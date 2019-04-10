ProfNet Experts Available on Immigration Crisis, Health Fraud

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

You can also submit a query to the hundreds of thousands of experts in our network – it's easy and free. Just fill out the query form to get started: http://prn.to/queryform

EXPERT ALERT

America's Immigration Crisis

Record Health Care Fraud Investigation Involving Telemedicine and Medical Equipment

MEDIA JOBS

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

Blogger Conferences: Top Events to Attend in April

Updating Your Portfolio: 6 Steps to Help Creatives Stand Out

Blog Profiles: Marketing Blogs

EXPERT ALERT:



America's Immigration Crisis

Mark Bello

Author, CEO, General Counsel

Lawsuit Financial, Inc.

"The United States of America is a country founded by immigrants. American greatness is achieved when our citizens welcome people to our shores, not when we turn our backs on them. Instead of building walls and slamming doors, why don't we offer our welcoming and helping hands?"

Bello is an attorney, civil justice advocate, and award-winning author of the Zachary Blake Legal Thriller Series. He draws upon 42 years of courtroom experience, a passion for justice, and his creative writing style to pen captivating novels for his readers and hard-hitting commentaries on controversies in the news. Bello was one of the first attorneys to sue the Catholic Church over sexual abuse by clergy, an experience that inspired his debut novel, "Betrayal of Faith." Through his "ripped from the headlines" novels, he takes readers deep into the courtroom fights to protect our most precious rights, and gives us a front row glimpse into what victims face when standing up for justice. His fourth novel, "Betrayal in Black," is scheduled for release in 2019. Bello is CEO and General Counsel for Lawsuit Financial, Inc., a national provider of lawsuit funding, and a leading expert on financing litigation. A native of Detroit, he earned his law degree from Western Michigan University's Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Oakland University in Rochester. In his books, articles and blogs, Bello calls out abuses of power as he empowers readers, the media, and ordinary citizens to fight for their rights as guaranteed under the Constitution. Bello and his spouse, Tobye, have four children and eight grandchildren. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family.

Online Press Kit: www.markbello.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.markmbello.com and www.legalexaminer.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com



Record Health Care Fraud Investigation Involving Telemedicine and Medical Equipment

Edgar Bueno

Partner

Morris Manning & Martin, LLP

Bueno is available to discuss federal and local healthcare fraud investigations, including Medicare and Medicaid -- specifically the record fraud bust announced April 9, 2019: "This is truly an 'all-hands on deck' coordinated effort by law enforcement, an approach which will likely become more common when trying to stop health care fraud on a large scale (a nationwide conspiracy) and essentially in real-time. The breadth of the investigation shows that health care fraud enforcement is not focused solely on the opioid crisis. Whenever the Medicare Fraud Strike Force is involved, they are looking for big, headline-grabbing cases. Many of these defendants will inevitably 'flip' and testify on behalf of the government in order to obtain credit at sentencing. The question is how far will the investigation reach and how many more providers will get caught up in this already wide net. The focus of the investigation appears to be a coordinated scheme involving telemedicine, which has been a hot topic in health care innovation recently. Hopefully, these prosecutions will not put telemedicine in a bad light, as there can be tremendous patient benefits."

Bueno is a former assistant U.S. attorney and chief of the Civil Division for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Georgia.

Website: http://www.mmmlaw.com

Contact: Terri Thornton, Terri@TerriThornton.com

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@cision.com

BLOGGER CONFERENCES: TOP EVENTS TO ATTEND IN APRIL. Blogger events is a monthly compilation of what's happening in the blog world. Here are our picks for the top events to attend in April: https://prn.to/2VkzVx7

UPDATING YOUR PORTFOLIO: 6 STEPS TO HELP CREATIVES STAND OUT. Updating your portfolio -- an exciting yet daunting task that challenges creatives to put their best work on display. It may sound straightforward, but there are many factors to consider when making changes to make your portfolio stand out. Here are some things to think about when it comes to refreshing your body of work: https://prn.to/2HJpBvB

BLOG PROFILES: MARKETING BLOGS. Each week, PR Newswire's Audience Relations team selects an industry/subject and profiles a handful of sites that do a good job with promoting and contributing to the conversation. This week, they look at marketing blogs: https://prn.to/2UqxBaP

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.

To contact ProfNet: profnet@profnet.com or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

SOURCE ProfNet