019

New Year: In 2019, Join the Responsible Investing Movement

New Year: 6 Keys to Making Money Resolutions Stick

Shattering the Glass Ceiling

Kate Delaney

Host

"The Kate Delaney Show"

"To 'deal your own destiny,' you must believe in yourself on a grand scale, but you also need to have the discipline to learn, to do and to strive. If you truly want to deal your own destiny and become extraordinary, then you have to go all in."

Delaney is an Emmy award-winning journalist, top business and motivational speaker, and a host for NBC Sports Radio Network. She is one of the first women to ever host a solo sports radio talk show in a Top 10 market -- WFAN in New York City and KRLD in Dallas, Texas. Delaney has also broadcasted from all over the world. She is currently the host of two nationally syndicated radio shows each week: "The Kate Delaney Show," which is featured on NBC's Sports Radio Network; and a weekly feature with ForbesBooks, which showcases movers and shakers in the business world. Her new book, "Deal Your Own Destiny: Increase Your Odds, Win Big and Become Extraordinary," is published with ForbesBooks, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. In the book, Delaney recounts her journey and makes it clear to readers that with tenacity, belief and sheer determination, one can stack the cards in their favor.

Book: https://www.amazon.com/Deal-Your-Own-Destiny-Extraordinary/dp/1946633143

Website: www.dealyourowndestiny.com

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com



How to Stop Millennials From Killing Your Company's Workplace

Warren Wright

Founder & CEO

Second Wave Learning

Millennials are killing homeownership, napkins, and American cheese. And they're a nightmare to manage, assuming they stay around for more than a year. An Entrepreneur article reports that "…between the ages of 18 and 28, millennials held an average of 7.2 jobs." As an employer, how can you prevent them from killing your workplace? Wright, founder and CEO of Second Wave Learning, invites you to throw out all your Boomer and GenXer-filled misconceptions, and re-think Millennials as an asset, not a liability. In fact, he recently published "Second-Wave Millennials: Tapping the Potential of America's Youth" (December 2018), to help leaders understand how to attract and keep the best working Millennials. Says Wright: "Ping-pong tables and latte machines are nice, but not necessary. What's really required is upping the management game to create a positive, team-oriented, development-focused culture. And a strong digital presence does not hurt."

Wright is available to discuss: the five core requirements to managing Millennials to peak performance; four lifestyle themes that make up the core of a Millennial's identity; and the five irreversible errors that will assure Millennial turnover.

Website: www.secondwavelearning.com

Contact: Penny C. Sansevieri, authorservices@amarketingexpert.com

Despite Market Uncertainty, 3 in 4 Americans Predict They'll Be Better off Financially in 2019

Ken Hevert

Senior Vice President of Retirement and Income Solutions

Fidelity

"People aren't letting recent market volatility sway their financial confidence. Americans have a positive financial outlook heading into 2019, with 42 percent saying they are currently in a better financial situation than last year and 75 percent predicting that they will be better off financially in 2019. Fortunately, this optimism does not mean Americans are being complacent about their finances: 32 percent say they intend to make a financial resolution for the new year, up from last year's all-time low of 27 percent."

Hevert can speak to Fidelity Investments' 10th annual New Year Financial Resolutions Study, including people's most common financial slip-ups in 2018, how they intend to correct those financial fumbles in 2019, and how Fidelity can help them protect the financial progress they've made.

News release: https://www.fidelity.com/bin-public/060_www_fidelity_com/documents/press-release/10th-annual-resolution-study_12132018.pdf

Contact: Lindsay Duignan, LDuignan@blissintegrated.com

New Year: In 2019, Join the Responsible Investing Movement

Michael Yorba

CEO

WFN1.com

"These days, people are picking out cultures in companies that are developed by the C-suite management team that align with their values. Do you give charitably to causes for cancer or cancer research? Are you participating in healthy employees by providing them clean water in their office instead of making them drink tap water? Are you concerned about women's rights? People are making investing decisions based on their own ethics, their own morals, and their own beliefs."

An expert in thought leadership for entrepreneurs, Yorba pioneered news networks for business as president and CEO of WFN1.com, a multimedia broadcast network featuring radio, television, and online distribution. As host of CEO Money, a podcast with an audience of more than 5 million people worldwide, he explores how CEOs and entrepreneurs are disrupting business and changing the world.

Online Press Kit: https://michaelyorba.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: http://www.wfn1.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, Michelle@WasabiPublicity.com



New Year: 6 Keys to Making Money Resolutions Stick

Pamela Yellen

President

Bank On Yourself

"1) Understand that real, permanent change is usually driven by your own desire, rather than outside pressure. 2) Enlist allies to help you stay on track. An ally – whether a professional for hire, a friend, or other mentor – can help you reinforce your commitment. 3) Set incentives and consequences. When you make your commitment binding, you increase your chances of success. Plus, it's fun to reward yourself when you reach a goal! 4) Don't set yourself up for failure by insisting on an all-or-nothing change. This is one of the main reasons people fail at keeping New Year's resolutions or achieving other goals. Don't fall victim to the voice in your head that says 'You blew it.' 5) Remind yourself of your goals. Sometimes all it takes to stay on track is to pause and consider whether what you about to buy is more important than your goal. One of my favorite ways to do this is to wrap my charge cards in a picture or a few words describing my goals. Every time I take out a credit card, I'm reminded of why I am saving. 6) Skip the pity party when you fall short. Most successful New Year's goal-setters faltered for five consecutive years or even more before they ever succeeded. Those who rebound the fastest are the ones who set aside emotional thinking and formulate a plan to get back on track."

Yellen is a financial investigator and the author of two New York Times best-selling books, including her latest, "The Bank on Yourself Revolution: Fire Your Banker, Bypass Wall Street, and Take Control of Your Own Financial Future." Yellen investigated more than 450 financial strategies seeking an alternative to the risk and volatility of stocks and other investments, which led her to a time-tested, predictable method of growing wealth now used by more than 500,000 Americans.

Online Press Kit: http://pamelayellen.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: https://www.bankonyourself.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com

