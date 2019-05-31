ProfNet Experts Available on Homosexuality and the Church, PTSD, More

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

PTSD Awareness Month: Understanding PTSD

4 Mindful Tips for Dealing with Grief

Reclaiming Your 'Mental Real Estate'

Is Firmer Sleep Support Better?

3 Tools for a Good Life

5 Steps to a New Conversation About Homosexuality and the Church

How to Avoid Purchasing Faux/Imitation Luxury Goods

A Peek Inside the Historical Site Restoration Process

3 Ways to Respond to the Extinction Crisis

PTSD Awareness Month: Understanding PTSD

Dr. Bradley Nelson

Holistic Physician and Author

"Most people have a tendency to think of military or combat-related stress when they think of PTSD, but any terrifying, traumatic, or life-threatening event that is either experienced or witnessed can result in PTSD. PTSD is a common and debilitating ailment resulting in emotional detachment, depression, anxiety, withdrawal from friends and family, and loss of interest in everyday activities. PTSD sufferers may experience extreme emotional or physical reactions, such as panic attacks, heart palpitations, and chills when they are reminded of the traumatic event or events that led to their PTSD."

Veteran holistic physician Dr. Bradley Nelson is one of the world's foremost experts on natural methods of achieving wellness. He has certified thousands of practitioners worldwide to help people overcome physical, mental and emotional discomfort of all kinds by releasing their emotional baggage. His best-selling book "The Emotion Code" provides step-by-step instructions for working with the body's healing power. A newly revised and expanded edition of "The Emotion Code" is now available (May 2019, St. Martin's Press). For more information and a free Emotion Code Starter Kit, visit www.www.emotioncodegift.com.

Online Press Kit: http://drbradleynelson.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.DrBradleyNelson.com and www.DiscoverHealing.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com

4 Mindful Tips for Dealing with Grief

Julie Potiker

Author, Mindfulness Expert

Mindful Methods for Life

Potiker shares four mindful tips for dealing with grief: "1. Stay connected with other humans: We are wired to connect and it feels supportive when we share the burdens with each other. I attended a rally against hate after the horrendous events in Charlottesville, Virginia. Intellectually, I knew that me being there would not make one bit of difference. Emotionally, it was just what I needed to feel connected to 500 other human beings who share my values. 2. Take self-compassion breaks throughout the day: Place your hand on your heart or where you find it most soothing. Acknowledge what's going on. For instance, say to yourself, 'This is a moment of suffering; this is hard.' Then connect yourself to the multitudes of humanity that are also suffering, knowing in your bones that you are not alone in your existential angst. Then tell yourself something helpful. My mom used to say, 'This too shall pass.' I tend to say, 'You're going to be okay,' or something along those lines. 3. Stay grounded: Ground yourself through the soles of your feet. No kidding; put your feet on the ground and send your attention down to the soles of your feet. How do they feel? Are you in socks and shoes? Barefoot? Cold or warm? Moist or dry? The act of doing this breaks the discursive loop of thoughts and emotions. You can also ground yourself with a "here and now stone." Feel it, look at it, notice everything about it. Focusing on the stone will break you out of the loop of painful thoughts and feelings. 4. Get outside: There are huge health benefits to being in nature. While you are there, see if you can feel the temperature of the air, the breeze where it touches your skin. Notice any smells, and really look at the sights – leaves, flowers, etc. If you are walking, pay attention to how your feet feel hitting the ground, how your legs feel working, how your arms feel swinging at your sides. While you are noticing all these sensations, you are not ruminating."

Author and mindfulness expert Julie Potiker is an attorney who began her serious study and investigation of mindfulness after graduating from the Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction program at the University of California, San Diego. She was trained by Kristin Neff, Christopher Germer and UCSD as a Mindful Self-Compassion Teacher. She went on to study with Rick Hanson, becoming a graduate of his Positive Neuroplasticity Training Professional Course. Potiker also completed Brené Brown's Living Brave Semester. Now, she shares these and other mindfulness techniques with the world through her Mindful Methods for Life trainings and her new book: "Life Falls Apart, but You Don't Have To: Mindful Methods for Staying Calm In the Midst of Chaos." She holds a B.G.S. from the University of Michigan and a J.D. from George Washington University.

Online Press Kit: www.JuliePotiker.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: www.MindfulMethodsForLife.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com

Reclaiming Your 'Mental Real Estate'

Anne Grady

Founder, Author, Speaker

Anne Grady Group

"You wouldn't just let someone move into your house, so why are you giving away your mental space? Here's a checklist to determine if you need to reclaim your attention and focus: 1) Do you check your phone the minute you get out of bed? You just gave someone else permission to be in charge of your brain. The first and last 30 minutes of the day is when you are most vulnerable to having your attention hijacked. The first can lead you to feeling distracted throughout the day, while the second can disrupt your sleep, setting you up for another distracted day. 2) Do you find yourself constantly checking social media, such as while standing in the grocery store checkout aisle? Social media can be great if it helps you connect with others and build relationships, but not if it causes you to constantly compare yourself with others – waging mental war with yourself. 3) Do you feel your attention being constantly drawn away from where you want to direct it? The only thing you can really control is where you attune your attention. When you are stressed, you are attuned to that. You can numb it by going on Facebook for an hour, but what have you accomplished? Giving away mental real estate also happens when we ruminate about things we can't control or wish we would have done differently. It's basically anytime you are letting someone or something live rent free in your head, or dictate your mood or behavior."

Resilience expert Anne Grady is not your typical motivational speaker. She is a best-selling author, two-time TEDx speaker, trainer, survivor, optimist, inspirer, and truth-bomb dropper. Anne has a master's degree in organizational communication and has spent the last 20 years working with some of the largest organizations around the globe. She has become known as a leading expert on communication, leadership, emotional intelligence, and resilience, contributing to Harvard Business Review, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, Inc. Magazine, FOX Business, and many more. Audiences love her raw honesty, edgy humor, authenticity, and insight. Anne shares inspiring personal stories, cutting edge research-based content, and implementation tools to transfer learning into real life to improve relationships, navigate change, and triumph over adversity. And she'll make you laugh while she does it. In her first book, "52 Strategies for Life, Love, & Work," Anne provides practical strategies to improve relationships, increase productivity, and reduce stress. In her most recent book, "Strong Enough: Choosing Courage, Resilience, and Triumph," Anne draws from her personal life experiences that touch the hearts and minds of audiences helping them use adversity as a catalyst to grow "strong enough."

Online Press Kit: http://annegradygroup.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.AnneGradyGroup.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com



Is Firmer Sleep Support Better?

Jonathan Kunke

Founder

Honeydew Sleep Company

"The best support for your body is something that's going to keep your spine straight without causing any pressure. There's a huge misconception that firmer is always better, but if that were true we'd just be sleeping on the floor, right? It's not, though, especially if you tend to end up sleeping on your side. That's going to cause a lot of pressure on your shoulders, which can then affect your circulation and cause you to wake up with your arm asleep. Then, you're going to be tossing and turning to shake it off. And all of this can be disruptive to your sleep cycle. So, you want something that's going to keep you straight, fill in your lower back, but still get where your shoulders and your hips are and not apply pressure in those areas. That's always the goal – that and, of course, finding something that feels the way you want."

Kunke is a cofounder of Honeydew Sleep Company, a California-based family business that is dedicated to making the best pillows in the world. Jonathan grew up in his father's mattress store, then joined his dad on the showroom floor as a young man in 2005. Together with his father Fred and his wife Evita, Jonathan founded Honeydew Sleep Company to create an all-new kind of support pillow that would help people fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling truly refreshed without any aches and pains. Jonathan is an avid reader and musician, and he is very crafty. He builds guitars from scratch, and can often be found creating something in his workshop in his free time. Jonathan holds a B.A. in Cinema/Television from the University of Southern California.

Online Press Kit: HoneydewSleep.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: HoneyDewSleep.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com



3 Tools for a Good Life

Cholet Josué

Physician, Author, Neuropsychiatrist

"1. Self-compassion: Self-compassion teaches us to give ourselves grace for our human failings. When we acknowledge that our imperfections are simply part of who we are, we can walk forward without fear of failure. This self-courage means we won't hold back from encounters with others that might be difficult or potentially awkward – an important first step in addressing a divisive situation or relationship. It also means we'll use past failings as a guideline to do differently the next time. Both skills are key to resolving conflict because they change how we conduct relationships. 2. Emotional Intelligence: Emotional intelligence is the ability to manage our emotions while being aware of how our words and actions affect those we interact with. This is critical because we live in a society where we interact with people from different cultures and different backgrounds, and how we respond to each other determines how well we can cooperate. Ultimately, the more successful relationships you have, the better equipped you are to access the resources you need to thrive – which is vital for living a good life. 3. Critical Thinking: Critical thinking asks us to think about decisions, lay out all the options, and make choices in an objective way. Emotions are naturally a part of human life, but the idea here is to try not to let our emotions run the decisions we're making."

Dr. Josué received his medical degree from Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta and did his residency at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Currently Cholet practices medicine in the greater Washington, D.C. area with a functional and integrative approach and draws on his special interest in behavioral neurology and neuropsychiatry. He is a member of the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the Maryland Psychiatric Association, the American Neuropsychiatric Association, the Cognitive Neuroscience Society, and the Society for Neuroscience. His forthcoming book (May 2019) is entitled: "Twelve Unending Summers: Memoir of an Immigrant Child."

Online Press Kit: https://choletjosue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.choletkellyjosue.com

Contact: Sarah Snyder, Sarah@WasabiPublicity.com



5 Steps to a New Conversation About Homosexuality and the Church

Dr. Kim O'Reilly

Conflict Resolution Consultant

Intercultural Solutions

Many are torn between their love for someone who is gay and accepting or welcoming them in the face of strongly held beliefs against homosexuality. These inner and outer conflicts play out in families, congregations, in the workplace, and in businesses. How do we address the dichotomy of love and condemnation – sincerely expressed by Christians – and the pain experienced by gays and lesbians? Dr. O'Reilly suggests these five steps: "1) Familiarize yourself with scriptures used to condemn homosexuals. Pray about it. Confirm your interpretation it is sinful, admit you're not sure, or change your mind. 2) Look at sexual orientation. What is it and what is it not? 3) Challenge your assumptions and existing stereotypes about gays and lesbians. 4) Explore the arguments for and against gay marriage. Ask yourself why you believe what you believe and how that should impact homosexuals in your life. 5) Honor the rights of each group, without denying the rights of the other."

Dr. O'Reilly, a conflict-resolution consultant and author, is the lesbian daughter of a conservative evangelical minister. Her training and consulting firm Intercultural Solutions is dedicated to preparing businesses, community leaders, and educators with knowledge and strategies to address cultural differences. She is the author of "We Love You, But You're Going to Hell. Christians and Homosexuality: Agree, Disagree, Take a Look." She holds a Ph.D. in Education/Curriculum and Instruction as well as a B.A. in History and Secondary Education from the University of Iowa. Her Master of Science degree in Multicultural Education was earned at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. A former high school teacher, she went on to serve as professor of Cultural Studies and Teacher Education at the University of Nevada – Reno for 17 years. Her extensive conflict-resolution background includes her membership in the U.S. Education Delegation to the University of Hamburg, where she partnered with German educators to redesign Holocaust education in German schools. She was also selected for the Northern Ireland Peace and Conflict Delegation, where she worked with Irish educators to develop new curriculum policy for Irish students. Currently, she offers training and consulting programs in Diversity and Inclusion, Anti-Bullying and Conflict Resolution, Cultural Competence, and Multicultural Education. Her favorite pastime is hiking to waterfalls in the Sierra or Rocky Mountains.

Online Press Kit: https://kimoreilly.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: https://www.interculturalsolutions.net

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com



How to Avoid Purchasing Faux/Imitation Luxury Goods

Richard Birnbaum

CEO

ShopWorn

Birnbaum is available for interviews on how to avoid purchasing faux or imitation luxury goods such as watches and accessories. He says: "The global counterfeit market has grown to a staggering $1.2 trillion. Fakes have becoming increasingly difficult to spot, duping both the consumer and third-party sites. And luxury brands are really hurting from this back-alley market, having lost $30.3 billion thanks to the sale of knockoffs online."

Birnbaum is the founder of ShopWorn. The site found a niche and solved the problems of authentication and sustainability in the online jewelry and accessories market. Shopworn partners with high-end/luxury brands and puts their excess inventory online. All of the goods are 100% from the brand. The products are "rescued" from retail so they are never destroyed. Consumers get amazing products at deep discounts. Prices range in the low hundreds to the high thousands, for items that would typically start at that upper price point.

Website: www.shopworn.com

Contact: Dani Mackey, dani@danimackey.com



A Peek Inside the Historical Site Restoration Process

Brian Smith

Program Director, Treasurer

American Friends for the Preservation of Saint Germain des Prés

Many historical buildings that require restoration involve restoring interior artworks. Before restoration can begin on such works, conservators follow these four steps: "1) Assess structural damage, if any, and repair it. 2) Clean the surface of the paintings with a gentle water solution. 3) Selectively use stronger water-based cleaning agents where more intense cleaning is required. 4) Begin retouching paint with careful determination of where and how much restoration to apply."

Smith serves as director and treasurer of American Friends for the Preservation of Saint Germain des Prés and has more than 45 years of experience as a senior executive in an international financial services company, as a senior federal bank regulator, and as a senior partner in a multinational law firm. During this period, he has been associated with many of the major developments in financial services. He is a graduate of Columbia University Graduate School of Business and St. John's University (BA and JD). He resides in Gulfstream, Fla.

Online Press Kit: http://preservesaintgermain.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.PreserveSaintGermain.org

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com



3 Ways to Respond to the Extinction Crisis

Dr. Anita Sanchez

Author, Transformational Leadership Consultant

"1) Own it: Own the situation at both the micro and macro levels. The way we treat our world reflects the way we treat ourselves. Take accountability, then take actions large and small at a personal level to heal our world. 2) Don't point fingers: We are quick to blame 'evil' multinational corporations, greedy politicians, powerful media interests, and more, yet these entities could not exist if we were not complicit. They thrive on our fear, division, despair, lethargy, and judgment. These 'forces' may seem out of reach or beyond our control, but each of us can step up and take one positive, compassionate action at a time to change the status quo (i.e., sign a petition, call your state representative, vote). 3) Connect from the heart: Reconnect with those in your community – even people who think differently than you do – and with the cycles of the natural world, such as the movement of weather conditions, and plant and animal behavior. Most of all, though, we must reconnect with our true selves. When we honor the spirit that resides within us, this will be reflected in our external world. It starts and ends with love."

Dr. Sanchez, Aztec and Mexican-American, is a transformational leadership consultant, speaker, coach and author of the international bestselling book, "The Four Sacred Gifts: Indigenous Wisdom for Modern Times," available in paperback, hardcover, e-book, and audiobook from Simon & Schuster. She bridges indigenous teachings with the latest science to inspire and equip women and men to enjoy meaningful, empowered lives and careers. With four decades of experience coaching and training executives and their teams in dozens of Fortune 500 companies, governmental groups and non-governmental agencies, Dr. Sanchez is an established leader in global organizational change initiatives. She is a member of the Transformational Leadership Council with luminaries such as Jack Canfield, Marianne Williamson and John Gray, as well as the Association of Transformational Leaders, the Evolutionary Business Council, and serves on the Boards of the Bioneers organization and the Pachamama Alliance. She holds a Ph.D. in Organizational Development from the University of Colorado, Denver. She resides in the mountains outside of Boulder, Colo., with her husband and youngest son.

Online Press Kit: http://anitasanchez.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.FourSacredGifts.com and www.SanchezTennis.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com



