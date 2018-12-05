ProfNet Experts Available on Holiday Fitness, Medical Malpractice, More

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

How to Enjoy the Holidays Without Blowing Your Fitness Goals

Brain Optimization

Navigating Divorce

Medical Malpractice Litigation

How to Enjoy the Holidays Without Blowing Your Fitness Goals

Jonathan Jordan

Personal Trainer and Nutrition Coach

Jonathan Jordan Fitness

"It's that time of year again when holiday parties, family feasts and travel plans can kill your fitness resolve and give you the nutritional 'f*ck its.' Don't throw in the towel. Here are three simple and effective tips you can use over the coming weeks to make sure you have a good time without blowing all your hard work: 1) Time your workouts around your parties. Our bodies are more efficient at burning off carbohydrates rather than storing them as body fat in the window after an intense workout. So if you know you are going to be eating naughty party treats or enjoying adult beverages at 8 p.m., try scheduling your workout to 6 p.m. to take advantage of that. 2) Build up 'calorie credits.' If you know you want to let loose at a party or a big meal on Friday, build up calorie credits in the week leading up to it. I recommend my clients know what their daily caloric needs are and to track their food in the free app MyFitnessPal. If they shave 200-300 kcal/day Monday through Thursday, they then have an extra 800-1,000 to enjoy on Friday without gaining weight for the week. 3) Fill the tank before you go. Don't go to a party hungry. Make sure you eat a balanced meal a few hours before (with adequate protein and healthy fats; these help you feel full) and that you are super hydrated."









Brain Optimization

Dr. Timothy Royer

Neuroscientist PsyD

Neuropeak Pro

Dr. Royer is available to discuss brain optimization, sleep, memory and neuroscience as it pertains to optimizing your focus: "The real iconic athletes perform at the same level that they have always trained because they are in control of what the speed of their brain is doing, regardless of the situation. They start to learn how to get into that perfect speed where the brain is going to function at its highest potential."

Dr. Royer is the founder of Neuropeak Pro, one of the nation's leading performance optimization center dedicated to one-on-one, clinical training for sports professionals and business leaders. A visionary leader and PsyD psychologist, Dr. Royer is best known for fusing foundational insights of psychology together with state-of-the art technology and clinical measurements to assess and optimize brain performance. His vision of brain optimization has come full circle -- mirroring his rise from ball boy to neuroscientist for the Cleveland Browns -- and today he is revolutionizing the way individuals train their brains for maximum performance. Not only are Dr. Royer's insights and techniques highly sought out by professional sports teams, he is a trusted resource for NBA All-Stars, NFL standouts, Olympians, bestselling authors and C-suite executives. Before launching Neuropeak Pro, Dr. Royer served as division chief of pediatric psychology at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, Mich. In the late '90s, the US FDA moved to allow advertising of controlled prescription substances directly to doctors, educators and parents. Dr. Royer witnessed a concurrent over-diagnosis of ADHD/anxiety disorders in his patients. In the wake of this shift, Dr. Royer took his expertise in brain-based assessment, biofeedback, neurofeedback and the autonomic nervous system and founded a new company with a clinical focus on brain activity. This effort ultimately led to today's Neuropeak Pro organization.







Navigating Divorce

Kiri Maponya

Founder

Battle Free Divorce

"I believe there is a way to navigate divorce with sanity, civility and clarity; a way that honors and preserves our sense of humanity and dignity; a way that safeguards the welfare of our children; a way that mitigates the unnecessary pain and suffering that is at the heart of most divorce and custody battles."

Maponya is available to discuss anything related to divorce, including these sample topics: how to best get through the holidays during a divorce; whether you should get a prenuptial agreement; land mines for marriages; the most dangerous milestones that increase divorce rates (e.g., when their children go away to school); tips/insight on how to prepare for a divorce (avoiding the top five major mistakes); how people/parents/families can better navigate through the divorce process; how to best co-parent after a divorce or separation; the emotional aspects of going through divorce (how to find sanity, how to let go of resentment, etc.); whether divorce is "contagious."

Maponya is a Certified Divorce Coach, and is trained in EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique), Ho'oponopono (a Hawaiian practice of reconciliation and forgiveness) and Reiki (hands-on healing). She has also worked as a pharmacist for the past 15 years, where she learned invaluable skills and practices in helping patients see the big picture about their overall state of well-being, paying attention to details, compassionate listening, patient advocacy, high ethical standards and more that she now brings to her coaching career. She holds a Master's degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences from Florida A&M University, as a well as a Bachelor's in Pharmacy from the University of Limpopo-South Africa. She is based in New York.







Medical Malpractice Litigation

Lloyd Bell

Founding Partner

Bell Law Firm

"The number of deaths each year from medical malpractice is equivalent to two commercial airliners full of passengers crashing every day for a year. Despite the large number of preventable deaths, only a small fraction of health care providers are ever held accountable because the surviving family members often do not realize malpractice has occurred."

Bell can speak to anything surrounding litigation in medical malpractice, misdiagnosis, wrong site surgeries, surgical errors and other types of medical negligence. He is board certified by the American Board of Professional Liability Attorneys in Medical Malpractice, and is a member of the Melvin M. Belli Society. He is based in Atlanta.





